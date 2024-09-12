National Video Game Day – International fame pushing esports growth in India, following cricket’s path to stardom

- Advertisement -

For any industry or sport, international glory serves as a powerful catalyst for growth and recognition. India’s passion for cricket is a prime example. The value of the sport amongst Indians soared dramatically after the national team’s iconic 1983 World Cup victory. That moment of global success not only thrust cricket into the mainstream but also sparked a revolution, transforming it into a national obsession which led to unprecedented levels of participation, sponsorships, and revenue.

Drawing a parallel, we can see a similar potential for India’s nascent esports industry today. Just as cricket’s rise was fueled by the legendary team led by Kapil Dev, the growth of India’s esports landscape has been significantly driven by S8UL, spearheaded by Animesh Agarwal (8Bit Thug), Lokesh Jain (8BitGoldy), and Naman Mathur (Mortal). As India’s leading esports and gaming content organisation, S8UL has been laying the foundation for a similar transformation in Indian esports by earning accolades on the global stage.

On the occasion of National Video Game Day today, let us look at the organisation’s accomplishments on the global stage that have greatly influenced the progress of the nation’s esports and gaming content sector.

Winning the Oscars or Laureus of gaming

In the modern era, content creation has become a cultural phenomenon with creators or influencers achieving celebrity status all over the world. Although content creation spans various sectors, within the gaming content sphere, it is S8UL’s roster of 26 marquee creators that has been setting new benchmarks. Their innovative approach to gaming content has earned them the prestigious ‘Content Group of the Year’ award at the global Esports Awards for three consecutive years.

These awards, which are similar to the Oscars for movies or the Laureus Awards in sports, highlight S8UL’s standing in the global gaming community as they have consistently triumphed over global giants like 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan, Loud, G2 Esports, Sentinels, and Fnatic to win this honour. Moreover, their contribution to mobile gaming was recognised with the “Global Impact on Mobile Gaming” award at the inaugural MOBIES awards.

As India emerges as one of the fastest-growing mobile gaming markets, the surge in content creation mirrors this growth. S8UL’s international acclaim serves as an inspiration for India’s growing creators’ economy by showing what India can achieve on the global stage.

Representing India in international esports tournaments

Following its official recognition by the government and inclusion in major international events such as the Asian Games and the Olympics, esports has swiftly emerged as a prominent sport in India. Throughout this journey towards mainstream acceptance, S8UL has played a crucial role.

Their esports team, iQOOSouL, began representing India on the global stage well before esports gained widespread attention. After securing victories at the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) and PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split: India in 2019, they secured the opportunity to compete in the global finals of the tournament. The roster at that time – Naman Mathur (Mortal), Yash Soni (Viper), Harpreet Janjuha (Ronak), and Mohammed Lakahni (Owais), became pioneers in India’s esports community. More recently, the team was India’s sole representative at the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022.

Moreover, S8UL’s Pokémon UNITE roster has been qualifying to represent India at the World Championships for the past two years. Their success across various titles has inspired many young Indian gamers to pursue competitive gaming careers, showcasing how international recognition can motivate and shape the future of aspiring esports athletes.

Becoming the face of the industry

Just as Sachin Tendulkar became the face of Indian cricket and ignited a passion among fans, Naman Mathur, aka Mortal, Co-founder of S8UL, holds a comparable position in esports. The 27-year-old has been a key figure in Indian esports, being the only esports athlete to earn four nominations in the prestigious Esports Awards which is a testament to his global influence.

Moreover, he has teamed up with international stars of traditional sports like West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle, bringing Indian esports into the global spotlight. Mortal’s partnership with Chelsea Football Club for their exclusive gaming show ‘Blue Mode,’ where he played FIFA 23 with the team’s defenders Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana, further helped elevate the international profile of Indian esports. This exposure increases the visibility and credibility of the sector, potentially attracting global sponsors and investors while opening new avenues for growth.

As India’s esports and gaming industry continues to grow, the global successes of S8UL and the industry at large will be instrumental in elevating it to a status akin to cricket’s prominence in the nation.

