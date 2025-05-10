National Technology Day 2025 – Industry Leaders Spotlight India’s Innovation Edge and Vision for a Future-Ready Digital Economy

- Advertisement -

As we observe National Technology Day on May 11th, NCN celebrates India’s rise as a global innovation hub – driven by bold ideas, breakthrough tech, and visionaries shaping a self-reliant, future-ready nation. Below are the quotes given on National Technology Day.

Mr. Shrirang Deshpande, Country Head, Strategic Programmes, Vertiv India

“On this National Technology Day, we find ourselves at a critical inflection point where artificial intelligence is a present-day catalyst reshaping every layer of enterprise infrastructure. The demands of AI workloads, right from training large language models to deploying real-time inference at the edge are pushing the limits of what our data centres can handle. This is a matter of capacity, adaptability, resilience, and foresight, and Vertiv strives to support India’s data mission.

The infrastructure supporting AI must evolve just as fast as the technology itself. We’re seeing steep increases in rack densities, shifts toward liquid cooling, and the need for more responsive, scalable power systems. These are strategic imperatives for every organisation that intends to harness AI meaningfully.

India, with its deep talent pool and fast-growing digital economy, is uniquely positioned to lead in this transformation. But doing so will require continued investment in AI applications and in the foundational infrastructure that makes AI viable at scale. As we look ahead, the path to responsible and effective AI adoption lies in building systems that are intelligent by design and resilient by necessity. We’re proud to contribute to this momentum through our 360° AI infrastructure that helps enterprises build intelligent, efficient systems that unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence.”

Mr. Sunil Sharma, Vice President – Sales (India & SAARC), Sophos

“This National Technology Day, we must acknowledge the rapid pace of digital transformation in India, driven by AI, cloud, and automation, which are reshaping how we work, connect, and deliver services. The opportunities are immense, but with progress comes increasing complexity. Today, cyberattacks like business email compromise, social engineering, and AI-driven exploits are shifting focus to individuals rather than just systems, growing more sophisticated with each passing day.

Critical sectors, including BFSI and healthcare, are particularly vulnerable. A single breach in these industries can erode trust built over years, making it clear that cybersecurity cannot be an afterthought—it must be woven into the foundation of innovation. And that requires a renewed focus on awareness, training, and collective vigilance.

But the reality is, we’re facing a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals in India and to bridge this gap, businesses must embrace flexible hiring models, including the ability to tap into global talent pools. At the same time, stronger industry-academia collaboration is critical to equip students with hands-on experience that prepares them for real-world attacks, not just theoretical scenarios.

At Sophos, we understand that businesses of all sizes—from SMBs to large enterprises—require scalable, practical security. Now, cybersecurity is not just a technical necessity; it’s a strategic enabler of growth and a cyber-resilient India.”

Mr. Puneet Gupta, Vice President & Managing Director, NetApp India/SAARC

“Over the last year, India has made great strides in emerging technologies, particularly AI. The growth inevitably causes data explosion and a consequent surge in power consumption. At a time when every byte draws power, a robust data infrastructure becomes more than just a technical foundation – it becomes an imperative. NetApp’s Intelligent Data Infrastructure empowers businesses to act on this responsibility by reducing digital waste, optimising storage, and minimising energy consumption. The shift toward sustainability isn’t an add-on; it’s built right into how we store, manage, and scale data. For India, this is a defining opportunity, to lead the world in demonstrating that digital acceleration and environmental responsibility can grow in lockstep.”

Mr. Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India

“India’s technology sector continues to be a strong pillar showcasing prominent and immense growth, powered by innovation in semiconductors, connectivity, and digital infrastructure. India ranks 39th in the Global Innovation Index (GII), which presents vast opportunities for developing advanced, innovative and sustainable technologies which will help drive the country’s digital vision forward. At MediaTek, we believe that fostering local R&D, strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem, and investing in skill development will be key to supporting India’s ambitions as a global innovation hub.”

Mr. Sachin Panicker, Chief AI Officer, Fulcrum Digital

“National Technology Day is a powerful reminder of how strategic innovation when driven by a clear purpose, can be a game-changer for our nation’s trajectory. At Fulcrum Digital, we view this day as reaffirming our mission to harness the convergence of AI, cloud computing, and emerging technologies to drive enterprise transformation.

Small and mid-size enterprises are now competing on the global stage, driven by India’s rapid advancement. AI is redefining business models, enhancing decision-making, and fostering inclusive growth. Our FD RYZE platform exemplifies this by enabling organizations to build intelligent ecosystems that are adaptive, scalable, and aligned with sustainable development goals.

However, as we integrate AI deeper into our systems, ethical considerations become paramount. We advocate for transparent, explainable, and unbiased AI systems that uphold the highest standards of integrity and fairness. At its core, this means creating technology that people can trust: systems that help doctors make more accurate diagnoses, enable farmers to make data-driven crop decisions, and support educators in personalizing learning for every student. When AI is built responsibly, it becomes a force that uplifts lives, bridges gaps, and ensures no one is left behind in the digital future.

India’s vibrant tech ecosystem, combined with its diverse talent pool, positions us uniquely to lead in responsible and inclusive tech development. As we commemorate this day, we remain committed to empowering businesses with intelligent solutions that not only solve complex challenges but also contribute positively to society at large.”

Mr. Raja Mansukhani, Chief Strategy, Technology, and Transformation Officer, Comviva

“On this National Technology Day, we celebrate India’s extraordinary journey in becoming a global hub for technological innovation. Over the past decade, the country has witnessed a surge in entrepreneurial spirit, with a thriving startup ecosystem and a bold embrace of emerging technologies such as AI/ML, Blockchain, and IoT. These advancements have firmly established India as a key player in shaping the global tech landscape. At Comviva, we believe that true innovation stems from empowered people and transformative ideas. That’s why we are deeply committed to nurturing local talent partnering with leading universities to equip the next generation with hands on experience in cutting edge technologies. By harnessing the power of AI, ML, and other next-gen tools, we are driving end-to-end digital transformation and delivering meaningful, future ready solutions to our customers across the globe. In an increasingly connected and digital first world, we remain focused on making technology more human centric, impactful, and inclusive.”

Mr. Ganesh Gopalan, Co-Founder & CEO, Gnani.ai

“National Technology Day is a celebration of India’s relentless pursuit of innovation, and a reminder of how technology can be a force multiplier for inclusive growth. Today, breakthroughs in Voice AI, multilingual large language models (LLMs), and agentic AI are empowering enterprises to build smarter, more human-centric solutions. From revolutionizing customer support and financial services to enabling real-time healthcare assistance in regional languages, AI is reshaping how industries operate and interact. As India’s digital ecosystem accelerates, it is crucial that innovation remains responsible, ethical, and tailored to local as well as global needs. At Gnani.ai, we are proud to lead this movement through deep tech innovation, pioneering cutting-edge voice and agentic AI platforms that combine scale, speed, and contextual intelligence to power the next generation of enterprise automation.”

Mr. Nishant Patel, Co-Founder and CTO, Contentstack

“Tech isn’t just evolving, it’s reshaping how we live, work, and connect. From AI to composable architecture, we’re at a moment where innovation meets real-world impact. At Contentstack, we’re proud to be a product built in India for the world—proof that world-class tech can rise from here and scale everywhere. On National Technology Day, we honour the spirit of innovation that put India on the global tech map and celebrate the builders shaping the future with the same ambition and resolve.”

Mr. Sriram Kannan, Founder & CEO, Routematic

“National Technology Day is a celebration of India’s spirit of innovation, a force that continues to shape a more sustainable and resilient future. This year’s theme, ‘Empowering a Sustainable Tomorrow Through Innovation,’ deeply aligns with Routematic’s mission. As we pioneer AI and data driven, eco-conscious mobility solutions, we witness every day how technology can reimagine urban transport, making it cleaner, smarter, and more efficient. At Routematic, we are proud to contribute to India’s technological evolution and remain committed to building solutions that not only move people, but also advance the nation toward a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.”

Mr. Sarvagya Mishra, Founder & Director at Superbot

“National Technology Day is a reminder of India’s unflinching spirit to innovate, change and lead through technology. At SuperBot, we are deeply proud to be a part of this journey by rewriting the rules of how businesses converse with the help of AI-driven voice agents. Our vision has always been to make smarter communication available, empathetic and effective across industries. As we move forward, our belief continues to be in using cutting-edge developments in natural language and speech to create solutions that not only address operational issues but also create enriching human-like interactions. We are dedicated to empowering organizations of all shapes and sizes with voice capabilities that drive customer experience, deliver reduced response times and deliver measurable business results. As India looks forward to a tech-enabled future, SuperBot remains committed to helping build a digitally inclusive economy where innovation is not an asset but a necessity. On this day, we honor technology’s ability to bring people, ideas and progress together.”

Mr. Ranga Jagannath, Senior Director – Growth, Agora

“Technology is no longer just a tool—it’s a catalyst for human progress, connection, and innovation. At Agora, technology is most powerful when it empowers human connection and drives sustainable progress. We design our innovations in real-time engagement, conversational AI, and AI companion technologies to enhance digital experiences and reduce barriers, enabling more innovative, more inclusive, and resource-efficient communication. These AI companions act as intelligent digital allies, personalising interactions and supporting seamless, human-centric engagement across contexts.

As we enter a new era of intelligent engagement, powered by multimodal AI systems and next-gen infrastructure, Agora’s Real-Time Engagement (RTE) technology continues to create scalable, energy-conscious solutions that bring people and ideas together.

On this National Technology Day, let us celebrate the role of technology in shaping a more connected, equitable, and sustainable future.”

Mr. Sandeep Agarwal, India MD & Global CTO, Visionet Systems

“On this National Technology Day, we would like to highlight how innovation is helping us make sustainable progress. A survey on Indian IT leaders published by IBM in November 2024 found 96% of leaders believe AI will positively impact sustainability. At Visionet Systems, we see this sustainability readiness as a defining moment. We are embracing an AI-first approach to drive this change. Our recently launched AI Now campaign enables all 2,300+ employees to gain genAI experience and be AI fluent. Supporting this is our in-house AI Lab, where we innovate, develop custom AI, and automate industries for a sustainable future.”

Mr. Raj K Gopalakrishnan, Co-Founder & CEO, KOGO AI

“National Technology Day is a celebration of India’s grit, ideas, and technological innovation. It’s startups that are reimagining how this country builds, scales, and leads—and at KOGO, we’re proud to be part of that movement. As one of the world’s leading AI Agentic companies, we’re pioneering India’s first full-stack Private AI Agentic Infrastructure—built to run behind the firewall, where data stays sovereign and intelligence stays local. From powering frontline healthcare to transforming defense and BFSI, our AI agents are already driving change where it matters most. For a truly Atmanirbhar Bharat, we don’t just need digital innovation—we need trusted, homegrown intelligence. That’s what we’re building.”

Mr. Krishna Rangsayee, CEO and Founder, SiMa.ai

“We are living in a time where technology is changing everything around us. From driverless cars and smart robots to modern factories and better healthcare, innovation is creating a new, automated world. At the center of this change is artificial intelligence. But AI is only as good as the data it learns from.

As we build smarter systems, we also face bigger challenges. Many AI-powered solutions use a lot of energy. They need complex cooling systems. In some areas like drones, robotics, or self-driving cars, even a small delay in decision-making can be risky. The solution to these problems will determine how sustainable our future will be.

One key step in this direction is processing data closer to where it’s generated—at the edge. This reduces the need to send large volumes of data to the cloud, cutting down not just on costs and delays, but also on energy consumption. By minimizing data movement, edge processing helps make AI systems faster, more efficient, and more environmentally friendly

India has come a long way. Our engineers, scientists, and innovators are solving big problems every day. But now, we must take the next step. We need to design systems that are not just powerful but also use less energy, create less heat, and work faster. The future will not be built by speed alone. It will be built by thoughtful innovation and technology that is smart, efficient, and kind to the planet. That is how we move toward a better, more balanced world.”

Ms. Tiffany Chan, Co-Founder and COO, Pantherun Technologies

“Technology has come a long way. In just a few decades, we’ve gone from dial-up internet to intelligent machines and self-learning software. We have reached a point where the market for AI related use cases is vast, amounting to around 244 billion U.S. dollars in 2025 and is expected to grow to well over 300% by 2030.

So, let us look at what is the soul of such technology? At its core, the soul of technology is not just about circuits, code, or algorithms—it’s about solving real problems, breaking barriers, and making the impossible, possible. Whether it’s connecting people across continents, curing diseases with data, or creating tools that think, the soul of tech is innovation with purpose. It’s creativity, curiosity, and bold vision—expressed through machines.

As we create, we must also protect. Cybersecurity is more than defense; it is the quiet guardian of progress. It protects innovation so it can truly thrive.”

Mr. Nikhil Narayan, VP – Data Science, Ennoventure, Inc

“This National Technology Day, the theme ‘Empowering a Sustainable Tomorrow Through Innovation’ serves as a powerful reminder that technology must do more than solve today’s problems, it must actively shape a better, more sustainable future. In a world facing climate change, dwindling resources and growing waste, innovation is no longer a luxury or an afterthought. It is a collective responsibility to create solutions that prioritize both progress and the planet.

Across industries, the momentum toward sustainable transformation is undeniable. Whether in packaging, logistics or consumer goods, the demand for smarter, more responsible alternatives to traditional systems is rising rapidly. Companies are increasingly expected to align with environmental values, reduce their carbon footprint and adopt circular economy principles. By replacing resource-intensive practices with digital-first, eco-conscious technologies, businesses have a unique opportunity to reduce waste, enhance supply chain transparency, and create long-term, scalable impact.

At Ennoventure, we’re proud to be part of this movement. Our invisible, AI-powered anti-counterfeit technology eliminates the need for wasteful physical markers, offering global brands a secure and sustainable alternative. Every protected package represents a commitment to innovation with integrity. For us, technology is about more than capability, it reflects our commitment to responsibility, ethical innovation and shaping a future that is safe, intelligent and sustainable for all.”

Mr. Vinay Chhabra, Co-Founder & Managing Director, AceCloud, a brand of Real Time Data Services

“India today stands at the cusp of a technology-led transformation, where innovation is not just a goal but a national imperative. According to a report by ICRIER, India has emerged as the third most digitalised country in the world, we are witnessing the rapid convergence of AI, cloud, and data technologies redefining industries and unlocking economic potential. With significant investments such as CoE for AI with ₹500 crore investment and the Deep Tech Fund, we are building a strong foundation in STEM by equipping a future-ready workforce to address complex, real-world challenges.

To keep this momentum, we need to work towards developing the right kind of skills, providing equal opportunities, and instilling a spirit of curiosity and entrepreneurship. Government initiatives such as Startup India and the Atal Innovation Mission are already making young minds think big, experiment, and venture out into new possibilities. In addition to these, organizations too can play a critical role. They need to invest in continuous tech upskilling, providing micro-credentials in high-demand domains like AI and cloud, and creating inclusive pathways for diverse talent to innovate and grow.

At AceCloud, we intend to play our part in this journey. We offer every associate self-paced access to over 10,000 Udemy courses across various topics including GenAI, data science, cybersecurity, leadership, etc. With our AI-powered career development platforms, we ensure all our associates’ chart personalized learning paths in their growth journeys. With this, we aim to cultivate the next generation of innovators by supporting emerging talent and championing best practices.”

Dr. Sangeeta Chhabra is the Co-Founder & Executive Director of AceCloud (a brand of RTDS)

“Technology today acts as a great equalizer, redefining how we live, work, and connect. Yet, as AI rapidly transforms industries and the nature of work, it also highlights the stark skilling gap in India, especially among the youth. A report by Mercer-Mettl, reveals that only 42.6 per cent of Indian graduates are employable.

Many young individuals face systemic barriers to technology access and quality training. These barriers must be urgently addressed if we are to build an inclusive digital economy.

At AceCloud, we believe that inclusive innovation starts with inclusive learning. That’s why we empower every associate with self-paced access to over 10,000 Udemy courses in GenAI, cloud, cybersecurity, leadership, etc. Our AI-powered career platforms create tailored learning journeys for all our associates, ensuring no one is left behind in the AI revolution. We also aim to champion industry mentorship, hands-on exposure, and meaningful engagement with emerging talent to fuel long-term careers in STEM. On this National Technology Day, let’s celebrate not just the technology that is reshaping our future, but also the people driving it.”

Mr. Manish Agarwal, Co-Founder, PrepInsta

“On this National Technology Day, we proudly celebrate India’s relentless journey of innovation, technological excellence, and digital empowerment. At PrepInsta, we are honored to play a pivotal role in shaping this narrative. By reimagining the placement and internship ecosystem for students across the country, we are striving to make career opportunities more accessible, inclusive, and future-focused. From our strategic institutional partnership with more than 250 colleges, we are equipping the next generation with cutting-edge assessments, personalised preparation tools like Optimus (an assessment tracking tool for Universities), and the confidence to thrive in a global, tech-driven workforce. As India moves confidently toward a digitally advanced future, PrepInsta remains steadfast in its mission to bridge the talent-opportunity divide, empowering one student at a time.”

