National Startup Day 2025: Celebrating Entrepreneurship and Transformative Growth Shaping India’s Future Economy

National Startup Day, celebrated on January 16, 2025, honors the entrepreneurial spirit shaping India’s innovation-driven economy. With startups at the forefront of job creation and technological breakthroughs, this day highlights their transformative role in redefining industries, solving real-world challenges, and fueling growth. Here’s what industry leaders share about this remarkable journey.

Mr. Atul Luthra, Co-Founder and Principal Consultant, 5Tattva

“National Startup Day is a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit that fuels innovation and drives India’s economic progress. Startups are not just businesses; they are the catalysts for transformation, solving real-world problems with agility and creativity. At 5Tattva, we believe in empowering businesses with robust cybersecurity solutions to protect their innovations and ensure sustainable growth. On this day, we encourage budding entrepreneurs to prioritize security as they scale and embrace technology as a lever for resilience. The startup ecosystem in India is thriving, and with continued support from the government, investors, and industry stakeholders, we are confident that the nation will emerge as a global leader in innovation. Let’s celebrate the visionaries who dare to dream and work tirelessly to turn their dreams into reality.”

Ms. Archana Jahagirdar, Founder & Managing Partner, Rukam Capital

“Over the past nine years of the launch of the Startup India initiative by our Hon’ble Pm Shri Narendra Modi in 2016, startups have become key drivers of job creation and innovation, generating over 15.5 lakh jobs and reshaping employment trends in emerging sectors like quick commerce. Unlike traditional firms that primarily create replacement roles, startups pioneer entirely new business categories, redefining markets and fostering competition. This success is reflected in the rising number of IPOs and venture-backed companies that are redefining India’s economic landscape. Furthermore, the pivotal role of venture capital is clear, with the top five U.S. companies being venture-backed, emphasizing its importance in this ecosystem. Beyond funding, venture capital provides strategic guidance that empowers entrepreneurs to succeed. In India, the synergy among founders, policymakers, and investors underscores the vast potential of startups to drive scalable innovation. With continued focus and support, startups will remain central to India’s economic growth and global stature.”

Mr. Sarvagya Mishra, Founder & Director at Superbot

“On the National Start-up Day, we’d like to commend the Honourable PM of India and the government’s earnest efforts in growing the start-up ecosystem in India. Today, we are the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem, and are only poised to grow bigger, bolder, and better! We have been able to accomplish this incredible feat, on the back of the Start-up India, Stand Up India program, and the strengthening of the overall digital infrastructure. At Superbot, we believe that emerging technologies like AI, Machine Learning, Conversational, and Gen AI are going to define the next phase of growth and start-up development. And we stay forever committed to helping the shining vision of India as a leading hub for start-up innovation and disruption, across the globe.”

Mr. Sumit Singh, CEO and Co-founder at DashLoc

“National Startup Day is a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit that fuels innovation and drives change across industries. At DashLoc, we proudly embrace this spirit as we continue to redefine the possibilities for local businesses in the digital age. As a startup, we’ve embraced the challenges of the ever-evolving digital landscape and transformed them into opportunities for hyperlocal growth. In just a few years, we’ve empowered countless local businesses to thrive through data-driven marketing solutions, helping them engage with their customers at a deeper, more personalized level. Our journey from a vision to a thriving platform reflects the immense potential of startups to bring about meaningful change in industries. At DashLoc, we remain committed to scaling new heights in technology, innovation, and client success, as we continue to unlock growth opportunities for businesses around the world. On this special day, we honor all startups, whose relentless pursuit of creativity, resilience, and impact shape the future of the economy and the world.”

In a nutshell

National Startup Day celebrates India’s entrepreneurial spirit and the transformative role of startups in driving innovation, job creation, and economic growth. Industry leaders highlight the impact of startups in redefining markets, empowering businesses, and fostering technological advancements, with continued support positioning India as a global hub for innovation.

