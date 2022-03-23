National Poker Series 2022 Breaks Last Year’s Record, Gets Ready for Finals in Goa

- Advertisement -

India’s most notable poker series – National Poker Series India (NPS) 2022, hosted on PokerBaazi.com is all set to host final tables of its three marquee tournaments in Goa. The series which began on March 6, 2022, has attracted more than 96000 entries.

While the overall series has already surpassed 2021’s numbers of over 83000 entries, the NPS main event, individually has recorded a huge turnout with a total of 6202 entries while the Golden Rush tournament was once again the most played event with nearly 15000 entries.

The tournament has already received a great reception from across the length and breadth of the country. The top 5 states that emerged with the most medals so far are Maharashtra (2588 entries), New Delhi (2176 entries), Rajasthan (1284 entries), Uttar Pradesh (1441entries) and Haryana (1071 entries).

Heading into the final tables in Goa, Shagun Jain from Jaipur has already won 4 Gold & 2 Silver medals, Rohit Begwani from Churu, Rajasthan has won 4 Gold medals, and Dhaval Doshi from Mumbai has won 1 Gold & 3 Silver medals. They have emerged as top 3 podium finishers so far and are likely to emerge as the NPS Podium winners who will get a chance to represent India at the world’s biggest poker stage in Las Vegas, USA. The final tables will be held at Goa from March 23-25 at the Majestic Pride Casino located in the waters of the famous Mandovi River.

