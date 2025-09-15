National Engineers’ Day 2025 – Honoring the Visionaries Driving India’s Deep Tech Innovation and Sustainable Growth

- Advertisement -

On National Engineers’ Day 2025, NCN celebrates engineers driving India’s tech transformation. Featuring insights from industry leaders, we highlight their role in pioneering deep tech innovations, creating smarter solutions, and enabling sustainable growth. Their creativity and dedication are shaping industries, empowering society, and powering India’s journey into a Techade.

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India

“On National Engineers’ Day, we celebrate the ingenuity and dedication of engineers who continue to shape India’s future with innovation and excellence. Their contributions form the foundation of progress, solving challenges and driving smarter solutions for society. This year’s theme, ‘Deep Tech & Engineering Excellence: Driving India’s Techade’, perfectly captures their vital role in transforming industries. By harnessing the power of deep technologies, engineers are creating breakthroughs that redefine possibilities and enhance everyday lives. They are guiding India’s journey into a new era of opportunity, sustainability, and growth. Their brilliance strengthens the nation’s position on the global stage of innovation and technology. At Acer, we are inspired by these pioneers who are building pathways to a smarter tomorrow. We remain committed to supporting their mission with solutions that boost performance and efficiency. Together, we can accelerate India’s Techade and create technology that serves humanity. With engineers leading the way, the future holds limitless promise.”

Mr. Sunil Sharma, Vice President- Sales, Sophos India & SAARC

“Engineers’ Day is a celebration of innovation, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of progress. At Sophos, we recognize the pivotal role engineers play in advancing technology and strengthening the foundations of a secure digital economy. In an era where cyberthreats are growing more complex by the day, it is the vision and ingenuity of engineers that empower us to create adaptive, sustainable, and future-ready security solutions. Honoring Sir M. Visvesvaraya’s legacy is also a reminder that engineering excellence is not only about solving problems, but about building a safer and stronger tomorrow for society.”

Ms. Pranoti Nagarkar, CEO & Co-founder, Rotimatic

“Today, National Engineers Day, is the time when we honor amazing engineers whose ideas, innovations, and hard work propel India forward. With the theme, ‘Deep Tech & Engineering Excellence: Driving India’s Techade,’ this year reminds us how engineering plays a pivotal role towards the shaping of our future. But there is yet something that needs to be addressed, the number of women in STEM fields in India remains recognizably small. It is important that we open more doors and build pathways for more women to take part in this exciting innovation journey. At Rotimatic, we invented the making of fresh rotis, an age-old tradition, with precision and efficiency through modern technology, combining mechanics, electronics, and software. Coming from a background of a woman engineer and entrepreneur, I know how a little bit of curiosity, persistence, and bravery can carve out concrete solutions that touch lives.

On this Engineer’s Day, I hope that many more young women begin to see engineering as a pathway of combining tradition and technology, solving real problems, and growing something super impactful on a large scale.”

Mr. Ranga Jagannath, Senior Director, Growth, Agora

“Engineers are the visionaries shaping our future—the problem-solvers, innovators, and builders who turn imagination into reality. From invisible code powering daily interactions to the infrastructure connecting our digital world, their work is the backbone of progress. At Agora, we are proud of the engineers who create the real‑time voice, video, and messaging experiences that seamlessly connect people across industries and geographies. Their ingenuity and resilience enable learning, collaboration, and entertainment in ways that enrich lives daily. On Engineers’ Day, we celebrate their creativity, dedication, and the lasting impact they continue to make in building a better, more connected future for us all.”

Ms. Archana Soni, Director – Data Engineering at Lowe’s India

“In today’s digitized business landscape, engineering plays a critical role in enabling innovation, business growth, and operational efficiency. The growing role of engineers from purely technical contributors to strategic partners in solving business problems has been shaping the way the role is contributing to the organization. Beyond technical proficiency, there is a growing need for engineers to understand business context, collaborate across functions, and apply a problem-solving mindset to complex, data-intensive challenges. Career growth in engineering today is closely tied to adaptability and continuous learning. Engineers who stay current with emerging technologies, understand system design at scale, and take ownership of outcomes will continue to be key drivers of innovation and long-term value creation for any business.”

Mr. Zorawar Purohit, CAIO and Co-Founder of M37Labs

“Our nation’s next leap will not be powered by raw resources, but by the restless curiosity of minds that bend matter, energy and logic to new possibilities. The true engineers of today are the architects of tomorrow’s prosperity. Elegance is not extra code. It is the courage to delete what does not serve the idea.”

Mr. Sanjay Agrawal, Head of Presales & CTO, India and SAARC, Hitachi Vantara, and Chair of SNIA

“On National Engineers’ Day, we celebrate the unmatched contribution of India’s engineering community to the nation’s growth story. With over 1.5 million engineers graduating every year, they continue to shape the future of India’s technological and economic landscape.

India has built one of the largest and most dynamic talent pools globally, driving innovation in energy, mobility, healthcare, and sustainability through global capability centers and technology firms. India today accounts for nearly 30% of the outsourced engineering R&D market, highlighting its role as a true global innovation hub.

At Hitachi Vantara, our engineers in India play a pivotal role in redefining global possibilities. They design sustainable data infrastructure, enable digital transformation for BFSI, manufacturing, and government, and contribute to global R&D programs. Beyond strengthening businesses, they blend technical excellence with a deep sense of purpose, laying the foundations for a smarter, more inclusive, and resilient future.”

Mr. Lakshminarayanan Ramalingam, Chief Operating Officer, Quest Global

“As we celebrate National Engineers’ Day, it is important to recognize that Engineers have been at the forefront of driving technological advancement to help our lives become better.

Be it building critical infrastructure, and fostering innovation, Engineers play a key role in the nation’s ongoing development. From building world-class transportation networks to advancing digital connectivity and energy solutions, the spirit of engineering has driven progress, empowered communities, and improved the quality of life for millions. India’s engineers have consistently demonstrated resilience, creativity, and technical excellence in overcoming challenges and turning ambitious visions into reality.

Engineers apply science to real world problems. Science progresses from observations leading to correlations; correlations explained by causations and causations managed in real life environment’s boundary conditions. Envisioning and executing systems for such boundary conditions is what makes an Engineer’s life interesting and impactful. We believe that engineers must develop multi-disciplinary polymathic thinking, where engineering intersects with disciplines like humanities, and behavioral sciences, unlocking new ways to innovate and approach complex challenges. This holistic mindset is essential for addressing the multifaceted problems of our times.

It will also be inspiring to see the next generation of engineers stepping into roles that require not only technical expertise but also creativity, empathy, and a global perspective. Their contributions will shape industries, societies, and the environment for years to come.

At Quest Global, we are honored to support more than 10,000 engineers in India as they work on some of the world’s hardest problems across diverse sectors such as energy, automotive, semiconductors, Aerospace & defense among others. Our commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and lifelong learning empowers engineers to build a more connected, sustainable, and equitable future for all.”

Mr. Abhilash Shetty, VP & Head of Digital Engineering, Visionet Systems

“Fueled by recent breakthroughs in deep tech—like Agentic AI, autonomous AI agents, Edge AI, Generative AI, machine learning, and intelligent automation— industries across the board are transforming at a speed many struggle to keep up with as the rules of the game shift constantly. Engineers are at the forefront of this Tectonic shift, reshaping the business landscape by turning advanced technologies into real-world solutions that spark innovation and enhance productivity.

At Visionet, “Engineering Simplified” is more than a tagline—it’s a core principle which reflects our commitment to make these disruptive technologies easy to adopt by keeping architecture & implementations simple, efficient, and secure. As India surges into its Techade, our engineers are primed for this new era—using deep tech and engineering excellence to drive change, building scalable, future‑ready solutions that deliver real impact.”

Mr. Prasenjit Ghoshal, Head of Engineering, Ennoventure, Inc.

“On National Engineers’ Day, we celebrate the vision and determination of engineers who continue to shape the world around us. From building world class infrastructure and sustainable cities to designing cutting-edge digital solutions, engineers are the true architects of progress. Their pursuit of innovation and problem-solving drives technological advancement and lays the foundation for a more resilient and inclusive future.

As technology continues to reshape our world, the role of engineers goes beyond technical expertise. They are change-makers who combine creativity with science to solve some of the most pressing challenges of our times, be it in healthcare, sustainability, infrastructure, or digital security. Today, there is also a pressing need for engineers to design solutions that create a world free of counterfeits, protecting both brands and consumers.

At Ennoventure, we deeply value this spirit of engineering excellence. Our patented solutions that integrate AI, cryptography, and cloud technology to combat counterfeiting are a testament to what happens when engineers push boundaries to create impact. Every invisible cryptographic signature on packaging that protects a brand and its consumers is the result of an engineer’s vision to make the world safer and smarter.

We encourage innovation, celebrate the contributions of engineers, and inspire the next generation to dream, design, and deliver with purpose.”

Mr. Pratap Mane, Pratap Mane, Country Head – India, ColtDCS

“At Colt DCS, we believe engineers drive the digital revolution, fueling today’s economy. Their skills and tireless innovation create data centers with reliability, security, and agility, enabling businesses to succeed in a hyper-connected world. These engineers don’t merely construct; they build the future of digital trust and resilience. We celebrate their crucial role in enabling the seamless flow of data that drives global progress and opportunity. Their support behind the scenes makes every connection and innovation stand on the foundation of absolute trust. It is their vision and precision that make the digital world possible and unstoppable, playing a crucial role in India’s emergence as a global technology powerhouse.”

Mr. Bhaskar Gandavabi, Senior VP – Technology and Innovation, Fulcrum Digital

“Engineers’ Day is more than a commemoration, it is a reminder of the transformative power of engineering in shaping our future. At Fulcrum Digital, we see engineering excellence as the cornerstone of innovation, where human ingenuity and emerging technologies converge to solve real-world challenges. As India honors the legacy of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, we at Fulcrum continue our mission to touch billion lives by building sustainable, intelligent, and resilient systems that can drive progress for industries and communities alike. The future belongs to those who start with the why and design with purpose, and engineers will continue to be the architects of that future.”

