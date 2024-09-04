Narayana Health Transforms Patient Experience with Genesys Cloud

- Advertisement -

Genesys ® , a global leader in AI-powered customer experience orchestration, announced that Narayana Health, one of India’s premier healthcare providers, has revolutionised its patient experience by deploying the Genesys Cloud™ platform. By implementing Genesys Cloud, Narayana Health has significantly enhanced its capability to manage patient interactions across its extensive network of hospitals and clinics, which serves over 4.2 million patients annually. This state-of-the-art platform now enables the healthcare provider to efficiently handle over 50,000 calls per day, ensuring seamless and end-to-end patient journeys.

In its ongoing mission to deliver high-quality healthcare to the masses, Narayana Health faced the challenge of navigating legacy systems and siloed platforms that lacked an integrated customer experience offering. Additionally, it needed to effectively manage a network of diverse partners operating on disparate systems and ensure efficient communication for troubleshooting during downtimes. The implementation of the Genesys Cloud platform by Narayana Health addressed these challenges by providing a unified view of all customer interactions. This integration led to a significant reduction in average handle times by approximately 15%, enabling faster response times by agents and greatly improving operational efficiency and patient satisfaction. Moreover, the cloud-based Genesys platform offered robust scalability and flexibility, seamlessly accommodating Narayana Health’s expansion needs.

“Our strategic decision to deploy Genesys Cloud has profoundly enhanced our patient interactions and overall service delivery, proving to be a pivotal factor in our success within the competitive healthcare industry. We chose Genesys as our partner due to its industry-leading reputation, comprehensive feature set, and proven track record. Most importantly, Genesys distinguished itself by meeting our specific requirements and delivering a unified solution that has transformed our ability to elevate the patient experience and provide exceptional care, all while utilising minimal IT resources,” said Dr. Ashish Bajaj, Chief Marketing Officer at Narayana Health.

To address the need for innovation and rising customer expectations, Narayana Health enhanced its capacity and scalability. It consolidated its contact center systems and successfully reduced technical debt and achieved significant cost savings through the unified cloud architecture and open platform of Genesys Cloud. Additionally, the Genesys comprehensive analytics, predictive routing, and reporting tools provided valuable insights into patient interactions and operational performance. Overall, the implementation of Genesys Cloud has improved efficiencies, offered unified insights, and continues to drive enhancements in patient care.

Mr. Raja Lakshmipathy, Vice President and Managing Director of Genesys, India & SAARC said, “The essential role of healthcare services and the growing importance of delivering effective patient care necessitate technological partnerships that prioritise the human element. Together, we are pioneering new ways to orchestrate experiences with a more focused patient-centric approach. Genesys is committed to supporting Narayana Health’s transformative journey, redefining how patients experience high-quality, personalised, and seamlessly accessible healthcare services.”

Narayana Health’s partnership with Genesys is part of its broader vision to leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance healthcare delivery in India. The implementation of Genesys Cloud has streamlined Narayana Health’s workflows and patient care, while also advancing its sustainability goals by reducing energy consumption and paper waste. Future growth possibilities include chatbots that connect patients to care coordinators for complex queries and specialised services. By prioritising patient-centric innovations, Narayana Health aims to set new benchmarks in the industry and inspire other healthcare providers to adopt similar advancements.

