Mystifly Partners with Google Cloud, Revolutionizing Travel Tech with AI-Driven Experience

Mystifly announced that it is joining forces with Google Cloud to drive growth and innovation in the travel technology sector. The collaboration will enable both the organizations to tackle emerging industry challenges in airline distribution and infrastructure. This alliance marks a significant milestone in shaping air travel’s future, delivering essential capabilities to airlines and travel sellers alike, and elevating the traveller experience. The partnership with Google Cloud is set to enhance the security, scalability, and agility of Mystifly’s air selling technology.

The collaboration centers around integrating Mystifly’s newly re-architected Smart Selling Platform (SSP) with Google’s cutting-edge cloud services and generative AI capabilities. Mystifly has chosen Google Cloud as its preferred cloud provider and strategic partner as part of this transformative journey.

Google Cloud and Mystifly will leverage the strengths of both organizations in three key areas:

Collaborative Innovation Roadmap – Create an innovative technology roadmap for the future of travel selling and distribution. This joint effort emphasizes creativity and continuous learning to enhance the experience for airlines, travel sellers, travelers, and related intermediaries. As part of the initiative, Mystifly will redesign its user experience (UX Revamp) to improve customer satisfaction and product engagement. Specific improvements include a more user-friendly signup process, user-defined parameters for maximum scalability and cost reduction, enhanced discoverability of features for upsell opportunities, streamlined workflows for customer efficiency, and an overall competitive advantage in the market.

Infrastructure and Security – Mystifly’s platform infrastructure leverages Google Cloud’s services and advanced security, enabling the company to deliver solutions with agility and flexibility. The adoption of Google Cloud-managed services plays a pivotal role in shaping big data architecture, empowering the company to make more impactful architectural decisions and deliver a Data Mesh platform for business intelligence and analytics. This innovation ensures superior and expeditious analytics, a critical requirement that is lacking in the industry today. Additionally, Mystifly will implement site reliability engineering practices for improved system performance and optimal functionality.

Intelligent, Intuitive Travel Shopping – Mystifly will transform the travel shopping experience by harnessing the power of Google’s suite of cloud tools, analytics, and generative AI and ML to innovate multiple areas, including search, personalized offer recommendations, and dynamic pricing. By introducing an intelligent cache, intelligent help, and an intelligent shop category, Mystifly will deliver more flexibility to travel sellers and provide users with a more intuitive travel, shopping process.

Mystifly decided to embark upon a complex migration to Google Cloud thanks to what it considered a best-in-class, fully-managed microservices solution that would enable autoscaling and improve the velocity of the services Mystifly provides to customers.

Mr. Rajeev Kumar, Chief Executive Officer at Mystifly.

“The travel industry is at a pivotal point as we shift from legacy technology and processes to intelligent systems to power modern retailing and personalized travel experiences,” said Mr. Rajeev Kumar, Chief Executive Officer at Mystifly. “Our partnership with Google Cloud supports Mystifly’s mission to modernize travel infrastructure across the entire ecosystem, delivering solutions that bridge old and new technologies and catering to the discerning needs of travellers and the efficiency of sellers and suppliers.”

Mr. Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud, India

Mr. Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud, India added, “We are delighted to work with Mystifly to revolutionize travel technology and enhance users’ experiences. This collaboration underscores our joint commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and providing exceptional experiences for travelers worldwide.”

