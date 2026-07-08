Myanmar Airways International Partners with Aerohub & Aeroplay to Launch Wireless In-Flight Entertainment

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Myanmar Airways International (MAI) has partnered with Aerohub and Aeroplay to introduce wireless inflight entertainment as part of its IFE rollout. With this launch, MAI becomes the first airline in Myanmar to implement a fully wireless, bring-your-own-device (BYOD) onboard entertainment platform across its fleet.

The deployment features Aerohub as the wireless onboard entertainment platform provider, with Aeroplay Entertainment delivering curated IFE content. The solution enables passengers to stream content directly to their personal electronic devices such as smart phones, tablets and laptops, offering a smooth and immersive entertainment experience via the onboard Wi-Fi network, with access facilitated through a QR-based entry point.



Passenger can explore a mix of Hollywood and International movies, television, and music content, the system also integrates destination information and passenger engagement features. The platform is designed to offer a scalable, hardware-light solution aligned with MAI’s broader digital transformation strategy.

Commenting on the deployment, Mr. Tanes Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Myanmar Airways International said, “The introduction of our fully wireless inflight entertainment platform represents a significant milestone in MAI’s ongoing digital transformation journey. As Myanmar’s leading international airline, we remain committed to enhancing the passenger experience through innovation, operational excellence, and the adoption of globally aligned service standards. This initiative reinforces our focus on delivering a modern, seamless, and customer-centric travel experience across our network. We are looking forward to our partnership with Aerohub & Aeroplay on enhancing customer experience on our fleet”

Mr. Sameet Sirdeshmukh, Aerohub

Mr. Sameet Sirdeshmukh, Aerohub added, “We are pleased to partner with MAI on this deployment. Aerohub’s wireless platform is designed to provide a reliable and consistent passenger experience, while enabling airlines to optimize weight, reduce maintenance complexity, and scale deployment efficiently.”

Mr. Subir Arora, Aeroplay Entertainment

Mr. Subir Arora, Aeroplay Entertainment commented, “Our collaboration with MAI and Aerohub focuses on delivering a well-balanced content offering that caters to diverse passenger demographics. The emphasis is on relevance, regional depth, and a continuously refreshed catalogue to support passenger engagement.”

This rollout reflects a rapidly growing trend among regional carriers toward agile, wireless IFE solutions that significantly reduce onboard hardware weight and maintenance while maintaining a highly competitive and modern passenger experience.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MAI

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