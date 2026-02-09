Monday, February 9, 2026
Murata Triples Data Center Performance While Cutting Energy Use with AMD EPYC Processors

By NCN News Network
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a global leader in advanced electronic components and solutions, has modernized its IT infrastructure for radio frequency (RF) component simulation with 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, achieving a threefold increase in performance within the same physical footprint. The shift enhances Murata’s ability to simulate and validate high-frequency radio filter components used in telecommunications and mobile devices.

The new deployment also delivered substantial energy savings, operational efficiency, and simulation speed, helping Murata scales its design capabilities without having to expand its data center footprint.

Key outcomes include:

  • 3x Simulation Performance: Murata tripled throughput without increasing data center space by leveraging high core density in AMD EPYC processors
  • 66% Energy Reduction: The upgraded platform consumes just one-third the energy per workload compared to previous systems
  • Accelerated Workloads: Simulation speed improved by 30% with Ansys® HFSS™, 20% with Femtet®, and an additional 30% with AVX-512 optimization
  • Lower Licensing Costs: Faster compute reduced simulation time, helping decrease software licensing expenses
  • Optimized Space Utilization: Higher server density enabled Murata to expand capabilities without increasing data center footprint
  • Future-Ready Infrastructure: A simplified product roadmap and consistent performance are driving plans to expand AMD EPYC deployments

Mr. Hiroshi Yonekura, Principal Engineer at Murata said the adoption of AMD EPYC processors has delivered significant benefits to their simulation environment: “Our goal was to push the boundaries of simulation while staying efficient. With AMD EPYC processors, we not only accelerated performance but also dramatically reduced our energy usage and infrastructure footprint. This success paves the way for scalable innovation across our development pipeline.”

Mr. Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – India Sales, AMD
Mr. Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – India Sales, AMD

“AMD EPYC processors are engineered to help innovators like Murata unlock performance gains while driving greater energy efficiency. By enabling dense, high-throughput compute, AMD server CPUs help enterprises accelerate design cycles and reduce TCO at scale,” said Mr. Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – India Sales, AMD.

The collaboration between Murata and AMD demonstrates how high-performance, energy-efficient compute platforms can help leading manufacturers transform design simulation workflows, reduce operational costs, and scale innovation across global operations.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

