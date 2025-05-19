Mumbai Metro ignores consumer first proposal of Telcos – COAI

- Advertisement -

By Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI

We would like to clarify our Members’ position on connectivity of mobile network on Mumbai Metro, in view of baseless allegations being made against the industry in some reports.

Telecom Service Providers are always willing to provide connectivity through IBS. However, in the instant case, Mumbai Metro has created a monopoly on providing connectivity exclusively through a third party vendor, and is now trying to extract monopolistic and extortionate rents for providing the mobile network.

As per the new Telecommunication Act and RoW Rules therein, a public authority cannot deny providing Right of Way to TSPs in a public place – which is exactly what is being done by the Mumbai Metro.

In order to minimize disruptions, TSPs had offered a common network for facilitating mobile connectivity which has been ignored by the Mumbai Metro. One must note that deploying of such network(s) are a norm, even in important places like the PWD tunnel in Pragati Maidan or the Central Vista, wherein the TSPs are laying infrastructure without paying any cost to anyone (including any third party).

Mumbai Metro is quoting precedence for appointing a third party vendor and denying RoW to TSPs. It may be noted that wrong precedence does not make a legitimate one and the industry is separately addressing the issue of such monopolies being created, with a view to stop such extortionate practices.

TSPs are always willing to incur Capex for setting up network inside the Metro, despite any additional incremental revenue. However, paying extortionate rates to Mumbai Metro for such a network is not viable.

It should be noted that services were being offered on a trial basis by all TSPs, pending finalization of a formal agreement.

Furthermore, to support uninterrupted connectivity for Mumbai Metro commuters, TSPs had proposed providing mobile connectivity Free of Cost without any payment to either the third party vendor or Mumbai Metro, until commercial terms could be mutually agreed upon. This was communicated through a joint letter by TSPs dated 7th April 2025. However, this reasonable and consumer first proposal was ignored by the Mumbai Metro.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COAI

