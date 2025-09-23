Mukesoft Leading Digital Transformation with AI-Powered Solutions, Innovation, and Partnerships for a Smarter Business Future

- Advertisement -

Mukesoft, a fast-growing Software Development & Consultancy firm, delivers innovative, customized digital solutions – spanning e-commerce, AI, web applications, SEO, and enterprise systems – empowering businesses with technology-driven growth.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Vishal Mehta, Director, Mukesoft, shares insights on innovation, AI-driven solutions, partnerships, and the company’s vision for shaping business transformation.

Could you give us an overview of Mukesoft and the services you offer?

Mukesoft is an IT company specializing in custom software development, mobile applications, ERP solutions, and CRM systems. We work closely with both corporate clients and government organizations, creating tailored solutions by deeply understanding their requirements. Our expertise lies in building customized web portals with seamless integrations—whether it’s accounting systems, order management, or change management.

We have a talented team of developers spread across India, and what sets us apart is our ability to deliver solutions that are not just off-the-shelf, but truly customized to our client’s business needs.

Mukesoft has recently been focusing on AI. What inspired this shift?

The world is moving rapidly towards AI, and if businesses don’t adapt, they risk being left behind. Back in 2020, during the lockdown, we realized how critical it was to prepare for the future. Since then, we’ve been working on AI-based products, and in the last three years, we have significantly invested in this space.

We believe that AI is not just a trend but a catalyst—a powerful tool that can enhance efficiency, accuracy, and growth for businesses. That’s why we made AI an integral part of our strategy.

Can you share details about your newly launched AI products?

We’ve developed and launched two AI products recently:

AI Email Insight – This tool intelligently analyzes email communication, offering insights, summaries, and follow-ups that help businesses streamline their communication. AI Chatbot – And this isn’t just a basic chatbot with predefined responses. We’ve developed our own LLM (Large Language Model), making it a real AI chatbot. It integrates with both websites and WhatsApp, acting as a junior sales manager.

It engages with visitors, shares product details, schedules demos, and even sets appointments. Essentially, it takes care of the first level of customer engagement, allowing businesses to focus on higher-level interactions. In many cases, it performs even better than a junior sales manager.

What opportunities do you see for partners and businesses who want to work with Mukesoft?

We operate on a partnership-driven model. Anyone interested can register on our website and become a partner. We offer attractive margins, starting from 15% to 25%, and our goal is to empower channel partners to promote and sell our AI solutions.

At the same time, we also understand that customers may have unique requirements. In such cases, we work closely with them on a custom development basis, tailoring AI solutions to their needs. The opportunities are huge because AI is still in its early stages—think of it as a newborn with endless potential for growth.

What’s your view on fears of AI replacing jobs?

That’s a very common concern, especially among non-technical people. The negative narrative often gets highlighted first. But the truth is, AI is not here to replace us—it’s here to help us.

By adopting AI, businesses can save time, improve efficiency, and scale their operations in ways that weren’t possible before. Instead of fearing AI, we should see it as a tool that helps us grow. Our responsibility, as technology leaders and partners, is to educate people about the positive impact of AI.

How do you see AI shaping the future of business?

AI is evolving at a tremendous speed. Businesses that don’t adopt it will face challenges in the near future. It’s like the digital revolution we saw with the internet—those who adapted early became leaders.

For Mukesoft, AI is not just an add-on—it’s the foundation of our future strategy. Whether it’s chatbots, data-driven insights, or custom AI tools, we are committed to helping businesses harness AI to achieve sustainable growth and efficiency.

Finally, what message would you like to share with your partners and customers?

My message is simple: don’t fear AI, embrace it. This is just the beginning, and there are countless opportunities ahead. Businesses that use AI smartly will not only survive but thrive.

For our partners, I’d say this is the perfect time to join hands with us. Together, we can create solutions that are not just relevant today but will also shape the future of industries.

