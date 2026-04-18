MSS World becomes first in India to invest in Christie’s flagship Griffyn 4K50‑RGB projectors

- Advertisement -





Christie® is pleased to announce that MSS World, one of India’s most respected large‑format projection and immersive experience specialists, has made a significant investment in Christie’s most advanced RGB pure laser projection technologies. The acquisition comprises 16 units of the flagship Christie Griffyn 4K50‑RGB, making MSS World the first company in India to procure this industry‑leading projector.

This strategic investment further strengthens MSS World’s rental fleet, which includes Christie Crimson WU31 laser projectors, along with Christie DWU23-HS and D20WU‑HS 1DLP laser projectors, reinforcing its position as Christie’s largest rental partner in the region and one of its most trusted collaborators in India. MSS World also brings a strong track record of well‑known installations spanning museums, live events, and permanent projection mapping projects nationwide.

“From the very beginning, our partnership with Christie has been built on a shared belief in investing early in technologies that redefine what is possible at scale,” said Mr. Davinder Wadhwa, founder of MSS World. “Over the years, Christie’s projection systems have played a critical role in helping us deliver some of India’s most ambitious live events and cultural installations. Our investment in the Griffyn 4K50‑RGB builds on this philosophy, enabling us to deliver truly world‑class visual experiences.”

Mr. Pratik Wadhwa, CEO of MSS World added, “Our decision to invest in the Griffyn 4K50‑RGB reflects both the scale of experiences our clients expect from us and the level of performance we demand from our technology partners. Christie’s RGB pure laser projectors have consistently delivered outstanding brightness, color fidelity, and reliability in the most challenging environments, from historic monuments to complex outdoor installations. Being the first in India to add the Griffyn 4K50‑RGB to our fleet strengthens our ability to deliver bigger and better visual experiences.”

Mr. Rishubh Nayar, ProAV sales director for India, Christie

Mr. Rishubh Nayar, ProAV sales director for India, Christie commented, “MSS World has been an exceptional partner to Christie for many years, not only in terms of their scale of operations but also their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. Their continued investment in our latest projection technologies reflects a deep level of trust in our brand and a shared commitment to delivering spectacular visual experiences. We are proud to support MSS World as they continue to set benchmarks for large‑format projection in India.”

Recognized for delivering technically demanding, high‑profile projects across the country, MSS World has consistently relied on Christie projection solutions to power some of India’s most iconic large‑scale visual experiences. These include the “Matrubhumi” projection mapping show at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, large‑scale ceremonial projection mapping at Vijay Chowk during the annual Beating Retreat Ceremony, and the laser light and sound show at the Thiruvalluvar Statue in Kanyakumari, where Christie RGB pure laser projectors bring cultural storytelling to life on a monumental scale.

Designed for the world’s most demanding large‑venue, live event, and permanent installation applications, the Christie Griffyn 4K50‑RGB delivers true RGB pure laser illumination, achieving approximately 98% of the Rec. 2020 color gamut, native 4K resolution, and up to 50,000 lumens of brightness in a compact, rugged platform. It delivers remarkable visual performance while operating at just 54dBA, even at full brightness.

Embedded Christie LiteLOC™ technology maintains consistent color balance and brightness over time, regardless of fluctuations in ambient temperature. The Griffyn 4K50‑RGB also offers versatile connectivity, omnidirectional operation, and remote‑controlled electronic color convergence (ECC) for precise, effortless color alignment. With an efficiency of 13.2 lumens per watt, it also ranks among the most energy‑efficient projectors in its class—making it ideal for large‑scale projection mapping, immersive attractions, and premium live experiences.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSS World

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 89