MSI’s Modern AM242 & AM272 Series AIO PCs and Modern MD272 Series Monitor Are

MSI, announced the Modern AM242 and Modern AM272 Series All-in-One PCs. Featuring the exclusive software MSI Cloud Center, they can bring you a private cloud and help backup of your files between the mobile devices (Android & iOS) and Modern AM242 & AM272 Series. Their eye care technologies, built-in Full HD webcam, and ergonomic design with an IPS panel bring a wide viewing angle and enhanced viewing experience. Both models are designed with efficiency and productivity in mind.

MSI Cloud Center: a Private Cloud with Cross-platform and Mobile Connection Backup

The exclusive Cloud Center allows users to backup and download photos, videos, and any other files between the Android or iOS devices and Modern AM242 & AM272 series All-in-One PC.

The MSI Cloud Center helps you wirelessly and promptly upload files, projects, or travel plans on your Android or iOS devices to the Modern AM242 & AM272 Series if you don’t want to backup all of these files.

If you have any concerns about having too many photos to backup in your storage, MSI Center’s Smart Image Finder helps categorize and browse through your precious memories with A.I.-generated smart tags so that you can search photos or materials with tags and increase your work efficiency.

Using the MSI Modern AM242 and AM272 series AIO PCs is the best way to style a desk, home, or even home office, as they are both aesthetically pleasing and completely functional for learning or working at home or in the office.

The built-in Full HD webcam with privacy design and A.I. noise cancellation technology from MSI Center help connect you to the world and with the best video quality. Its built-in webcam supports the Windows Hello biometric authentication system providing you with a faster and safer way to log in.

With the MSI Instant Display Technology, the Modern AM242 and AM272 Series All-in-One PCs can be used as a monitor without booting up their system. When the devices are connected to their HDMI-in ports, the screen will be turned on immediately.

The Modern MD272 Series brings an eye care & ergonomic environment for all users. It provides Full HD & WQHD resolution for a wider field of view and greater detail. With the Less Blue Light PRO and Anti-flicker technology, this monitor protects your eyes while maintaining vibrant colours. With several user-friendly designs such an adjustable base stand (adjustable tilt, swivel, height & pivot), tool-free design, Type C display & 65W power delivery, internal speakers, the exclusive Productivity Intelligence (P.I.) app that supports the KVM switch, proper display mode, and convenient tools, the Modern MD272 is awarded the 2022 Best Choice Award and the 2021 German Red Dot Design Award. This is the pinnacle of business monitor achievement which helps expand your vision to the world.

