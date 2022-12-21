MSI’s Fresh Offer: ‘Build your PC and get Paytm code up to INR ₹20,000 for FREE!’

- Advertisement - -

Powered by MSI program is starting on 15th Dec! Buy MSI PC components, register and redeem Paytm gift voucher up to INR ₹20,000 value! In this season of offer, MSI is having the best deal for nearly all the components. Amazing price for gaming series including Intel/AMD chipset motherboards, power supplies, PC cabinets, liquid cooling, SSD storage, and Graphics Card, do make sure to take a look in the stores near you or browse them on Amazon or Flipkart if you’re planning to build a new PC platform.

Also, the “Powered by MSI” which we now excitedly announce, allows you to claim Paytm digital gift voucher code of up to Rs. 20,000 Once you buy qualifying MSI components and register/submit together at one time.

Furthermore, join Shout Out for MSI and write a review on any of the designated platforms (e-commerce/social media communities) to let others know about your MSI product experience, you can get USD 20 steam code per product! (qualifying product models only).

Buy MSI PC components, register and redeem Paytm voucher code of up to INR₹20,000: The minimum eligible combination qualified for the Paytm redemption is Motherboard plus PSU, almost all the hot-selling models are eligible; for example, if you purchase the MAG B550M MORTAR WIFI Motherboard and MAG A550BN PSU, the Paytm value each model can earn is Rs.1,000 and Rs.500, respectively, and since this “Motherboard + PSU” combo will get a BONUS of Rs.250 value, the total amount you should get is Rs.1,000 + 500 + 250(additional) = Rs.1,750 which is almost half the price of the 550 Watt PSU!

And, this promotion does not limit the channel to only Amazon & Flipkart, but opens to all the India online/offline resellers as long as the stock is from MSI India Authorized Distributor. It’s not mandatory to buy all these eligible products at once from one single store, which means you can buy each PC part from different stores separately if this store offers a better price than any other store does.

The more categories you purchase, the more Paytm you get, and more BONUS you earn! On top of Motherboard & PSU, if you also buy PC Cabinet, Liquid Cooler, SSD, and Graphics Card which are qualified models for the campaign, you can earn more Paytm and more bonus value of Paytm Voucher.

Eligible tiers are:

Motherboard + PSU (Get Rs.250 bonus) Motherboard + PSU + Cabinet (Get Rs.750 bonus) Motherboard + PSU + Cabinet + Liquid Cooler (Get Rs.1500 bonus) Motherboard + PSU + Cabinet + Liquid Cooler + SSD (Get Rs.2250 bonus) Motherboard + PSU + Cabinet + Liquid Cooler + SSD + Graphics Card (Get Rs.4000 bonus)

*note that there’s no such case of Motherboard + SSD or PSU + Liquid Cooler or any combination that does not follow the above mentioned tiers.

Only upgrade your graphics power? No problem! If you’re not building the entire PC system, buy only buy a new graphics card for better performance and gaming experience, we have a list of eligible models which you can redeem Paytm without buying the other components together:

MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING Z TRIO 16G

MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT GAMING X 12G

MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT MECH 2X 12G OC

MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT MECH 2X 12G

MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING X 8G

MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT MECH 2X 8G OCV1

MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT MECH 2X 8G OC

MSI Radeon RX 6600 MECH 2X 8G

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB SUPRIM X

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GAMING X TRIO

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB VENTUS 3X OC

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GAMING X TRIO 12G

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti VENTUS 3X 12G OC

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X 12G LHR

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING Z TRIO 12G LHR

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X PLUS 10G OC LHR

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GAMING X TRIO 8G

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 3X PLUS 8G OC LHR

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 3X 8G OC LHR

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GAMING X 8G LHR

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti VENTUS 2X 8G OCV1 LHR

*Graphics Cards can only be counted as either “single” category or “combo” set. If you redeem it using the “single graphics card” category, there is no bonus value contributed by the other components. But if you build a complete PC of eligible Motherboard + PSU + Cabinet + Cooler + SSD + Graphics Card, then you can earn Rs.4,000 bonus in addition to the sum of each product’s corresponding Paytm value.

Visit MSI India website for more promotion details: The promotion up to 31st of Jan 2023 (23:59 – UMT+8:00). After making a qualifying purchase, consumers needs to visit MSI member center (https://account.msi.com/) website to process the redemption. Besides, MSI offers more programs for consumers recently. Not only earn Paytm from the promotion but get an extra USD$20 steam code by participating in Shout Out for MSI.

Shout Out for MSI – Customer’s review could give someone the assurance they need. Write a review of the product you purchase on selected platforms, and let us know in the member center. You can get a limited gift as a reward (selected products).

MSI Reward Program – Review a product, refer a friend, or participate in other actions that can earn up to 500 points. Register now and unlock your exclusive benefits!

