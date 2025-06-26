MSI’s 2025 Vision – AI-Driven Innovations for Enhanced Customer Experience

- Advertisement -

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation, and AIoT solutions, dedicated to fostering connections through technology. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Ashish Khokale, Marketing & PR Manager, MSI India shares insights on their latest innovations, product highlights, and future-ready technologies.

What are some of the key innovations MSI is bringing to the forefront this year?

This year, we’re taking innovation to the next level with our most premium lineup — the MEG Series. One of the standout innovations is the world’s first 6-inch LCD display liquid cooler. It’s more than just a visual upgrade; it offers a fully customizable interface right on the cooler itself. We’ve built it into a high-performance PC so users can directly experience how functionality meets aesthetics in a powerful way.

What about the supporting hardware for this kind of innovation?

We’ve launched the X870E ACE motherboard, equipped with the latest connectivity options including high-speed USB and Thunderbolt ports. It ensures seamless performance for creators, gamers, and professionals who need robust systems. This motherboard is built for tomorrow’s computing needs, and it’s one of the most reliable in our line-up.

Can you tell us more about your standout product?

Our MSI Maestro 900 Series Cabinet is truly a centerpiece. It features a panoramic view design with curved tempered glass and supports dual horizontally mounted RTX 5090 GPUs. This cabinet isn’t just functional—it’s an artistic statement for any gaming or professional setup. It also features multiple displays, including the one built into the liquid cooler, and even a standalone accessory display.

What’s MSI doing in terms of offering ready-to-use solutions for users who prefer pre-built systems?

We’ve got that covered too. For users who prefer plug-and-play options, we offer pre-built desktops under the MEG Vision X AI series. These come loaded with AI HMI (Human-Machine Interface) features. The touch-enabled mini screen allows quick access to multiple AI functions. It’s intuitive—just tap and launch any AI utility like ChatGPT, Copilot+, or other offline tools from our very own MSI AI Robot, developed in collaboration with NVIDIA. It’s designed to work both online and offline, making it versatile for different user scenarios.

MSI is known for its innovation in displays too. What’s new in the monitor segment?

We’ve introduced several cutting-edge displays. One of the highlights is the world’s first QD-OLED monitor with AI sensor, available under our MPG Series. It boasts a 2K resolution with an incredible 500Hz refresh rate. The AI sensor detects user proximity—automatically turning off when you’re away and waking up when you return. It also adjusts brightness and temperature based on room lighting. Our proprietary OLED Care 3.0 technology helps prevent screen burn-in and extends monitor lifespan. And yes, all this comes with a 3-year MSI warranty for peace of mind.

Are there any advancements for competitive gamers?

In our eSports section, we’re proud to present a 600Hz monitor using Rapid TN panel technology. It’s designed specifically for professional gamers who demand ultra-fast performance. This Full HD monitor gives a massive edge in response time and visual clarity. We’ve set up a comparison demo on-site, so you can visually experience the difference between 100Hz and 600Hz refresh rates. It’s game-changing—literally!

MSI is also popular among the DIY PC community. Any special updates for them?

We’ve revived our legendary MPower motherboard—now paired with the new B850 chipset. It’s optimized for overclocking and enthusiast builds. It features our new EZ Dashboard, which includes essential tools like clear CMOS and reset buttons, plus post-code diagnostics. All of this makes overclocking and troubleshooting much simpler.

We’ve also enhanced the physical design. Remember the old days when motherboard soldering poked out and could break or injure you? Now, our boards have a completely flat back surface, improving safety and transport durability.

What about user-friendly innovations in hardware installation?

We’ve introduced multiple EZ DIY features. One example is our EZ M.2 slot with magnetic locks for SSDs. No tools required—just slot and click. Another thoughtful touch is our power supply connector design. There’s a yellow tip indicator on GPU power cables—if the yellow is visible, the cable isn’t properly connected. This prevents burn-in issues, especially important with high-power GPUs like the RTX 40 and 50 series.

What exciting features define MSI’s latest GPU line-up for gamers and creators?

We’re showcasing our SUPRIM Series RTX 5090 cards in both liquid and air-cooled versions. They’re top-of-the-line for performance and aesthetics. Additionally, our Vanguard series offers RGB-rich designs for gamers who like a bold look, while the Gaming Trio series gives users the choice of black or white builds.

We’ve also launched the Inspire Series, designed for Small Form Factor (SFF) PCs. It’s ideal for content creators who want performance without flashy RGB. Then we have our Shadow Series in complete black, Ventus Series, and other versatile offerings for every type of build.

MSI has been gradually expanding its storage solutions. What’s new in the SSD segment?

In SSDs, we’re introducing the SPATIUM M571 Gen5 SSD, soon to be available in India. While we already offer Gen4 and Gen5 SSDs in our lineup, this new model pushes performance further. For enterprise users, we’ve introduced the VORTIQ line, our dedicated series of enterprise SSDs, built for higher endurance and reliability in business environments.

Can you share details about the new titanium edition GPU?

The RTX SUPRIM Titanium Edition, showcased at the MSI Vision Hub, features a titanium construction that makes it lighter, corrosion-resistant, and highly durable. This GPU combines engineering precision with sleek design and has won prestigious awards, including the Best of Computex from eTeknix and TweakTown.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

