MSI Wins Two Coveted iF DESIGN Awards 2024

The results are in for the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024! This year, MSI takes the award home with its MAG 341CQP QD-OLED curved gaming monitor and MAG CORELIQUID E series liquid cooler in Gaming/VR/AR category.

“MSI is honored to be recognized by the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD. As a world-leading gaming & AI PC brand, MSI has been dedicating great efforts in product designs. We believe that design could impact the globe, and will continue to bring the latest and greatest designs to users,” said Mr. Sam Chern, MSI Marketing Vice President.

MSI MAG 341CQP QD-OLED Gaming Monitor

Equipped with Quantum Dot technology and a next-gen OLED panel, the MAG 341CQP QD-OLED features an 3440×1440 UWQHD, 175Hz refresh rate, ultra-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time, catering players a smooth and seamless gaming experience. Better yet, the monitor panel is VESA-certified ClearMR 9000 and DisplayHDRTM TrueBlack 400, promising vibrant colors and mitigates motion blur.

By utilizing a dynamically engineered layer of Quantum Dot technology, it could create 99.3% coverage of DCI-P3 color space. Moreover, the MSI OLED Care 2.0 solution offers a range of screen protection optimizaton mechanisms and signficantly reduce the chances of OLED burn-in.

MSI MAG CORELIQUID E series Liquid Cooler The MAG CORELIQUID E series boasts an enlarged copper base and more micro-channels to tame even the most demanding CPUs on the market without generating excessive noise. A 270-degree rotatable waterblock cap allows you to mount the cold plate at any orientation. On top of that, the MSI Center software really comes in handy when you tweak pump or radiator fan’s settings as well as you change the lighting of ARGB fan. The MAG CORELIQUID E series comes in 240mm (E240) and 360mm (E360) sizes, along with black and white color editions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

