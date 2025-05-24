MSI Wins Multiple Red Dot Design Awards

- Advertisement -

MSI, a global leader in AI computing and high-performance technology, has won multiple honors at the 2025 Red Dot Design Awards. The awarded products span across laptops, motherboards, power supplies, and business desktops—showcasing MSI’s unified design language and excellence in product experience. Recognized as one of the most prestigious international design competitions, the Red Dot Design Awards evaluate innovation, functionality, form, and sustainability. MSI’s recognition affirms its international leadership in combining design with technology across both consumer and professional product lines.

“Design is not just about appearance—it’s the key to user experience and brand value,” said Mr. Sam Chern, Vice President of Marketing, MSI. “At MSI, we integrate design language with technological innovation, creating products that not only perform exceptionally but also meet modern expectations for quality, usability, and sustainability.”

Award-Winning Products

MSI Venture Series: A Robust AI PC That Powers Your Creativity

In a world where creativity and productivity demand smarter tools, the MSI Venture Series rise to the challenge—combining robust design with cutting-edge AI capabilities. Designed for students, professionals, and everyday users, the series provides advanced technology at accessible prices with optional dedicated graphics for enhanced performance. Available in wide range of display sizes and configurations, the Venture series is built to support modern workflows with greater intelligence, speed, and versatility.

MPG Z890I EDGE TI WIFI – Small in Size, Mighty in Power

The MPG Z890I EDGE TI WIFI offers small form factor enthusiasts a beautiful yet powerful option. Featuring silver and white heatsinks with a touch of mirror-finish design, and a grey PCB for a balanced look, it brings elegance to compact builds. Thanks to the 5-in-1 Xpander Card, this ITX motherboard supports an impressive four M.2 slots, delivering exceptional expandability without sacrificing space. MPG Z890I EDGE TI WIFI also provides top-tier connectivity with 320MHz Wi-Fi 7, 5G LAN, and dual Thunderbolt 4 40Gbps ports, empowering users to handle any task with ease.

MEG Ai1600T PCIE5 – Lasting Durability, Quietly Yours

The MEG Ai1600T PCIE5 is the world’s first PSU to incorporate server-grade Infineon SiC MOSFETs, which offer superior suitability for power supplies by improving efficiency through lower operating temperatures and optimized heat dissipation. The MEG Ai1600T PCIE5 has also optimized its sound level with cutting-edge digital fan control, allowing users to minimize overall fan noise to an absolute minimum. It has also passed Cybenetics and PPLP’s highest certifications, rated A++ for efficiency and SSS for noise level, providing a near-silent computing experience.

PRO DP80 Series – Minimalist Design, Maximum Performance.

The PRO DP80 Series has been recognized for its outstanding industrial design, combining a sleek look with practical features. Its compact profile and clean lines fit naturally into modern homes and offices, serving as both a powerful tool and a stylish addition to any space.

Beyond its elegant appearance, the PRO DP80 Series delivers optimized performance with support for NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ graphics, enabling smooth multitasking and efficient content creation. A hidden ODD design (optional) adds convenience without disrupting the system’s clean aesthetics. A versatile set of I/O ports makes it easy to connect devices, monitors, and other accessories. Whether you’re working from home or the office, the PRO DP80 Series offers a perfect balance of style and performance.

