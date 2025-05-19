MSI Wins Multiple Awards at COMPUTEX 2025, Leading the Future of Technology through AI Innovation and Sustainable Design

- Advertisement -

MSI, a global leader in gaming and high-performance computing, has achieved remarkable recognition at COMPUTEX 2025, securing the Golden Award, Sustainable Tech Special Award, and several Category Awards from the Best Choice Award program. The awarded products span handheld devices, AI desktop, AI laptop, and mini PC — showcasing MSI’s commitment to AI innovation, human-machine interaction, and refined craftsmanship with sustainable design.

As the world accelerates toward AI intelligence and green transformation, MSI addresses market demands through product innovation, creating a comprehensive lineup that balances high performance with environmental responsibility. From desktops with 13-inch AI-integrated HMI touchscreens to mini PCs built from PCR recycled materials, each product exemplifies MSI’s philosophy of harmonizing technology and sustainability.

Mr. Sam Chern, MSI Vice President of Marketing stated, “These honors not only affirm our achievements in product design and technology, but also represent MSI’s continued efforts in driving AI computing, innovation, and sustainability. Moving forward, we will stay rooted in innovation to create greater value for the industry and users, and lead the transition toward a greener tech future.”

Highlights of COMPUTEX 2025 Award-Winning Products

Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth｜Golden Award

Inspired by Norse mythology, the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition features a unique 3D dragon motif etched and hand-polished into a titanium-finish chassis. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 285HX and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU, the laptop delivers uncompromised gaming and creative performance with a premium Cherry MX mechanical keyboard and custom thermal module. The collector’s package includes a dragon-themed mouse, mousepad, keychain, and custom gift box—crafted for elite gamers and enthusiasts.

MSI Cubi NUC AI Series Mini PC｜Sustainable Tech Special Award

The Cubi NUC AI features a compact chassis made with PCR materials and eco-friendly packaging. EPEAT-certified and equipped with MSI Power Meter, they offer carbon and power cost tracking. With Thunderbolt 4, quad-display support, and MSI Power Link for monitor-based power-on, the series is built for efficient, low-carbon edge AI computing—powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra, AI Boost NPU, and dual 2.5G LAN.

Claw 8 AI+ A2VM Gaming Handheld｜Best Choice – Computer & System Category

Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor (Series 2) and XeSS AI-enhanced graphics, the Claw 8 AI+ features an 8” Full HD+ 120Hz VRR gaming display, 80Whr battery, and dual-intake cooling fan for quiet performance and extended playtime. It supports Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 7, MicroSD, and USB-C—making it ideal for mobile gaming, game streaming, and cloud-based productivity.

MEG VISION X AI Gaming Desktop｜Best Choice – Computer & System Category

Built for content creators and power users, the MEG VISION X AI integrates the GeForce RTX™ 5090 GPU, Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 285K, Gen 5 SSD, DDR5 memory, and comes equipped with Silent Storm Cooling AI thermal technology. The system’s standout feature is its built-in 13-inch vertical AI HMI touchscreen, now enhanced with the brand-new EZ Mode for a more intuitive and intelligent user experience.

Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition｜Best Choice – Computer & System Category

The Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition, developed in collaboration with Japan’s renowned OKADAYA, blends the beauty of traditional Yamanaka lacquer craftsmanship with cutting-edge AI technology. Inspired by “The Great Wave off Kanagawa”, this laptop perfectly embodies the harmony between cultural heritage and modern innovation.

Crafted using lacquerware techniques, with over 400 years of history, this design was once reserved for fine dining and floral vessels, admired for its elegance and rarity. Now, MSI brings this time-honored artistry into the realm of computing—offering users a sophisticated device that balances performance, tradition, and aesthetic refinement.

