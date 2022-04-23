MSI Wins 3 Coveted iF DESIGN Awards 2022 in Gaming Hardware/VR/AR category

- Advertisement -

MSI, a world leader in gaming, content creation, business & productivity and AIoT solutions has announced the wiining of another three prizes in the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD in Gaming Hardware/VR/AR category.

MSI is one of the leaders in world-leading brand in gaming, content creation and commercial hardware. The brand is bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology.

This year, the winning products are the top-tier Stealth GS77 gaming laptop, MEG Z690 GODLIKE, and MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI motherboards. The iF DESIGN AWARD is recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design and is one of the most celebrated design competitions in the world. Being awarded is definitely a seal of outstanding quality for MSI’s product design quality. The dust from Red Dot Design Award 2022 starts to settle.

“We are honored to be acknowledged by iF DESIGN jurors, which is a further testament to our commitment to making our products with design quality, functionality, and innovation in mind. We’re continuing to deliver edgy design for gamers and content creators, ” says Sam Chern, MSI Marketing Vice President.

MSI Stealth GS77 Laptop ismade for business and gaming, the 17.3-inch Stealth GS77 is presented with a reinforced zinc-alloy hinge, a thin and light black sand-blasted metal chassis, and comes in only 20.1~20.8 mm thin.

Under the hood, Stealth GS77 adopts up to 4K UHD 120Hz panel, Intel’s 12th Gen. Core™ i9 processor, plus the NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 3080 Ti graphics, which boosts performance to a whole new level.

Better yet, the Stealth GS77 not only features exceptional performance but also has a 99.9Whr battery, WiFi 6E, Windows Hello support, and six speakers by Dynaudio built-in for immersive sound. The integration of a more subdued core black finish and beefy specs makes the award-winning Stealth GS77 the perfect solution for professionals by day, and hardcore gamers by night.

MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard is the flagship MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE represents the pinnacle of the Intel® Z690 chipset with the latest and greatest. Starting from the M-Vision Dashboard, the industry-first 3.5-inch IPS detachable touch screen shows system status, clock speeds, and more.

This enthusiast-grade board also features the ultimate direct power solution with 20+2 phases, 105A Smart Power Stage design, dual 8-pin power connectors with Core Boost technology, and 8-layer server grade with 2oz copper PCB. All are ready to push the latest processors to their limits! Moreover, there’s also a lot to mention in terms of ports, including the onboard 10G Super LAN, WI-FI 6E Solution with MSI LAN Manager, Dual Thunderbolt 4, USB 4.0, Dual Lightning PCIe 5.0 Slots, Latest DDR5 Memory, Dual Front USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 20G Type-C, Audio Boost 5 HD, and MSI Center software all provide you the “GODLIKE” performance.

MSI MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI motherboard has won award as it opts for a lighter aesthetic with a wave of glacier-silver heatsinks throughout, the MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI is also loaded with the latest specs and functions, is truly a must-have for the Intel® Z690 motherboard for PC enthusiasts and hardcore gamers.

The highlighted features are of course the new PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support. Combines with the SMT welding process and MSI Memory Boost technology, MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI is ready to boost extreme memory performance. Followed by its 2.5G LAN and Wi-Fi 6E solution to ensure a reliable, stable, and secure network connection.

In addition, the enhanced power design such as the direct 18+1+1 power phases makes sure your system runs smoothly under extreme conditions. With all these incredible features and stunning aesthetics sported, MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI is to squeeze every ounce of performance from your new CPU.

As a world leader in high-end solutions, MSI is unwaveringly committed to cutting-edge innovation and aesthetic design that not only fulfill customer needs across industries, but also create extraordinary experiences.

