MSI Unveils New Laptop Lineup Featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series at CES 2025

MSI, a world-leading premium laptop brand, has taken it in stride through its professionalism over luxurious aesthetics, extreme performance and innovative technology. MSI today proudly unveils its latest laptop lineup, equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs paired with the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2, AMD Ryzen™ 9000 series and AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 series processors at CES 2025. MSI announced its exclusive Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth, featuring a hand-drawn dragon design with Nordic runes that blend Norse mythology with extreme gaming performance. The newly refreshed Titan, Raider, and Vector series deliver top-tier specifications for those pursuing extreme performance. The Stealth series lineup with Copilot+ PCs featuring the AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 series AI CPU is suitable for users looking for AI-powered laptops. Additionally, MSI has announced its high-performance Crosshair and Pulse series with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series, providing users with versatile options to meet their diverse performance needs. With exclusive AI solutions and innovative cooling thermal designs, MSI continues to deliver the best user experience, combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional performance.

“We’re excited to announce a diverse range of MSI groundbreaking new laptop lineup for our end users, ensuring their needs are met whether they’re looking for exceptional performance or AI-driven features,” said Mr. Eric Kuo, the Executive Vice President & NB BU GM of MSI. “With our latest lineup, MSI continues to redefined the innovations, ensuring there’s always an MSI laptop ready to empower your journey.

Unleashing Next-Gen Gaming and AI Performance with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series

Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NVIDIA NIM microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

High-Performance MSI Laptops Powered by Intel® Core Ultra Series 2 and AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 / Ryzen 9000 Processors for Exceptional Gaming and AI Performance

The MSI comprehensive high-performance laptop lineup features Intel® Core Ultra 200HX and 200H processors, which deliver up to 24-core design and an integrated NPU AI engine, delivering over a 15% performance boost compared to their predecessors. MSI also presents its versatile lineup of AMD-powered laptops, powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 9000 HX series, including the Ryzen™ 9955HX3D, offering gamers a significant edge and an enhanced gaming experience. Additionally, the new AMD lineup includes the Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors, offering a next-gen NPU with up to 50 TOPS of advanced AI capabilities. With cutting-edge efficiency, these processors are ideal for performance- and sustainability-focused users

Groundbreaking Innovations for Enhanced Performance and User Experience

MSI introduces its brand-new cooling thermal design, featuring an innovative SSD heat pipe. This SSD cooling system reduces the maximum temperature of PCIe Gen 5 SSDs by up to 10°C. This ensures stable performance, sustained high speeds, and reliable data transfer, even under heavy workloads. To further elevate storage performance, MSI introduces Super RAID 5, combining Gen5 and Gen4 SSDs for an impressive read speed of up to 18,000MB/s, ensuring seamless data access and lightning-fast load times for the most demanding applications.

MSI also announces its latest AI innovation, the MSI AI Robot. Developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, this cutting-edge AI Assistant integrates a locally deployed small language model directly into the system. With AI Robot, users can control their laptops through natural language commands, even without an internet connection, providing a more intuitive way to set up and manage their laptops. Alongside AI Noise Cancellation Pro and the AI Engine, MSI’s comprehensive AI suite enhances the laptop’s functionality, making it smarter, more intuitive, and easier to control, offering an elevated user experience.

Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth: Dragonforged Dominance

MSI introduces the limited Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth, inspired by the resilience of Norse mythology. Featuring a stunning new design with hand-drawn dragon motifs and Nordic runes, it blends artistry with cutting-edge performance. The 3D dragon and dragon ring on the palm rest are meticulously hand-drawn, blending Norse Myth elements like the nine realms and rune symbols to achieve a sophisticated metallic sheen, refined texture, and a flawless vintage-inspired finish.

Titan / Raider / Vector/ Stealth Series: The Brand-New Powerhouse

MSI has upgraded its high-performance laptop lineup, including the Titan, Raider, Vector, and Stealth Series all now with 18-inch options to deliver enhanced performance and a more immersive experience. Equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPUs, these laptops offer desktop-level performance enhanced with advanced AI capabilities. With MSI’s OverBoost Ultra Technology, the Titan Series delivers up to 270W of total system power, while the Raider and Vector Series provide 260W. Supporting Thunderbolt 5 and DDR5-6400 memory, these laptops guarantee top-tier performance, ultra-fast connectivity, and seamless multitasking for power users.

The Stealth Series features AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series with Copilot+ PC certification, offering cutting-edge performance optimized for AI tasks. Built with a sleek Mg-Al alloy chassis, the Stealth Series blends style and durability, with the Stealth 18 standing out as the lightest 18-inch laptop on the market. MSI has also upgraded its Crosshair and Pulse series, now equipped with up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs, providing a wider range of options that deliver powerful performance for users with varying needs.

Venture/ VenturePro: New Robust and Powerful Business and Productivity Lineup

To further enhance productivity, MSI introduces the new business and productivity lineup- Venture/VenturePro Series, a robust versatile lineup available in sizes from 14″ to 17″. Designed for professionals and creators, the VenturePro series is equipped with powerful CPUs and the latest discrete NVIDIA GPUs. With a superior cooling design, these laptops deliver higher, more stable performance while maintaining lower heat and noise levels. Their high-performance capabilities allow professionals to easily manage light creative tasks and efficiently complete various work projects, making it a reliable tool for boosting productivity. VenturePro series also offers an exclusive battery boost for an extra 4-5 hours of productivity, ensuring productivity wherever you are.

