MSI Unveils Diverse New Product Lineup for DIY Enthusiasts at COMPUTEX

The annual tech feast, COMPUTEX, has arrived, and MSI, a world-leading brand in motherboards, is determined not to miss this major event. To warmly welcome visitors from around the globe, MSI has spared no effort in showcasing the latest technology.

The Comprehensive PC Ecosystem: Introducing EZ DIY, New Memory Solutions, Thunderbolt 4

As you approach the showcase, the new X870 motherboards will immediately captivate your attention with their sleek, brand-new designs. In addition to AMD’s upgraded desktop processors Ryzen 9000 series, the MSI X870 motherboards boast the latest DIY-friendly designs exclusive to MSI: the upgraded screwless M.2 Shield Frozr facilitates effortless installation of M.2 heatsinks, while the EZ PCIe Release allows for the easy removal of a large graphics card with just one finger. The EZ M.2 Clip II allows for seamless SSD installation and simple removal, making the process quick and convenient. Another standout design is the EZ Antenna, one of our DIY-friendly accessories, allowing for easy plug-in and removal of Wi-Fi connectors with just one hand, without the need to rotate the antennas. Moreover, you can explore Intel Next-Gen desktop motherboards at the showcase as well.

Alongside, the showcase will feature new motherboards with innovative memory solutions. In collaboration with our partner, Kingston, we are excited to announce the Z790 PROJECT ZERO PLUS which adopts the latest memory solution CAMM2. The CAMM2, considered an alternative to SO-DIMM for laptops, using a compression connector on the back of the module that presses into a thin vertical socket. On motherboards, the CAMM2 supports dual-channel per module, reducing compatibility issues. Also, each module supports up to 128GB, providing exceptional capacity and performance for high-end computing needs. These optimizations allow for extreme overclocking, delivering unmatched performance for enthusiasts seeking the ultimate.

Thunderbolt 4 heralds a new era of connectivity, offering unparalleled speed, versatility, and efficiency. Imagine seamlessly transferring data, powering multiple devices, and connecting to high-resolution displays—all with a single, lightning-fast cable. Thunderbolt 4 revolutionizes the way we work and play. Picture a professional photographer effortlessly editing high-resolution images while simultaneously backing up files to an external drive—all through a Thunderbolt 4 type-C port. With its blazing-fast speeds of up to 40Gbps, Thunderbolt 4 ensures lag-free performance, even when handling large multimedia files.

Beyond professional settings, a new software called Thunderbolt Share, making it debut at COMPUTEX, aims to enhance the everyday computing experience. Imagine effortlessly connecting your laptop to a docking station, instantly expanding your desktop with additional ports and peripherals. With Thunderbolt Share, transferring multimedia files becomes efficient and lightning-fast. Prepare to unlock the potential of Thunderbolt at MSI’s showcase.

Virtual Avatars to Life: DigiME

As the era of digital twins and AI dawns upon us, we are thrilled to unveil DigiME, a cutting-edge virtual livestreaming software set to make its debut at COMPUTEX. Developed in collaboration with our partner, Red Pill Lab, DigiME integrates seamlessly into livestreaming environments, offering users a truly immersive experience.

By harnessing AI algorithms for motion capture and voice recognition, DigiME brings virtual avatars to life, mirroring users’ movements and lip-syncing in real-time. This innovative technology detects users’ skeletal positions, enabling dynamic interaction with chosen virtual characters.

Simple to use and highly versatile, DigiME effortlessly integrates with popular livestreaming and communication platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, Google Meet, Zoom, and Teams. With DigiME, prepare to embark on a journey of unparalleled livestreaming experiences.

Join us at COMPUTEX to witness the future of virtual livestreaming with DigiME.

New Liquid Cooling Reveal: MPG P Series and MAG A Series

Improving user experience has always been our primary focus. We’ve incorporated DIY-friendly designs into our motherboards, and now we’re tackling liquid cooling. The MPG CORELIQUID P Series, featuring MSI’s EZ DIY Designs, offers an EZ Assembling experience without compromising performance. The UNI Bracket supports both Intel and AMD sockets, significantly reducing complexity of assembly. The united cable design streamlines the connection between the water block and the radiator fan into a single cable, freeing you from cable clutter. The panel has been upgraded from a 2.4” panel in the D Series to a 4.3” IPS panel, providing more screen real estate for displaying contents. The larger panel also offers adjustable angles and is designed to fit the MSI’s 270-degree panoramic cases, enabling users to enjoy optimal viewing of the screen.

The MAG CORELIQIOD I Series, our first liquid cooler to adopt the UNI Bracket, features many DIY-friendly designs to streamline the installation process. The Pre-installed fans on the radiator and the cable cover ensure a clean and tidy appearance inside your PC case, and make it easy to clean the dust. The MSI I Series also features an enlarged cooper base surface, and the optimized base thickness guarantees full CPU coverage, enhancing effective heat dissipation. Additionally, the MAG CORELIQUID A Series makes its debut at COMPUTEX. The A Series liquid cooler, with its triangular water block design, also features the UNI Bracket and the Pre-installed fans. These new products offer various displays for the visitors, showcasing different aspects of innovation.

Power Up Your PC Build: Exploring Advanced Power Supply

We pride ourselves on our exceptional motherboards and incredible AIO liquid cooling systems, and naturally, a powerful PSU is essential to provide sufficient power to unlock the potential of your components. Enthusiasts demand high-wattage power supplies, and our MEG Ai1600T PCIE5 with ARGB lighting effects exceeds all expectations. Constructed with premium titanium materials, it boasts a high efficiency conversion rate, ensuring stable and consistent power delivery. The PSU features the SiC-MOSFET with interleaved PFC for improved stability and efficiency in power correction. With MSI Center, you can easily monitor wattage and current, providing valuable insights into your computer system. Equipped with dual native 12V-2×6 connectors, the MEG Ai1600T PCIE5 is future-ready for AI computing usage, and it meet ATX 3.1 standards with 2x total power excursion and 3x GPU power excursion.

In addition, we are excited to introduce the new MPG GS Series power supply, which adheres to the ATX 3.1 standard and is equipped with two 12V-2×6 connectors. The MPG GS Series, available in 1200W, 1000W and 850W variants, will be launched before the end of 2024, providing options to suit your specific power equipment. This new power supply is optimized to minimize noise issue for fans. Additionally, the included cables are designed to be flat and the cable headers are now yellow, facilitating cable management.

The Perfect Pair for Your Components: New Style Chassis

MSI is introducing a new mid-tower PC case, MPG VELOX 300R AIRFLOW PZ, available in black and white variants at the end of this year, designed to optimize airflow with 2 x 160 mm ARGB PWM fans at the front and 1 x 120 mm PWM fan at the rear. Drawing inspiration from the MPG VELOX Series case, the exterior design incorporates metal elements with metal panels and an aluminum nameplate. The front panel adopts the diamond-shaped cutout design, ensuring efficient airflow ventilation. The MSI’s exclusive dual layer blades 160 mm fan design serves unique functions: the inner blades concentrate airflow, while the outer blades enhance the stability. By coordinating the inner and outer blades, the fan optimizes airflow, extending it farther than standard blade designs. The extended cold concentrated airflow improves heat dissipation efficiency, even in large-sized cases.

Stepping away momentarily from the gaming vibe, MSI introduces the new Modern Series case. Offering a blend of functionality and aesthetics. Crafted with a 4 mm anodized aluminum front panel frame and undergoing various precise production processes, the MSI Modern Series case boasts a minimalist design and visually appealing appearance achieved though mixed-material assembly. Its exceptional craftsmanship allows the case to seamlessly integrate maple wood accents, making it a perfect fit for Scandinavian-style rooms favored by creators and enthusiasts of white-themed setups. The maple wood, often used in furniture for its durability and sturdiness, adds a touch of elegance. Additionally, the two solid maple wood handles on top are rigorously tested to support weights of up to 50 kg, ensuring effortless transportation of your build. Furthermore, an upper space is provided for adding decorative elements. The wooden embellishments on the inner fans accentuate the elegance and natural beauty. Functionality is not compromised, as the front fan bracket design accommodates various fan sizes, ranging from 120 mm to 200 mm, with ease of adjustment. For a clean and organized PC build, this new case supports Back-connect motherboards, including both ATX and Micro-ATX sizes.

We offer the latest hardware devices, accompanied by appealing software options. Visitors can engage with our AI Artist and MSI Chat in the AI Zone, allowing you to experience the capabilities of AI firsthand. Here are details of our exhibition. We eagerly await your visit to our booth! Don’t miss out!

