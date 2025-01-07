MSI Unveils AMD Ryzen B850 & B840 Motherboards Where Absolute Innovation Meet

- Advertisement -

MSI is proud to unveil its latest lineup of motherboards designed for AMD Ryzen™ B850 and B840 chipsets. These motherboards deliver a perfect blend of performance and innovation, ensuring exceptional reliability and ease of use. With their high performance and reliable design, they are built to empower mainstream users, gamers, and creators with next-level computing capabilities.

In addition to the new B850 and B840 motherboards, MSI is also expanding its X870E lineup with two new models: the MPG X870E EDGE TI WIFI and MAG X870E TOMAHAWK WIFI. These additions offer even more options tailored to diverse user needs—top-tier performance and, most importantly, cutting-edge connectivity. With the MPG X870E EDGE TI WIFI and MAG X870E TOMAHAWK WIFI, MSI continues to deliver innovative solutions that empower gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts alike.

The MSI B850 motherboards are engineered to harness AMD Ryzen™ latest desktop processors’ power, offering robust support for cutting-edge features such as PCIe 5.0 slot and M.2, and DDR5 memory. With advanced power delivery systems, they ensure stable and efficient performance for demanding tasks, from high-frame-rate gaming to multitasking workloads. The B850 chipset excels with CPU and memory overclocking, delivering exceptional flexibility for users looking to push more out of their system. In contrast, the B840 chipset prioritizes stability and value with memory-only overclocking, making it ideal for system integrators and commercial users.

Ease of use remains a cornerstone of MSI’s motherboard design philosophy, and the B850 and B840 motherboards build on this legacy with the latest EZ DIY innovations. The upgraded EZ M.2 Shield Frozr II facilitates an effortless installation of M.2 heatsinks. At the same time, the EZ PCIe Release allows users to easily remove large graphics cards with just one finger. The EZ Antenna design also enables easy plug-in and removal of Wi-Fi connectors with just one hand, eliminating the need to rotate antennas. These features ensure a stress-free installation process, making it easier for users to build their dream PC.

Connectivity is another standout highlight of the MSI B850 and B840 motherboards. Equipped with the full-speed Wi-Fi 7 and 5G LAN, users can experience ultra-fast and reliable gaming, streaming, and content creation networking. Additionally, a USB 20G connection ensures lightning-fast data transfers, while multiple M.2 slots offer ample, high-speed storage options to meet modern system demands.

Built for longevity and sustained performance, MSI integrates premium components and advanced thermal solutions into the B850 and B840 motherboards. With MSI’s extended heatsinks, multi-layered server-grade PCB designs, and up to 12 power phases VRM with 80A SPS (Smart Power Stages), these motherboards are ready to handle heavy workloads. Like the current MSI’s X870 series chipset models, there is also a Supplemental PCIe Power connector helps with the high-power demands of GPU used in AI computing and gaming scenarios. This will help to ensure stable, efficient, and sustainable peak performance. For more regarding this, please visit the link here.

With the launch of its B850 and B840 motherboards, MSI continues redefining mainstream PC building, delivering products that combine performance, quality, and innovation. Whether you’re a gamer, creator, or business user, MSI’s latest motherboards are ready to deliver exceptional value and reliability for all your computing needs.



MPG X870E EDGE TI WIFI – Leading the Edge in Innovation

The MPG X870E EDGE TI WIFI stands out with its sleek new white design, complemented by subtle RGB lighting around the Extended Heatsink. This creates a visually striking addition to any gaming setup. Its modern aesthetic not only enhances the look of your build but also reflects MSI’s commitment to blending style with performance.

Connectivity includes 5G LAN and Full-speed Wi-Fi 7 for ultra-fast and reliable networking. The I/O panel features USB 4 Type-C ports with DisplayPort output, enabling high-speed data transfers, support for next-gen peripherals, and display connectivity via a single cable. A front USB 20G Type-C header also offers 27W power delivery, ensuring fast and convenient device charging. With such versatile connectivity options, this motherboard empowers you to build a system that suits your needs.

To enhance the user experience, it incorporates EZ DIY features like EZ PCIe Release, which allows effortless graphics card removal with a single press, EZ M.2 Shield Frozr II, and EZ M.2 Clip II simplifying the installation and removal of M.2 SSDs. The EZ Antenna design makes connecting Wi-Fi antenna quick and hassle-free, eliminating the need for rotating connectors. These thoughtful innovations ensure that first-time builders and seasoned enthusiasts can quickly assemble and upgrade their systems, providing a user-friendly experience.



MPG B850 EDGE TI WIFI – Redefining Premium Gaming Performance

The B850 EDGE TI WIFI boasts a refined white design enhanced with subtle RGB accents, making it a standout choice for any PC build. Combining modern aesthetics with functionality reflects MSI’s dedication to delivering motherboards seamlessly merging style and performance.

With a 14-phase Duet Rail Power System and 80A SPS, this motherboard effortlessly supports the most powerful AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series desktop processors. The Extended Heatsink and integrated heat pipe provide a large surface area for superior cooling efficiency, ensuring consistent and optimal thermal performance under demanding workloads.

Connectivity includes 5G LAN and full-speed Wi-Fi 7, ensuring you stay connected with reliable, high-speed networking. The I/O features a USB 20G port, enabling fast data transfers and seamless device connectivity. EZ DIY features like the EZ M.2 Shield Frozr II, designed to simplify the installation or removal of M.2 SSDs, and the EZ Antenna, which streamlines the PC building process for effortless setup and upgrades, empower you to build your PC with ease.

With 2 x PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots and 2 x PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, this motherboard offers ample storage options for users to optimize their system. These slots provide high-speed data transfer, allowing for faster boot times and application loading. Additionally, Audio Boost 5 ensures premium audio quality, delivering an immersive gaming experience.



MAG X870E TOMAHAWK WIFI – Built for Battle, Engineered for Excellence

Staying true to its MSI Arsenal Gaming heritage, the MAG X870E TOMAHAWK WIFI upholds its reputation for delivering exceptional performance at an accessible price. The latest X870 Series builds on this legacy, offering a perfect blend of reliability, innovation, and affordability.

Designed with a bold and understated black aesthetic, it complements any PC build effortlessly. Under the hood, a 14-phase Duet Rail Power System and 80A SPS work alongside an Extended Heatsink to ensure efficient cooling and sustained performance. Features like USB 40G ports with DisplayPort output for display and power connection through one cable, compatibility for next-gen peripherals, and a front USB 20G Type-C header offering 27W of PD for quick charging on devices.

Designed with ease of use in mind, the motherboard incorporates EZ DIY features such as EZ PCIe Release, allowing graphics cards to be removed effortlessly with a single press. The EZ M.2 Shield Frozr II and EZ M.2 Clip II make installing or upgrading M.2 SSDs quick and tool-free, while the EZ Antenna streamlines Wi-Fi antenna installation without rotation. These innovations simplify the building and upgrading process, catering to first-time PC builders and experienced enthusiasts for a hassle-free experience.



MAG B850 TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI & MAG B850M MORTAR WIFI- Sleek Design, Exceptional Performance

The MSI MAG B850 TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI is powered by a 14-phase Duet Rail Power System, 80A SPS, and an extended heatsink, ensuring optimal performance and stability during long gaming sessions with AMD Ryzen™ desktop processors.

Making a return on the B850 chipset, the beloved mATX motherboard—MAG B850M MORTAR WIFI—delivers exceptional value by combining all the latest features, including EZ DIY solutions, Wi-Fi 7, and 5G LAN, offering a reliable and future-ready platform for gamers and PC enthusiasts. The MAG B850M MORTAR WIFI will come later this year.

With 2 x PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots, loading applications or games is seamless and lightning-fast. A front USB 20G Type-C port offers rapid data transfer speeds. At the same time, the PCIe Supplemental Power Connector delivers dedicated power to meet the GPU’s high demands, whether for gaming or AI acceleration, ensuring stable and consistent performance. The motherboard also supports full-speed Wi-Fi 7 and 5G LAN, providing ultra-fast and reliable gaming, streaming, and multitasking connectivity.



PRO B850 / B840 Series – Professional Design, Exceptional Performance

The MSI PRO B850 / B840 Series is built to suit various needs, whether for work, business, or daily use. Unlike its 800-series counterparts, it stands out with a silver design and up to 12-phase Duet Rail Power System, ensuring reliable performance with any Ryzen™ desktop processor.

Adhering to MSI’s EZ DIY fundamentals, the MSI PRO B850-P WIFI and PRO B840-P WIFI includes EZ M.2 Shield Frozr II and EZ M.2 Clip II to simplify the installation and removal of SSDs. EZ PCIe Clip II allows graphics card to be removed much easier. These features and the pre-installed I/O shields make PC building and upgrades seamless for first-time builders and seasoned enthusiasts, reflecting MSI’s commitment to enhancing the overall user experience.

MSI PRO B850-P WIFI and PRO B840-P WIFI also support Wi-Fi 7 and up to 5G LAN, making them future-proof for fast and stable networking. The PRO Series motherboard also offers ample USB connectivity for all devices, from USB Type-C to Type-A ports. The multifunctionality will allow users to be more future-proof with any PRO Series motherboard.

