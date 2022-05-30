MSI unveils a new QD-OLED curved gaming monitor and new HMI 2.0 technology to show the integration strength of hardware and software

- Advertisement -

MSI is proudly expanding the product of the latest panel technology. This time, we are honoured to introduce our first curved gaming monitor with the latest QD-OLED panel – MEG 342C QD-OLED. Besides being the first taker in the market of new OLED gaming monitor, MSI also keeps developing the function with hardware and software integration for those

high-end gamers who are chasing the hardware performance and embracing challenges in-game to have a better gaming experience.

The first debut of MEG 342C QD-OLED curved gaming monitor. The new MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED redefined the best 21:9 curved gaming monitor. The resolution is up to UWQHD (3440 x 1440) and it perfectly fits most game titles with 1800R curvature. The pre-calibrated color

in the factory stage makes sure the accuracy of color can meet the standard of industrial – Delta E ≤2.

When quantum dots meet OLED panel technology, it fits the highest MSI exclusive color standard – QD

Premium Color and supports MSI True Color technology and exclusive Premium Color Mode. The color is more than accurate that is up to 99.3% DCI-P3, 97.8% Adobe RGB, and 139.1% sRGB for a realistic gaming experience and daily casual entertainment. It’s definitely the best partner in gaming with a world’s fatest 0.1 msGtG response time and 175 Hz refresh rate which you can always have an advantage over the competition. The latest 1800R curvature QD-OLED panel with the MSI unique product design does not only meet the hardware demands but also includes the aesthetics of tech and personalize of gamer.

MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED belongs to the most high-end series in the MSI gaming monitor brand – the MEG series. Not only has the dignified, elegant, and mythical design like a legend in the appearance design but it also supports MSI Gaming Intelligence which demonstrates the strength of MSI in terms of the integration of hardware and software. Besides the built-in smart processor which can be remote-controlled by a smartphone, it includes Sound Tune AI noise canceling, never miss a shot with Smart Crosshair, the light and color temperature adjustment by smart brightness function and even gamers can activate many built-in functions like PBP/PIP, profile switching, and KVM function by just a few clicks through Gaming OSD app.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.