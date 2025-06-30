MSI Unleashes Performance Meets Portability Theme with Trailblazing Innovations in Business, Gaming, and AI Technology

- Advertisement -

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation, and AIoT solutions, dedicated to fostering connections through technology. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Bruce Lin, NB Marketing Manager, MSI shares insights on innovation, design evolution, and next-gen product strategies for 2025.

What’s the overarching theme for MSI’s latest product lineup?

This year is all about performance meets portability. Whether it’s our ultra-light business laptops or power-packed gaming flagships, we’ve pushed boundaries in both design and functionality. With new collaborations, a refined design language, and smarter, more powerful technology, we’re setting new standards across the board.

What innovations define MSI’s latest business laptops for professionals on the go?

We’re proud to present our next-gen business laptops with a fresh identity. We unveiled a brand-new logo at Computex for this segment—sleeker, rounder, and more fluid, just like the design of the devices themselves. The new laptops are ultra-slim, highly portable, and feature a premium glossy finish with magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis.

To make it simple:

16-inch models weigh under 1.6kg

14-inch models weigh under 1.4kg

And best of all, they offer up to 24 hours of battery life

What are the key series in this business portfolio?

We have four major series:

Modern Series – Versatile and sleek for daily use

– Versatile and sleek for daily use Prestige Series – Ultra-light and professional, with luxury touches

– Ultra-light and professional, with luxury touches Summit Series – Premium business tools with enterprise-level security

– Premium business tools with enterprise-level security Venture Series – Built for creators and doers on the move

These devices are AI-ready and equipped with the latest processors, some even feature RTX graphics, making them great for both work and light gaming.

MSI is known for collaborations. Can you tell us about the Mercedes-AMG partnership?

This is our third-year collaboration with Mercedes-AMG, and it just keeps getting better. This time, we’ve extended the partnership from gaming to the Prestige Series. The AMG co-branded laptops feature a sleek silver chassis, lightweight design, and are packed with high-performance internals—making them perfect for executives who want both style and substance.

Not to forget, these models also feature OLED displays for unmatched color and clarity.

What’s the Artisan Collection all about?

The Artisan Collection is very close to our hearts. It’s an artistic fusion of Japanese Ukiyo-e tradition with modern laptop design. We used the renowned Yamanaka lacquerware technique in collaboration with OKADAYA, one of Japan’s most respected vendors.

Each Prestige 13 AI+ model in this collection is handcrafted through an 8-step process, making every unit a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. It weighs just 990 grams, includes an OLED screen, and is packed with AI-enhanced features. It’s art meeting AI-powered technology.

Shifting gears to gaming, what’s the highlight of the RTX 50 Series lineup?

Our showstopper is the Titan 18 – Dragon Norse Myth Edition. Inspired by Norse mythology, it features detailed engravings, a sculpted chassis, and a powerful presence. Internally, it boasts:

Intel Ultra 9 processors

NVIDIA RTX 5090 graphics

DDR5 6400 RAM (versus 5600 offered by most)

PCIe Gen5 SSD, paired with a dedicated heat pipe for stable performance

Its 99.9Wh battery is the highest legally allowed on flights, but with 270W power, we still recommend plugging in for max performance.

Can you break down the gaming laptop pricing and availability in India?

The Titan Series ranges from ₹5.5 lakhs to ₹6.5 lakhs. Then we have the Raider Series, which is a fan favorite, priced between ₹3.5 to ₹4.9 lakhs. There’s also an entry-level Crosshair series in 18-inch. We cater to gamers at every level with 15-inch, 17-inch, and 18-inch options, both in Intel and AMD configurations.

And yes, the Norse Myth Dragon Edition? It launched in India and sold out instantly! If you want it, act fast on the next restock.

How has MSI innovated cooling for high-performance gaming laptops?

Performance brings heat—so cooling becomes critical. We’ve invested heavily in upgrading our cooling modules. Every heat pipe goes through multiple durability tests. We use a new design philosophy that allows efficient heat dissipation without compromising stability, even with top-tier CPUs and GPUs.

Thunderbolt Share sounds like a game-changer. Can you elaborate?

Thunderbolt Share lets you transfer massive files—like 4K videos—instantly between laptops. You can even use one laptop to control another remotely using Thunderbolt 5. It’s ideal for creators, streamers, and multitaskers. Only the primary device needs to support it.

What sets the MSI Claw handhelds apart from competitors?

The MSI Claw is more than a gaming handheld—it’s a Windows-based mini PC. Some Indian influencers are already using it to edit 4K videos on the go. We offer 7-inch and 8-inch models with both Intel and AMD processors.

They’re perfect for creators, gamers, and mobile professionals who need portability without compromise.

What’s your final message for MSI users and tech enthusiasts?

Whether you’re a gamer, a business leader, or a creative soul—MSI has something powerful, portable, and premium for you. We’ve combined design innovation, AI-readiness, artisanal craftsmanship, and unmatched performance in our latest lineup. Stay tuned—because this is just the beginning.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

