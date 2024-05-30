MSI to Showcase AI Tech Marvels at COMPUTEX 2024

- Advertisement -

MSI, the global leader in AI PCs, gaming and AIoT solutions, is set to display our revolution: the AI era of computing, spanning AI-driven hardware to transformative software solutions in the prestige event.

MSI’s AI Highlights:

MSI’s booth at COMPUTEX 2024 will run the gamut, featuring the novel AI-ready PCs,exclusive offline text-to-image tool AI ARTIST, diverse GPU platform servers G4101 and G4201, the newly debuted S2301 CXL memory expansion server and so much more.

On top of that, our award-winning lineup covers: AI laptop, MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo, COMPUTEX Best Choice Golden Award Winner; MSI Claw, honored with both the 2024 COMPUTEX Best Choice Award and the Red Dot Design Award, along with the Modern AM273Q AI PC, recipient of the Best Choice Award.

“In the AI era of computing, MSI remains committed to meeting the diverse needs of our global clientele. We are confident that our range of AI-enhanced hardware, software, and solutions will help individuals and businesses create new value within the AI realm,” said Sam Chern, MSI Marketing Vice President.

Prepare to be dazzled as you step into MSI’s booth #M0806 and uncover the infinite possibilities of our full AI lineup.

MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo: COMPUTEX Best Choice Golden Award Winner

Recipient of the COMPUTEX Best Choice Golden Award in the computer and system category, the Prestige 16 AI Evo is your top choice for thin yet powerful AI laptops. Equipped with the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor and a lightweight magnesium alloy chassis, it weighs just 1.5kg. Despite its size, it features a robust 99.9WHr battery with PD 3.1 140W charging, assuring extended productivity for any AI task.

MSI AI Artist, Off-line Text-to-Image Tool, Inspire Creativity at a New Level

MSI AI ARTIST, an offline text-to-image tool, utilizes high-performance laptops to offer image-to-image, image-to-text, and layered PSD file exports for Photoshop editing. This enhances content creators’ productivity, eliminating network latency and data leakage risks. Generate images directly on your MSI products with MSI AI Artist, creating rich visuals and incorporating text seamlessly. Create and inspire at a whole new level!

MSI Claw: Honorees of 2024 COMPUTEX Best Choice Award and Red Dot Design Award Winner

MSI Claw stands as the world’s first gaming handheld equipped with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors. Its ergonomic design and smooth performance have garnered it the 2024 COMPUTEX Best Choice Award and Red Dot Design Award. Equipped with Intel® Xess technology and the latest ARC™ graphics, MSI Claw ensures seamless game session across various AAA titles.

In the latest updates, MSI Claw has improved performance by around 150% and enabled smooth gameplay for the top 100 popular games on the Steam platform. MSI Claw comes equipped with a 53Whr battery, delivering an impressive two-hour battery life under excessive workloads, presenting smooth gaming experience. The new MSI Center M UI offers easy access to essential functions, including a quick game launcher and instant platform access. Moreover, Hall Effect sensor technology doubles the joystick’s durability compared to standard models.

MSI Reveals Diverse GPU Platforms for AI Markets: G4101, G4201 AI Server Platform

Aiming the AI market, MSI provides an array of GPU platforms, which range from four to eight GPUs. The 4U 4-GPU G4101, optimized for AI training, features a single liquid-cooled AMD EPYC™ Series processor, twelve DDR5 RDIMM slots, and four PCIe 5.0 x16 slots to accommodate triple-slot graphics cards. It boasts twelve front 2.5-inch U.2 NVMe/SATA drive bays for high-speed storage, ideal for diverse AI applications. With its combined air flow spacing and liquid closed-loop cooling, the G4101 guarantees excellent thermal management, maintaining peak performance under demanding tasks.

The G4201 is a 4U supercomputer equipped with eight double-wide and one single-wide PCIe 5.0 x16 slots for high-performance GPUs. It runs on dual 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors and includes 32 DDR5 DIMMs, providing exceptional heterogeneous computing for scientific computing, generative AI, and inference applications. Additionally, it boasts twelve 3.5-inch drive bays for expanded functionality.

Unlocking HPC with New CXL Memory Expansion Server: S2301 CXL Memory Expansion Server

Collaborating with leading CXL (Compute Express Link) technology players like AMD®, Samsung, and Micron, MSI and its partners are advancing CXL solutions for extensive AI training and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

Set to debut its new S2301 CXL memory expansion server, MSI has designed the system for data-heavy workloads and in-memory databases. Powered by dual-socket 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Series CPUs and is ready for select next-generation AMD EPYC™ CPUs, this 2U server features 24 DDR5 DIMM slots and two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots. The system includes eight E3.S 2T drive bays for CXL memory and eight ES.3 1T bays for NVMe storage, enabling memory expansion up to 8TB!

MSI’s Upcoming AI Gaming Desktops Offers Gamers an Unparalleled Gaming Experience.

Harnessed with advanced AI technology, the MEG VISION X AI integrates MSI’s AI ENGINE into its touchscreen AI HMI. Using intelligent detection to automatically optimize hardware settings based on gamer’s activity. The MEG VISION X AI also features cloud and private AI assistant functions. Through MSI Artist x MSI Chat, it can execute generative AI locally to produce high-quality images.

Additionally, without needing an internet connection, it can automatically generate text, perform Q&A, and create summaries from documents in local folders, ensuring sensitive data remains secure. The Microsoft Copilot voice control function allows users to wake it up and issue search commands simply by saying “Hey Copilot.” Copilot can then directly respond through the built-in speaker, further blurring the line between artificial intelligence and humans. Furthermore, spotlight of this year’s COMPUTEX, the new MAG series gaming desktop, MAG INFINITE E1, and providing gamers with a premier gaming experience.

MSI Modern AM273Q AI Win COMPUTEX 2024 Best Choice

The Modern AM273Q AI series clinched the Best Choice Category Award. The commercial AIO PC is made from PCR-recycled plastics and comes in pulp packaging. It features MSI’s Power Meter software with one-click energy saving, carbon emission calculation, and electricity cost estimation, while also enhancing efficiency and privacy for business users through the Intel® AI Boost NPU and the retractable webcam.

Pioneering Motherboards and PC Builds: Ready for the Future

When stepping into the realm of innovation with MSI’s captivating showcase, DIY enthusiasts seek the next big thing. As a world-leading motherboard brand, MSI unveils an impressive lineup of MSI PC Build and new motherboards featuring DIY-friendly designs and innovative solutions. From sleek aesthetics to groundbreaking features, these revolutionary designs push the boundaries of DIY community.

But that’s not all – at MSI’s showcase, visitors will have the opportunity to the latest DIY-friendly designs firsthand and experience the sheer power of ThunderboltTM Ecosystem as it revolutionizes connectivity. You can also step into the virtual realm with DigiME’s innovative application and discover the thrill of becoming a virtual streamer yourself.

Unveiling Innovations in PC Hardware: Redefining Gaming Aesthetics

MSI understands the struggles of assembling intricate PC components. That’s why we’ve streamlined the installation process of new liquid coolers. No more tedious installation procedures or complex configurations – just simple, hassle-free assembly for every DIY enthusiast.

Prepare to be dazzled as you step into the showcase, where innovation knows no bounds and expect the unexpected as you will witness incredible products that are set to redefine the future of technology. Immerse yourself in cutting-edge technology, meet fellow enthusiasts, and explore the endless possibilities of our latest creation.

Expanding Horizons, Fulfilling Every Gamer’s Needs – New QD-OLED Series Sets New Standards in Immersive Gaming Experiences

MSI MPG 341CQPX QD-OLED gaming monitor, offering a 34-inch ultra-wide 3440×1440 (UWQHD) screen, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1800R curvature for ultimate immersion and clarity. Utilizing advanced QD-OLED technology, it delivers precise and vivid visuals with a 0.03ms response time. Designed for top-tier gaming, the gaming monitor comes with MSI’s exclusive Gaming Intelligence software, including KVM, HDMITM 2.1 connectivity, and VESA ClearMRTM 13000, providing top-of-the-line technology and supreme performance.

MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2, a cost-effective 27-inch QD-OLED flat monitor with 0.03ms response time, 2560×1440 (WQHD) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and HDMITM 2.1 connectivity. This gaming monitor is tailored for FPS and console gamers, supplying excellent value without compromising on features.

Both monitors highlight MSI Console Mode, and MSI OLED Care 2.0, integrating a fanless design to extend lifespan and enhanced screen protection with details like Pixel Shift, Panel Protection, and Static Screen Detection. Embedded with burn-in prevention features such as Multi-Logo Detection, Taskbar Detection, and Boundary Detection, they also include a 3-year warranty.

Introducing the Next Gen MSI Gear Series

MSI Gear, formerly known as MSI Gaming Gear, will offer a versatile range of peripherals tailored not only for gaming enthusiasts but also for professionals and creatives alike. The latest lineup builds on the success of MSI’s gaming peripherals with lightweight designs, ultra-low latency, and cross-platform connectivity, giving gamers a critical edge for the win during long-lasting gaming sessions in comfort. The STRIKE wireless keyboard boasts a hot-swappable design and exclusive MSI SONIC switches for an unparalleled typing experience.

The VERSA wireless mice feature additional buttons or a symmetrical design with up to 26,000 DPI for versatile and precise control. The FORCE wireless controllers include Hall Effect sensors, responsive thumbsticks calibrated automatically, and customizable rear buttons for swift reactions. The MAESTRO headset brings crystal-clear communication to life for teamwork, along with high-resolution audio drivers developed by MSI to enhance spatial awareness. Enjoy a seamless and uninterrupted gaming experience with the next generation of MSI Gear!

MSI Storage Expands Portability and Efficiency: Magnetic Portable SSD, Locatable SSD Enclosure, 7nm PCIe 5.0 SSD, and Non-metal VC thermal Solution

Snap the DATAMAG 40Gbps/20Gbps Magnetic Portable SSD to iPhones for high-quality video recordings or any device to expand storage capacity with transfer rates of up to 40Gbps, housed in a sleek aluminum alloy casing, powered by the PHISON U21 USB 4.0 controller. Use the DATAVAULT 20Gbps SSD Enclosure, which can be located with Apple Find My app, assuring data or captures are never lost.

The SPATIUM M560 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2, featuring the 7nm DRAM-less controller PHISON E31T, offers power efficiency and blazing transfer rates up to 10GB/s in 1TB and 2TB capacities. Pioneering cooling technology, the world’s first non-metal vapor chamber thermal solution for SSDs dissipates heat through a two-phase flow transition of gas and liquid with minimal signal interference, ensuring rapid and silent heat exchange for efficient data transfers in a lightweight design.

MSI Roamii WiFi 7 Mesh Series, BE6500 WiFi 7 USB adapter

The Roamii series, MSI’s latest WiFi 7 mesh system, is engineered for high-bandwidth activities such as 4K/8K streaming, online gaming, and immersive AR/VR experiences. Featuring pioneering WiFi 7 technology with 320MHz frequency bands, 4K-QAM, Multi-RU, and MLO (Multi-Link Operation), the mesh system delivers faster speeds and minimal latency. With MLO backhaul communication and up to 10Gbps wired connectivity, the Roamii series can cover up to 6,200 square feet with speeds of up to 21 Gbps. Not to mention, MSI FortiSecu protects all connected devices by automatically detecting and blocking network threats. Unleash the new benefits of WiFi 7 with MSI’s BE6500 USB adapter—plug-and-play installation and built-in drivers offer instant PC or laptop connectivity upgrade.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

