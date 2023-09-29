MSI Teams Up with UBISOFT to Create a New Gaming Experience for Assassin’s Creed® Mirage – Perfect Fusion of Luxurious Gaming and Epic Adventure

- Advertisement - -

MSI, the global leading brand in gaming, officially announced a collaboration with the renowned global game publisher, UBISOFT, for the highly anticipated game Assassin’s Creed® Mirage, which will be available worldwide on October 5th. Gamers who purchase designated high-end gaming laptops, gaming monitors or gaming routers equipped with the 13th generation Intel® processors from MSI will have the chance to get a redemption code for Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

UBISOFT’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage is an homage to the series and a particularly special tribute to the first Assassin’s Creed. Inviting players to immerse themselves in a magnificent ninth-century Baghdad at the peak of its Golden Age, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage offers a condensed, narrative-driven action-adventure experience with a modern take on the parkour, stealth, and assassination gameplay elements that have defined the franchise for over fifteen years. In this pivotal moment of History, players will become Basim Ibn Is’haq, a young thief with a mysterious past who joins the Hidden Ones in Alamut on a quest for answers.

The collaboration between MSI and UBISOFT goes beyond the perfect fusion of gaming and technology; it offers gamers an unprecedented gaming experience. Alongside the captivating storyline of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, MSI’s exclusive Mystic Light technology enhances the gameplay by providing gamers with astonishing lighting effects. As gamers explore into ancient civilizations and engage in intense adventures, Mystic Light dynamically adjusts its illumination based on in-game scenes and situations, creating an immersive lighting environment that delivers a sensory feast for both visual and auditory.

“As a global leading brand in gaming, MSI has maintained a close and strategic partnership with UBISOFT, creating an immersive gaming world for gamers. We believe that the perfect fusion of MSI’s high-end products and Assassin’s Creed: Mirage will undoubtedly deliver the best gaming experience to all gamers,” said Sam Chern, Marketing Vice President, MSI.

