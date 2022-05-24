MSI SUPRIM Graphics Card Wins COMPUTEX 2022 Best Choice Award

- Advertisement -

We are pleased to announce MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G Graphics Card, our iconic flagship graphics card, wins “Category Awards” among the COMPUTEX 2022 Best Choice. COMPUTEX 2022 is the leading global ICT and IoT show running for four decades and gathering established brands and startups from the ICT and computer industry. The trade show kicks off physically and virtually today May 24th.

MSI SUPRIM, the image of aesthetic and utmost quality: MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24Gis armed with the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, built for ultimate performance paired with excellent cooling technology. Leading the way is the exclusive TRI FROZR 2 thermal design to support the demanding GeForce RTX 3090 Ti’s power consumption. TORX Fan 4.0 features pairs of fan blades linked together focusing airflow into the heatsink. A large copper base plate and a matte-finish backplate ensures improved heat dissipation for VRAM and passive cooling through thermal pads. Arsenal of colors with RGB Mystic Light and customizable dynamic lighting options illuminate the outlook of the card. With Dual BIOS, users can quickly opt for low noise or additional performance with the flick of a switch.

The best choice for Esport enthusiasts and creators: MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G is the top of the line for Esport enthusiasts and creative professionals. With excellent thermal design and advanced features such as ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS, gamers get to experience more realistic and immersive visuals, better image quality, and frames boost. For professional creators, the card also ensures stability when running demanding and intricate software. Take full control of the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24Ggraphics card and go change the game!

