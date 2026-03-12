MSI Supports New Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus Series Processors with Ultra Performance and Zero Compromise

- Advertisement -

MSI proudly introduces its latest generation of motherboards, purpose built to pair seamlessly with the new Intel® Core™ Ultra 200S Plus Series processors. MSI 800 Series (Z890/B860/H810) motherboards are engineered to unlock the full potential of the newest desktop architecture, delivering and improved overall performance compared to the existing Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 desktop processors. This ensures you can build a powerful, reliable system tailored to your needs.

Mr. James Yeh, VP, Computing & Display Group, MSI

“MSI bridges the gap between Intel’s cutting-edge architecture and the high-speed demands of modern users. By pairing Intel’s new Core™ Ultra 200S Plus Series Processors with its increased core counts and 5.5GHz clock speeds, MSI’s robust 16-phase Duet Rail Power System on the MAG Z890 TOMAHAWK WIFI II, we’ve created a platform that doesn’t just run the latest games; it masters them. This is the definitive foundation for the next generation of high-performance computing,” said Mr. James Yeh, VP, Computing & Display Group, MSI.

Mr. Robert Hallock, VP, Enthusiast Channel Business, Intel

“With the new Intel® Core™ Ultra 200S Plus desktop processors, Intel® is proudly taking the first steps in a new era of enthusiast performance – delivering exciting new technologies that revolutionize the setup at a value that can’t be beat. By pairing our latest desktop processors with MSI’s 800 Series motherboards, we are providing users with the massive reduction in latency and fresh headroom for serious performance-per-dollar in both gaming and content creation,” said Mr. Robert Hallock, VP, Enthusiast Channel Business, Intel.

Equipped with MSI exclusive innovations, advanced connectivity, and robust power delivery design, these motherboards provide exceptional stability and performance for gamers, creators, and power users alike. What truly sets them apart is MSI’s user-friendly EZ DIY design, which simplifies the building process and empowers users to take full control of their PC experience. Alongside the Z890 Series lineup, MSI also introduces new B860 models, offering a complete platform solution for a wide range of users. The launch supports three new processors: Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 270K Plus, Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 250K Plus, and Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 250KF Plus.

The Intel® Core™ Ultra 200S Plus series processors deliver a significant performance boost, offering improved efficiency and overclocking support. Featuring up to 24 cores with a hybrid architecture of 8 Performance-cores and 16 Efficiency-cores, and reaching maximum clock speeds of up to 5.5GHz, the extra 4 Efficiency-cores will provide a boost in performance in gaming and multitasking workloads. Compared to the previous generation, the new Intel® Core™ Ultra 200S Plus series processors introduce a 200MHz increase on Performance-cores, a 100MHz uplift on Efficient-cores, and an additional 6MB of Intel® Smart Cache (L3) for both the Ultra 7 and Ultra 5 models. A 900MHz increase in Die-to-Die (D2D) bandwidth, and expanded JEDEC DDR5 memory support from 6400 MT/s to 7200 MT/s. This progress ensures your system stays ahead in performance and efficiency.

These architectural and frequency improvements translate into an up to 15% faster geomean 1080p gaming performance compared to the existing Intel® Core Series 2 desktop processors in the same segment**, while the increased core count significantly boosts multitasking and creator workloads. Existing Intel® 800 Series motherboards, such as the MSI Z890 series, remain fully compatible with the new Intel® Core™ Ultra 200S Plus series processors, ensuring a seamless upgrade path for current users.

Complementing the hardware advancements, is the introduction of the Intel® Binary Optimization Tool, which can automatically deliver strong native performance gains in select gaming titles when enabled, making demanding games run smoother and more responsive. This tool allows users to effortlessly maximize the capabilities of their new desktop processors, enhancing gaming and productivity experiences alike. Established Intel technologies such as Intel® Application Optimizer (APO), Intel® Extreme Memory Profile (XMP), and Intel® Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) continue to provide enhanced tuning flexibility and performance optimization for both gaming and productivity scenarios.

MAG Z890 TOMAHAWK WIFI II

This new MAG Z890 TOMAHAWK WIFI II ATX motherboard is designed to support the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 200S Plus series processors, delivering an ideal balance of value and premium features. Equipped with PCIe 5.0, Thunderbolt™ 4 Type-C, 5G LAN, Wi-Fi 7, and DDR5 memory support, this offers next generation connectivity and performance in a compact yet powerful design.

Designed with a sleek black-and-green aesthetic, this motherboard effortlessly complements a wide range of PC builds, from minimalist setups to high-performance gaming rigs. It features a robust 16-phase Duet Rail Power System paired with an Extended Heatsink design to ensure efficient thermal performance and sustained system stability under heavy workloads. Integrated Thunderbolt™ 4 and a front USB 20G Type-C port provide 27W of PD charging and versatile, high-speed connectivity for a wide range of modern peripherals and accessories.

To enhance the building experience, MSI’s EZ DIY features streamline installation and upgrades. The EZ PCIe Release allows for convenient one-click GPU removal, while EZ M.2 Shield Frozr II and EZ M.2 Clip II enable tool-free M.2 SSD installation for faster and simpler storage setup. The EZ Antenna design further simplifies Wi-Fi antenna installation without the need for twisting. Together, these intuitive innovations deliver a smooth and user-friendly experience for both first-time PC builders and seasoned enthusiasts alike.

PRO Z890-S WIFI6E W

The MSI PRO Z890-S WIFI6E W is designed to meet the diverse needs of professionals, businesses, and everyday users, delivering the power of Intel’s Z890 chipset at an accessible price point. Featuring a sleek silver-and-white aesthetic and a dependable 12-phase Duet Rail Power System, this motherboard delivers stable, consistent performance for productivity-focused workloads.

Staying true to the PRO series’ minimalist design philosophy, the PRO Z890-S WIFI6E W showcases a clean, all-white PCB layout that complements modern workstation builds. Despite its streamlined appearance, it remains highly builder-friendly, incorporating practical features such as an enlarged EZ PCIe Clip II that simplifies graphics card installation and removal.

In terms of connectivity, the motherboard supports Wi-Fi 6E, Realtek 2.5G LAN, and both front and rear USB 20Gbps Type-C ports, providing fast, stable networking and high-speed data transfer for current and future devices.

B860M GAMING PLUS WIFI6E

The MSI B860M GAMING PLUS WIFI6E is a dynamic mid-range motherboard designed for users seeking modern performance and reliable features. Built on the Intel® B860 chipset, it delivers an ideal balance of performance, connectivity, and value within a compact Micro-ATX (mATX) form factor.

Featuring a metallic silver and light-blue aesthetic, the motherboard pairs its distinctive design with a robust 12-phase Duet Rail Power System to deliver stable, consistent performance for everyday gaming and demanding workloads.

For connectivity, the MSI B860M GAMING PLUS WIFI6E is equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, Intel® Killer™ 5G LAN, and both front and rear USB 10Gbps Type-C ports, enabling fast and reliable networking alongside high-speed data transfer for both current and next-generation devices.

There will be more models to come for the preparation of the new Intel® Core™ Ultra Plus Processors, click here to learn more about MSI’s 800 Series motherboards.

