MSI Showcases Latest Gaming Laptops and Its First NVIDIA RTX Spark-Powered Laptop at COMPUTEX 2026

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MSI, a global leader in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity laptops, announced its COMPUTEX 2026 lineup, featuring the Claw 8 EX AI+ handheld, the limited-edition Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic, and a series of new laptop additions spanning gaming and productivity. The announcements mark a key milestone in MSI’s 40th anniversary year, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to performance-driven design and AI-powered computing.

Commenting on the announcements, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI India said, “COMPUTEX 2026 is where MSI’s engineering ambition truly comes to life. From the Prestige N16 Flip AI+, our first laptop powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark, to the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic and the world’s first Intel® Arc™ G3 Extreme-powered handheld, every product we are unveiling this year represents a significant step forward in gaming performance, design, and AI-driven computing. This is our strongest lineup yet, and it reflects what MSI stands for, pushing the boundaries of what gaming hardware can deliver.”

Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic: MSI’s 40th Anniversary Flagship

The Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic is MSI’s limited-edition 40th anniversary laptop, inspired by the Draco constellation. The chassis features precision metal etching with an anodized finish that embeds colour directly into the metal, creating dynamic light reflections and enhanced durability. The laptop ships with an exclusive collector’s bundle comprising a gaming mouse, mouse pad, and commemorative coin.

Claw 8 EX AI+: World’s First Gaming Handheld with Intel® Arc™ G3 Extreme

MSI introduces the Claw 8 EX AI+, the world’s first gaming handheld powered by Intel® Arc™ G3 Extreme processors — Intel’s first platform specifically optimised for handheld gaming. The device delivers a significant leap in AAA gaming performance while maintaining strong power efficiency for extended play sessions.

Prestige N16 Flip AI+: MSI’s First Laptop Powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark

MSI, in partnership with NVIDIA, unveils the Prestige N16 Flip AI+ — its first laptop powered by the new NVIDIA RTX Spark platform. Designed for creators, AI developers, and gamers, the Prestige N16 Flip AI+ combines NVIDIA’s full-stack AI platform and full suite of RTX technologies with exceptional power efficiency in a premium thin-and-light 2-in-1 form factor.

The laptop features a 16-inch UHD+ Tandem OLED display with peak brightness of over 1,000 nits, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, Calman Verification, and Delta E <1 colour accuracy, delivering cinema-grade visuals for both creative professionals and everyday users. The versatile flip design supports laptop, tablet, tent, and presentation modes, while the MSI Nano Pen enables natural stylus input for sketching, note-taking, and creative workflows. A 99.9Wh battery ensures all-day productivity without compromise.

Prestige 14 Flip AI+ Vincent van Gogh Edition: Art Meets Productivity

The latest addition to MSI’s Artisan Collection, the Prestige 14 Flip AI+ Vincent van Gogh Edition draws design inspiration from The Starry Night and Starry Night Over the Rhône. Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, it combines a 14-inch OLED touchscreen, all-day battery life, and a slim, portable form factor — designed for creators and everyday professionals.

New Series: Katana, Venture, and Crosshair 16 HX MLG Edition

MSI also expands its portfolio with three new additions. The refreshed Katana Series brings reliable gaming performance for mainstream users, powered by Intel® Core™ i9/i5 processors and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU. The Venture Series, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 3), is engineered for everyday productivity with a robust cooling system for stable, efficient performance. The Crosshair 16 HX MLG Edition features a Stellar White chassis inspired by MSI’s original mascot character, MLG (Dragon Princess), and is powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs.

Model Name Key Specification Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic A2WJ Intel® Core™ Ultra 9/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090/DDR5, 128GB/18″ UHD+ Claw 8 EX AI+ CG3EM Intel® Arc™ G3/Intel® Arc™ GPU B390/LPDDR5x, 32GB/8″ FHD+ Prestige 14 Flip AI+ Vincent van Gogh Edition Intel® Core™ Ultra X9/Intel® Arc™ GPU B390/LPDDR5x. 64GB/14″ FHD+ Crosshair A16 HX MLG Edition AMD Ryzen™ 7 8840HX/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070/DDR5, 96GB/16″ QHD+ Katana 15 HX C14W Intel® Core™ i9/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070/DDR5, 96GB/15.6″ FHD Venture 15 AI+ B3M Intel® Core™ Ultra X7/Intel® Arc™ GPU B390/LPDDR5x, 64GB/15.6″ FHD

Availability and pricing for the Indian market will be announced separately through official MSI India channels.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

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