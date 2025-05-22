MSI Showcases Flagship Hardware, GPU Concepts, VTuber Collaboration, and AI Interaction at COMPUTEX 2025

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

MSI, a global leader in gaming and AI computing, officially launches a series of highly anticipated new products at COMPUTEX 2025. The lineup spans flagship hardware platforms, next-generation GPU designs, gaming monitors, VTuber collaborations, and interactive AI experiences. With a focus on innovative design and high-performance technology, MSI continues to combine hardware engineering excellence with cross-domain content applications—demonstrating its leadership across gaming, content creation, AI integration, and digital entertainment.

“COMPUTEX is where the tech industry shares its vision for the future,” said Mr. Sam Chern, Vice President of Marketing at MSI. “At MSI, we’ve always focused on the fusion of high-performance hardware and innovative applications. Whether it’s AI processing power, content integration, design experience, or user interaction, we’re constantly pushing the boundaries. Through this showcase, we aim to demonstrate how MSI blends technology and experience to create smarter, more meaningful product ecosystems.”

MSI Unveils Groundbreaking GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPU Concepts at COMPUTEX 2025

MSI unveiled a groundbreaking lineup of graphics card concepts at COMPUTEX 2025, all based on the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series. Powered by the next-generation NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity—marking a bold step forward in performance, design, and thermal innovation. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio.

Among the highlights, the SUPRIM TITANIUM EDITION embodies the structural integrity and lightweight durability of titanium, a material known for its corrosion resistance and strength under extreme conditions. The CYCLONE VISUAL redefines visual expression in graphics card design, integrating a dynamic display into the fan system—enabling real-time video playback while ensuring optimal cooling.

TWIN FROZR 2025 continues the legacy of classic aesthetics while introducing major advancements in thermal performance, featuring copper-aluminum composite fins and a no-solder-hole structure for superior heat dissipation. In addition, next-generation vapor chamber and core pipe designs are being showcased on-site, highlighting enhanced thermal performance through improved heat conductivity and distribution.

MSI also showcased the next-generation EXPERT Series—winner of the 2025 iF Design Award—alongside a broad portfolio of GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards and next-gen thermal solutions, reinforcing its leadership in GPU design and engineering excellence.



MEG Returns: MSI Unveils the Future of Flagship Innovation

At Computex 2025, MSI debuts three new MEG products: MEG X870E ACE, MEG MAESTRO 900 series, and MEG CORELIQUID E13 series.

The MEG X870E ACE makes its return to the MEG series, featuring a sleek black color scheme addressing elegant gold accents. Featuring Extended Heatsink with a Wavy Fin design, Direct Touch cross-heat-pipe construction, and a new Illusion Lighting that delivers dual lighting patterns in a single area. It’s powered by an 18+2+1 phase power design with 110A SPS, and includes a Lightning Gen 5 PCIe slot and M.2 slots. It offers full-speed 320MHz Wi-Fi 7 and 10G LAN for connectivity, delivering ultra-fast and stable internet for both work and play.

MSI’s all-new MEG CORELIQUID E13 series liquid cooler redefines premium cooling with a flagship 6-inch LCD display that doubles as a customizable secondary screen for real-time system monitoring. The POGO-PIN swivel mount allows flexible adjustment for easy installation. A high-performance next-gen thermal compound is added to maximize heat transfer and maintain peak CPU performance.

The MEG MAESTRO 900 series is the most high-end PC case in 2025. Conceptualized as a showcase, enabling gamers to proudly display their components. Combining the diamond chamfer edges, triple tempered glass, A rotatable motherboard tray, and expandable I/O panel. More than just visually appealing, it delivers exceptional performance.



QD-OLED Gaming Monitor in a New 27” Size

MAG 272QP QD-OLED X50, MSI’s first 27” 2K 500Hz QD-OLED esports gaming monitor, is equipped with Samsung Display’s latest 3rd-gen QD-OLED panel and features a blazing-fast 500Hz refresh rate, delivering exceptional clarity, rapid response, and vibrant colors—ideal for esports enthusiasts. Its 0.03ms GTG response time and ultra-low input lag ensure precise actions during intense gameplay. The QD-OLED panel elevates brightness and contrast, with true blacks improving visibility for quicker reactions. VESA ClearMR 21000 and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certifications guarantee superior motion clarity and immersive visuals—making it the ultimate weapon for competitive gamers.

MSI Teams Up with IRONMOUSE to Launch Exclusive Themed Gaming PC

MSI teams up with IRONMOUSE, the beloved VTuber and member of the popular VShojo group, to introduce a special-edition IRONMOUSE-themed PC. The lineup features a custom motherboard, liquid cooler, and monitor—crafted to delight gamers and VTuber fans alike. Known for her dynamic streams and powerful vocals, IRONMOUSE has built a passionate global following. This collaboration deepens MSI’s connection with the VTuber and gaming communities, offering fans a unique and immersive experience.

MSI Unveils DigiME 2.0 with AI-Powered Virtual Assistant MIA Building on the success of last year’s COMPUTEX debut, MSI launches DigiME 2.0, now featuring MIA, an AI-powered virtual voice assistant. More than just a guide, MIA serves as a tech advisor, MSI product expert, and interactive digital companion. Connected through advanced AI Agent integration, she brings industry insights, deep product knowledge, and smart support to elevate every user’s digital experience.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 139