MSI Showcases Complete Productivity Solutions at Taiwan Expo 2025 Delhi

MSI, a leading brand from Taiwan in computing and technology, proudly presents its latest Productivity Solutions at Taiwan Expo 2025 Delhi, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Indian market and to empowering businesses with innovation.

A key highlight is the world debut of the MSI Cubi NUC AI 1UMG, the first in MSI’s Cubi NUC AI series. Compact yet powerful, it is equipped with Intel® AI-ready processors, supports NPU acceleration and Microsoft Copilot, and brings AI-driven productivity into a small form factor—tailor-made for enterprises embracing digital transformation.

MSI also introduces:

MSI PRO MP273QP E2 — a QHD productivity monitor with an adjustable ergonomic stand, designed to reduce fatigue and provide long-lasting comfort in professional work environments.

MSI PRO MP161 E2 — a portable 15.6-inch monitor with versatile connectivity, giving professionals the flexibility of an additional screen anytime, anywhere to boost efficiency.

Together, these solutions showcase MSI’s vision of delivering a complete productivity ecosystem, empowering enterprises to achieve more with greater comfort, efficiency, and mobility.

“As a proud Taiwanese brand, MSI is committed not only to driving innovation but also to supporting India’s digital growth with professional-grade solutions. Taiwan Expo serves as a bridge of collaboration between Taiwan and India, paving the way for shared growth and opportunity,” said MSI India.

Exhibition Details

Venue : Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi Dates: October 25–27, 2025

MSI warmly invites all visitors to explore the booth and experience firsthand how MSI’s productivity series products can transform modern workplaces.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

