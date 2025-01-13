MSI selects Syrma SGS to Manufacture ‘Make in India’ laptops for Indian consumers

- Advertisement -

Syrma SGS Technology Limited, a leading electronics systems design and manufacturing company, is proud to collaborate with MSI (a global leader in AI PCs, gaming, content creation, business & productivity and AIoT solutions) as its manufacturing partner in India to produce laptops for the Indian market. Through this strategic collaboration, Syrma SGS will assemble laptops for MSI at its state-of-the-art Chennai facility.

MSI and Syrma SGS are setting the stage for a phased approach to localize manufacturing for MSI in India through this alliance, starting with the assembly of laptops. Backed by MSI’s technology transfer and best practices, Syrma SGS will leverage its high-quality, scalable manufacturing process to deliver on its ‘Make in India’ promise. This long-term collaboration between the two will cater to the Indian market, bringing premium MSI laptops closer to consumers.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. John Hung, India NB General Manager from MSI said, “India has always been a key market for MSI, and as we continue to expand our presence here, it’s important for our products to remain globally competitive while being locally produced. With this vision, our partnership with Syrma SGS marks a significant step forward in our ‘Make in India’ initiative, bringing our fan-favourite laptops closer to Indian consumers. Syrma SGS’s proven expertise in high-quality, scalable manufacturing makes them the ideal partner to help us meet the growing demand for MSI products in India. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation, quality, and strengthening India’s manufacturing ecosystem. We are excited to deliver hi-tech products to our customers and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy.”

Mr. Satendra Singh, CEO, Syrma SGS Technology Limited said, “Being MSI’s Indian manufacturing partner, this collaboration is a testament to our commitment to the Make in India initiative. It not only bolsters our IT hardware manufacturing portfolio but also underscores our ability to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions that meet the needs of global leaders like MSI. Together, we aim to bring cutting-edge, locally produced laptops to Indian consumers while setting new benchmarks for quality and innovation in the industry.”

With over four decades of experience, Syrma SGS is a trusted name in IT hardware manufacturing, offering a diverse portfolio that includes memory, SSDs, motherboards, power adapters, and full systems integration. The company is an IT hardware PLI approved manufacturer and is a key player contributing to the Make in India initiative. This partnership further cements its position as a reliable partner for global leaders such as MSI. This partnership also reflects MSI’s commitment to strengthening its presence in India by leveraging Syrma SGS’s robust manufacturing capabilities.

By aligning their strengths, both these companies aim to drive the growth of the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) industry in India. Syrma SGS is poised to play a pivotal role in MSI’s growth strategy, driving innovation and reinforcing India’s position as a global hub for electronics manufacturing.

The move is aligned to the government’s active support to encourage local laptop manufacturing in the country through a series of policy and strategic initiatives that sync well with the interests of global laptop manufacturers looking to address the India opportunity.

