MSI Rolls Out a Series of New Products, A Strong Showing Starts at COMPUTEX 2023

MSI, a global leader in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity, unveils a powerful range of new products at COMPUTEX 2023 this year. With core values of creativity and passion to build top-performing products, MSI shows off the premium line-up to provide visitors with a comprehensive experience.

The major highlights include the latest graphics cards powered by the just-revealed NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti graphics processor and designed with fans’ craving for new graphics technology, high-performance circuit board design, and advanced cooling. With a sleek and light design, Prestige 16, the winner of the Red Dot Design Award in 2023, features the latest Intel® Core™ processor and has been certified by the Intel® Evo™ platform and NVIDIA Studio to enhance the overall user experience. MSI makes a compelling display of the all-new products at the booth, L0818, including laptops, desktops, graphics cards, motherboards, monitors, PC components, and collaboration with a popular application.

“We are full of sincerity to bring many high-end products to COMPUTEX 2023. Many great competitors are in the market, but MSI is constantly keeping our original intention of “TECH MEETS AESTHETIC” and tailors our products to the market’s needs. With breakthrough performance to satisfy supporters, our ultimate aesthetic and strong product line-up is the response to the challenging environment,” said Sam Chern, MSI Marketing Vice President.

Prestige 16 Laptop

Awarded with Red Dot Product Design of 2023, the revamped Prestige 16 uses magnesium aluminum alloy chassis, making it just 1.5kg light. The Prestige 16 features the latest Intel® Core™ processor and has been certified by the Intel® Evo™ platform. It also comes in Studio certified version with GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs. Another highlight is it supports 140W PD3.1. The Prestige 16 is by all means thin yet powerful for users that are looking for a potent laptop with a bigger panel.

Commercial 14 Laptop

The new MSI Commercial 14 is heightened by tailor-made solutions to enterprises through surgical precision on security measures. There are two optional features to choose from, NFC (Near-field communication) and a built-in Smart Card Reader. Both provide one more layer of identity authentication. Moreover, laptop configuration can be customized as needed. Aside from its outstanding features in the business territory, Commercial 14 also brings to the table MSI’s contribution to environmental protection. The keyboard deck is made of a recycled material called “PCR”, and over 90% of the packaging consists of recycled paper.

GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti GAMING Series Graphics Card

GAMING TRIO and GAMING series feature a new yet familiar look while maintaining the excellent balance between performance, cooling, and low noise that gamers have come to trust. The TORX Fan 5.0 design features pairs of three fan blades bound together with an outer link to create a rim that focuses airflow into the updated TRI FROZR 3 and TWIN FROZR 9 cooling system. The graphics card is reinforced with a brushed-metal backplate with a flow-through design that reduces trapped heat. In addition, Mystic Light adorns the exterior of the graphics card, illuminating color in synchrony with the rest of the PC through Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link.

GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti VENTUS Series Graphics Card

The VENTUS series provides a reliable and cost-effective option for gamers seeking a price-performance-focused approach. With their no-frills Spartan design philosophy, VENTUS 3X and VENTUS 2X BLACK maintain the essentials to accomplish any task at hand. The graphics cards come with the award-winning TORX Fan 4.0, a reinforcing backplate, and a well-rounded aesthetic suitable for any build.

Intel Z790 MAX Series Motherboard, PROJECT ZERO Back-Connect Motherboard and Expansion Card

MSI brings a unique new motherboard, starting with the popular back-connect motherboard – B650M PROJECT ZERO.This particular motherboard puts the power interface, fans interface, and others to the back of the motherboard allowing for much simpler and more elegant cable management. The eye-catching silver design allows you to represent your style!

If you are waiting for a more advanced Intel Z790 motherboard, MSI got you covered. The Z790 MAX series motherboards will be featuring the brand new Wi-Fi 7 solution, the overall appearance design will have some upgrades to it, and several motherboards will be upgrading their network solution to 5GbE LAN.

And also on display is the new USB 4 100W Expansion Card, which allows the motherboard to support dual USB 4.0 40Gb/s Type-C Ports with ultra-high transfer rate and up to 100W fast charging!

PRO DP180 13th Exceptional Creative Performance Desktop

PRO DP180 is a desktop computer validated by NVIDIA RTX Studio. It is loaded with up to a 13th Gen Intel® Core i7 processor alongside a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU, capable of up to 8K video, real-time ray tracing, and other AI-assisted features. The PRO DP180 offers a range of user-friendly features; its 2.5G and 1G Dual-LAN design coupled with Wi-Fi 6E helps network connections be faster and more stable than ever. The DP180 also offers a quick and straightforward level of connectivity through USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C and various other IO ports. In addition, its built-in card reader supports SD & Micro SD Card for the best compatibility and convenience. The built-in Padlock and Kensington Lock dual design protect the unit with the physical lock making DP180 an ideal machine for businesses that require fast, secure, and easy workflow.

PRO DP10 13M – An Astonishingly Powerful, Surprisingly Small Mini PC

The PRO DP10, this pint-sized enclosure is packed with more technology than what meets the eye. It provides limitless potential while being less than 1.1 liters in volume. The small design helps tidy up a desk and save space, while the available robust hardware and software configurations support users in multitasking. Up to a 13th Gen Intel® Core i7 processor with 12 cores enables users to edit graphics and work with multiple programs faster and more seamlessly. Furthermore, PRO DP10 supports up to four displays simultaneously with its rich selection of IO ports, including DisplayPort, HDMI, D-Sub (VGA), and Thunderbolt 4, which supports up to 40Gb transfer speed and display output up to 8K resolution. Connect and rapidly transfer data with high-bandwidth and low-latency 2.5Gbps Ethernet LAN or a Wi-Fi 6E that emphasizes transmission security and signal improvement. A reversible USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C helps users to conveniently transfer projects or files rapidly.

Experience the Deepest Blacks and Most Vibrant Colors with MSI’s New QD-OLED Monitor Series

Combining Quantum Dot technology with OLED display technology, MSI’s QD-OLED monitors offer the deepest blacks and most true-to-life colors, providing gamers with an exceptional gaming experience. The MEG 342C QD-OLED, which boasts a rapid 0.03ms GtG refresh rate and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and ClearMR 9000 certifications, has received high praise since its launch. It also features KVM functionality and a variety of I/O ports such as HDMI 2.1 and a USB Type-C interface that supports up to 65W PD charging, making it a popular choice among consumers.

Not only does the new SpectrumBar feature exclusive Mystic Light lighting effect control, but it can also synchronize with the on-screen display to create an even more intense immersive experience.

At COMPUTEX, MSI showcased a 49-inch 32:9 QD-OLED concept monitor, the first of its kind in the world. With a refresh rate of up to 240Hz and superior QD-OLED display technology combined with exclusive MSI features like Gaming Intelligence and OLED Care, gamers can experience the deepest blacks and most vibrant colors for the ultimate gaming feast.

Create New Possibilities of Visual Experience Modern MD272QXP Series Monitor

The Modern MD272QXP series is a 27-inch IPS monitor with WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution that offers an excellent visual experience with its advanced EyesErgo eye-care technology and ergonomic design. It boasts a 27-inch IPS panel, built-in speakers, and an ergonomic 4-way adjustable stand, which can tilt, swivel, and pivot while allowing you to raise or lower the height of the monitor; as a result, users can adjust the stand to the angle that is most suitable to work comfortably. A 100Hz refresh rate ensures scrolling smooth, while the TUV-certified Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light PRO technologies prevent users’ eyes from suffering strain or fatigue. The Less Blue Light PRO is a hardware blue light filter that can simultaneously reduce the harmful blue-violet region on the eyes and maintain the original screen color and detail. Additionally, users can enjoy the most lifelike image with a wider contrast between the brightest and darkest areas of the monitor, resulting in a rich and vivid HDR viewing experience.

MPG GUNGNIR 300 Series PC CASE

MSI unveiled a new mid-tower ATX case – MPG GUNGNIR 300 series, tailored to the compatibility needs of mid-level system configurations for gamers. Its front panel is made of a one-piece mesh design, supporting dual 360mm AIO liquid cooling or up to 12x 12cm fans, providing exceptional cooling performance. The case’s patented structure design includes a sliding HDD cage mount, a horizontal/vertical push latches PCIE bracket design, and an omnidirectional graphics card holder with a tool-free installation that can rotate 90 degrees to accommodate NVIDIA®GeForce RTXTM 40 series graphics cards. Gamers can adjust and select their preferred support position based on the graphics card’s size, shape, and outlet position.

MAG CORELIQUID E Series Liquid Cooler

The MAG CORELIQUID E Series, inspired by the passing of time and the shape of a solar eclipse, is an innovative product that combines advanced cooling technology with a striking visual design. By enlarging the contact area between the water channel and the copper base of the waterblock, the MAG CORELIQUID E Series maximizes heat dissipation from your CPU, while featuring enhanced micro-channel height for improved water cooling system efficiency. The 270-degree rotating waterblock cap design ensures the logo remains horizontal regardless of the mounting orientation. Users can integrate the MSI CORELIQUID E series with the MSI motherboard and adjust the speed of the cooling fan and pump through the MSI CENTER software, providing easy-to-use controls to fine-tune their hardware and achieve optimal computer performance.

SPATIUM M570 PRO PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 FROZR SSD

The SPATIUM M570 PRO PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 FROZR, with lightning-fast read/write speeds of up to 12000/10000 MB/s, blends top-notch PCIe Gen 5 controller technology with MSI’s passive thermal cooling design which consists of well-pathed Core Pipes that fully cover the controller and flash module while transferring heat along a surfaced heatsink for efficient airflow passthrough under a stylish dual finished cover, unleashing phenomenal transfer rates in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities for professionals, content creators, and gamers.

MRAX60 Mesh system Router

MSI reveals the MRAX60 Mesh system, which delivers speeds of up to 6000Mbps. Its unique antenna design and intelligent backhaul network extend WiFi coverage to every room, basement, and even front and backyards while maintaining maximum speed, satisfying the demands for 4K/8K video streaming, online gaming, and video conferencing. Users can quickly and easily set up the network with the MSI Router app, and the AI QoS automatically manages bandwidth. The MRAX60 supports security features like parental controls and WPA3 encryption, providing a seamless and secure high-speed internet experience for families.

Voicemod X MSI Voice Changer Application

MSI is collaborating with the well-known voice changer application called Voicemod. Voicemod can easily transform voices into various special effects without the need for additional synthesizers or soundcards, providing a much more interactive and fun live stream, game broadcast, online meetings, and much more! MSI has specifically created a set of RGB lighting effects that synchronize with the voice effects. Simply click on the voiceeffect and the corresponding RGB lighting will display accordingly. This allows live streamers and gamers can display their personal style, and the first-hand experiences will be accessible at the MSI booth during COMPUTEX exhibition! The partnership is scheduled to officially launch this fall, and players will be able to enjoy this feature on MSI’s motherboards, graphics cards, gaming desktops, or gaming monitors.

MSI @ COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023

Date: Tuesday, May 30 – Friday, June 2, 2023

Time: 9:30 – 17:30

Booth 1: L0818 (Systems & Solutions)

Venue: 4th Floor, Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

Booth 2: K0616 (Industrial IoT & Embedded Systems)

Venue: 1st Floor, Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

