MSI Reward Program Launches – Seeking MSI Allies

MSI is launching a two-month-long member event starting in May. MSI will roll out a series of activities exclusively to reward program members, including a lucky draw for game codes by referring friends to become new MSI members, chances to complete surveys and win desired prizes, unlocking various tasks for corresponding rewards, and more.

Recruit Members & Join The Tribe

Successfully referring a friend to register as an MSI member will earn you one lottery ticket for game codes. Each person has a maximum of five chances per month. There will be 100 winners drawn each month, totaling 200 winners. The winner list will be announced on June 17, 2024, and July 15, 2024, respectively.

Toss Your Wishing Coins

Select your most desired MSI products, complete the survey questionnaire, and submit. Upon receiving a successful submission confirmation email, you are qualified for the draw. Winners will be announced on July 15, 2024.”

Unlock Dragon Egg Quest

Log in to your MSI member account, click on any task, and follow the instructions to complete it. Then, you can proceed to the member center to claim your corresponding reward.

Mr. Sam Chern, Marketing Vice President, MSI.

“Thank you for your long-standing love and support for MSI. Your continuous support drives us to strive for progress and innovation, aiming to provide better service and experiences. In gratitude for your support and trust, we have launched the event for Reward Program members, offering exclusive draws, products, and tasks. We will also periodically introduce various exciting activities and benefits, enriching your esteemed status as a rewarded member with more joy and surprises,” said Mr. Sam Chern, Marketing Vice President, MSI.

