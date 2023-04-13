MSI Releases Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Series Graphics Cards

- Advertisement - -

MSI is proud to announce the new line of graphics cards powered by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics processor. A line of iconic GAMING TRIO and VENTUS series keep with the latest in graphics technology, advanced circuit board, and cutting-edge cooling design. These cards are crafted to deliver optimal performance and better efficiency while keeping low temperatures and staying virtually silent.

The GeForce RTX 4070 GPU includes all the advancements of the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, including the new standards in gaming such as DLSS 3 neural rendering and real-time ray-tracing technologies. Starting at $599 or INR 62000/- , the GeForce RTX 4070 runs most modern games at over 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution.

GAMING TRIOSeries: GAMING TRIO preserves its iconic DNA with a refreshing and dapper, yet familiar look. Meanwhile, it’s able to maintain the same great balance between performance, cooling, and low noise that gamers have come to trust. Leading this updated product series is the evolutionary TORX Fan 5.0 design with pairs of three fan blades bound together with an outer link, forming a rim that focuses airflow into the updated TRI FROZR 3 cooling system. The RTX 4070 GAMING TRIO features the proven nickel-plated copper baseplate and up to 6 core pipes at the core of the heatsink assist to dissipate the heat effectively. A metal backplate with aflow-through opening design adds heat dissipation efficiency and strength to the graphics card while also providing passive cooling action through the implementation of thermal pads. Mystic Light adorns the exterior of the graphics card, illuminating color in synchrony with the rest of the PC through Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link.

VENTUS Series: Offering the most price-performance focused approach, the popular VENTUS series is a cornerstone in the GeForce RTX 4070 lineup. The embodiment of a no-frills Spartan design philosophy, VENTUS cards maintain the essentials to accomplish any task at hand. A robust cooling system fitted with three or two of the award winning TORX 4.0 fans, a reinforcing backplate, and well-rounded aesthetic make this graphics card suitable for any build. Both triple fan VENTUS 3X and dual fan VENTUS 2X versions of the GeForce RTX 4070 will be available.

MSI AFTERBURNER: MSI Afterburner is the world’s most recognized and widely used graphics card overclocking software. It gives you full control of your graphics card and enables you to monitor your system’s key metrics in real-time. Afterburner gives you a free performance boost for a smooth in-game experience even at higher FPS.

MSI CENTER: The exclusive MSI Center software invigorates the user experience with easy-to-use utilities. It featuresFrozr AI Cooling, which unifies the system fans connected to a compatible MSI motherboard to react to changes in GPU thermal output.

