MSI Provides a Wide Range of Top Class Gaming Monitors for a Variety of Users

In an interaction with NCN, Mr. Ashish M Khokale, Marketing Manager – India,

Desktop Platform System (CND & GNP) Dept at MSI, shares their views on the best gaming monitors. MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed.

What is the scope for gaming monitors in the Indian market at present?

Over time, gaming systems have become more and more affordable and the monitor is responsible to display the output ‘as intended by the gamer/creator.’ For this purpose, the monitor (apart from the Graphics card of course) has to have the technology to ensure proper content reproduction is there on the display. The innovation in the monitor segment is continuous and never ending. As new technologies are being integrated into monitors, they are becoming more accessible to users. The end user now has a wide selection to choose from depending on his budget and features requirement.



What different types of gaming monitors do you have in your portfolio? What are the USPs of your gaming monitors compared to your competitors?

We have different types of Gaming and Professional monitors staring from 24-inch to 34inch. We, at MSI, have ensured that there is a monitor for every user. Our gaming series starts from 24-inch, goes up to 38-Inches, and come equipped with variable features for different users. Features include high refresh rate up to 360Hz, quick response time, low latency and different frame sync options. While developing our monitors, our goal has always been user centric, ensuring there is monitor for everyone. Our USP is our range of Quantum Dot display monitors and mini LED monitors.

What are the latest technologies and what innovations are expected in the future in the gaming monitors space?

A lot of innovation has been happening in the monitor space, from the different screen types to curved screen. Curved gaming monitors are becoming increasingly more common now. These provide a more immersive experience to the users. Currently MSI has a wide variety of monitors for users to choose from. The Quantum dot technology in some of our models ensures accurate colour imagery and support a cinema-standard DCI-P3 colour gamut. This with a high refresh rate and low response time ensure perfect pictures and provides an immersive gaming experience. The latest also includes the MEG 271Q Mini LED monitor, which features NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE technology and patented mini LED backlight control.

What role do monitors play in enhancing the gaming efficiency and experience?

Many things matter when choosing a good monitor. For a content creator, the most important feature would be colour accuracy, no flicker and good screen size. For a Gamer, the important features are fast response time, higher refresh rate and no screen tear and good colour reproduction. The faster the monitor, the clearer the picture displayed by it.

As a brand, how do you position yourself in the gaming monitors market?

We as a brand do our best to cater multiple user scenarios, from Gaming requirements to Professional requirements. In terms of Gaming monitors, we position ourselves as mid to high-end premium segment gaming monitor brand. We try to prioritise the best of the tech to our users so they have a competitive edge over their opponents. Our Gaming monitors start from 24 Inch Free sync/G-Sync monitors with variable refresh rates up to 360Hz and 1ms response times up to 4K 32inch 144hz monitor for open world game lovers (AAA).

How do you see the future of the gaming market in India? What role a monitor is expected to play in the gaming space?

No matter how powerful the system, unless the monitor is able to display the output provided by the Graphics card, the experience would not be as great. The domestic gaming industry is expected to create 10,000–12,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2023. We already see an increase in the number of content creators and professional gamers in India and thus the need for a good and feature full monitor has increased substantially.

