MSI New Prestige 16 AI Series to Be in the Limelight of the AI Laptop Era

MSI has taken it in stride through its professionalism over luxurious aesthetics, extreme performance, and innovative technology. Featuring the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor, the new Prestige 16 AI series weighs merely 1.5kg by virtue of the Magnesium-Aluminum Alloy chassis yet carries a 99.9WHr battery with up to PD 3.1 140W Charging for long-lasting usage to pump up productivity.

Sporting up to the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor, the new Prestige 16 AI series capitalizes on Intel’s integrated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) technology, a dedicated AI acceleration core that generates a much more efficient CPU/GPU computing experience as well as enhances power efficiency. By riding the wave of enhancing the performance of AI-related tasks, Intel has collaborated with over 100 AI-ready applications to further accelerate workflow by transitioning workload to NPU.

On the other hand, MSI springs into action by coming up with the new MSI AI Engine*, which delves into different AI-determined user scenarios to automatically adjust the hardware settings without any manual involvement, including “Intelligent Gaming”, “Intelligent Work”, “Intelligent Meeting” and “Intelligent Entertainment”.

Mr. Bruce Lin, MSI India Region Marketing Manager

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Bruce Lin, MSI India Region Marketing Manager said, “We are thrilled to announce our new Prestige 16 AI series, a giant leap into the realm cutting-edge innovation and unparalleled performance. Featuring the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor, the new Prestige 16 AI promises an unrivaled experience for all our users. Further, by introducing the MSI AI Engine, we’re ushering in a new era of intelligent work, gaming, and entertainment. At the heart of MSI’s ethos, lies a commitment to delivering extreme performance, innovative technology, and luxurious aesthetics and with the announcement of the new Prestige 16 AI, we are excited to offer nothing short of elevated user experience.”

With the Intel® Evo™ platform certification that delivers heavyweight performance with lightweight portability, NVIDIA Studio certification also enter the picture to provide further advantage that powers top creative apps by carrying up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU. To catch up with what the GPU is offering, the new OLED display takes the visual experience to the next level with a 16:10 aspect ratio. As importantly, I/O port rearrangement and the latest Wi-Fi 7 rounds out the major updates, which indeed speaks volumes of how this laptop can heighten your workflow.

Aside from the 16-inch version, the new Prestige 13 AI Evo, by the same token featuring Intel® Core™ Ultra processor, weighs only 990g with a 75WHrs battery inside, which is up to 50% larger the battery capacity compared to other laptops at the same level in the market.

The upcoming Prestige AI series is set to be unveiled in India commencing 2024, with availability slated by March 2024.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

