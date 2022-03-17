MSI Named Official Sponsor & eSport Partner of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

- Advertisement -

MSI announced the new partnership with one of the most winning and greatest teams in history, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, as the official sponsor and eSport partner. Embarked in 2022, MSI will be providing the best PC hardware for the engineers of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP and supporting the team on the path toward the world championship.

Mr. Sam Chern, VP – MSI Marketing.

“Following the 2021 cooperation with the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP eSport team, MSI is pleased to announce a further partnership with its professional motorcycle track racing team. We are thrilled to expand the possibilities with Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, an outstanding team aligned with our values: committed to excel, determined to succeed, and pursuing to go beyond limits. We look forward to sharing the excitement and glory of the victories to come both on the tracks and the eSport racing,” said Mr. Sam Chern, VP – MSI Marketing.

Mr. Lin Jarvis, MD of Yamaha Motor Racing,

“We already started our successful partnership with MSI last year and secured the 2021 MotoGP eSport World Championship Title and 2021 All Stars Europe & Africa Title together. This year we take our alliance to another level with MSI also becoming an Official Sponsor of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team. MotoGP is a highly technical world that revolves around data analysis and innovation. We are very happy to have MSI’s support as we know they understand our quest for perfection and passion for pushing the limits every day,” said Mr. Lin Jarvis, MD of Yamaha Motor Racing.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com , 9811346846/9625243429.