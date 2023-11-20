MSI Named Official Gaming Partner for PGC 2023

- Advertisement - -

MSI announced its official gaming partner for the PUBG Global Championship 2023 (PGC 2023). MSI has been trusted and acclaimed by gamers worldwide for its high-end gaming equipment. Being designated as the exclusive official gaming partner for PGC, MSI is set to collaborate to create a luxurious gaming event.

The PGC, featuring PUBG as the competition title, stands as one of the largest eSports events globally. It attracts 32 top teams from the AMERICAS, EMEA, ASIA, and APAC regions to compete for top honors and a total prize pool of up to $2,000,000 USD. This event will take place from November 18th to December 3rd at Centara Grand Lardprao in Bangkok, Thailand, with the Grand Finals set for December 1st to December 3rd.

As the official gaming partner of PGC, MSI showcases strong support for the tournament. With the backing of 80 high-end gaming PCs and 160 G253PF gaming monitors, all players can unleash their skills to the fullest. Additionally, MSI provides the Raider GE68 HX 13V high-end gaming laptops for on-site commentary and live broadcasting, ensuring that the excitement of the competition can be instantly shared with PGC fans worldwide. MSI will also have a booth on-site, featuring the latest gaming equipment and innovative technologies to provide fans with an immersive gaming experience.

“KRAFTON is delighted to forge a powerful alliance with MSI as our official gaming partner. Together, we’re excited to offer our players and the PUBG Esports community top-tier products and unwavering brand support. Here’s to a triumphant partnership, shaping the future of PUBG Global Championship 2023 with cutting-edge quality and innovation,” said Dr. Thanaphol Kongrit, Regional Director of KRAFTON Inc.

Mr. Sam Chern, Vice President, MSI Marketing.

“As a global leading brand in gaming, MSI’s cutting-edge gaming equipment will inject more energy into this event. Being the official gaming partner of PGC is a recognition of our strength in the gaming industry and a commitment to promoting gaming culture. The PGC 2023 is about to begin, and with the collaboration between MSI and KRAFTON, we are confident in delivering an unforgettable gaming experience for players around the world,” said Mr. Sam Chern, Vice President, MSI Marketing.

MSI Raider GE68 HX 13V Gaming Laptop

The Raider GE68 HX 13V gaming laptop is equipped with the highest Intel® Core™ i9-13950HX processor, GeForce RTX™ 4070 8GB GDDR6 GPU, a 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz ultra-fast screen refresh rate, a metal chassis, and an AI intelligent cooling system. It redefines the meaning of gaming and immersive experiences. The MSI Raider series laptops cater to diverse player needs, featuring a comprehensive set of I/O ports, a privacy camera cover, and an exclusive Matrix RGB lighting effect on the new chassis design, allowing gamers to express their personal style freely.

MSI Gaming Desktop

Within the stylish and cool MAG FORGE M100R chassis, MSI has integrated the most suitable gaming motherboard along with the latest Intel® processor, a PCIe Gen 3 interface SPATIUM M371 SSD with read/write speeds of up to 2350 MB/s and 1900 MB/s, a powerful RTX 4060 Ti VENTUS 2X BLACK 8G OC gaming graphics card, and an 80 PLUS Gold certified MAG A850GL PCIE5 power supply. With support for up to six fans and rapid cooling from the MAG CORELIQUID C240 liquid cooler, the system can efficiently operate for extended periods, offering gamers an abundance of performance in the gaming world.

MSI G253PF Gaming Monitor

The G253PF gaming monitor features a 24.5-inch Rapid IPS panel with a 380Hz refresh rate, delivering smoother visuals and making it ideal for games with rapid screen transitions, such as first-person shooters, fighting games, real-time strategy, and racing games. The fast liquid crystal IPS display provides gamers with an ultra-fast 1ms GTG response time, reducing the occurrence of motion blur. The anti-flicker technology and low blue light design, certified by Germany’s TÜV®, reduce the amount of blue light emitted by the monitor, allowing gamers to enjoy extended gaming sessions with reduced eye fatigue.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

