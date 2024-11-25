MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED Gaming Monitor with Ultra-High Response Rate and Fast Response Time will Put You Ahead of Competition

- Advertisement -

Visualize your victory with the MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED gaming monitor. It boasts a 3840×2160 (UHD) next-gen QD-OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and rapid 0.03ms (GtG) response time. VESA certification for ClearMR 13000 and DisplayHDR True Black 400 ensures exceptionally vivid images and mitigates motion blur. OLED Care 2.0 reduces OLED burn-in risks. For console gamers, the MAG 321UPX QD-OLED provide HDMI 2.1 ports with 48Gbps bandwidth, 120Hz support, VRR, and ALLM.

The MSI ARSENAL GAMING (MAG) series is engineered to give gamers the edge they need to dominate on the virtual battlefield. Inspired by the rugged durability and unwavering reliability of military-grade equipment, the MAG series is built to provide an unwavering defense in every gaming scenario.

However, MAG isn’t just about performance; it’s a design language that conveys ruggedness and toughness, embodying the very essence of the MAG style. For gamers who are determined to dominate their digital battlegrounds, the MAG series is here to stand with you, establishing the ultimate defense.

Next Gen QD-OLED Panel: 240Hz, 0.03ms GtG, Clear MR 13000; DisplayHDR True Black 400, DCI-P3 99%, Delta E ≤ 2; Custom Heatsink with Graphene film, Fan-less Design, MSI OLED Care2.0; AI Vision, Console Mode, KVM, Optix Scope, Smart Crosshair; OLED 3-Year Burn-In Warranty.

Firmware Update: MSI is committed to listening to gamers’ feedback and continuously optimizing products. We are now introducing a firmware update to ensure your monitor always stays at the forefront.

Intricately Detailed Visuals And Clearly Defined Text: New QD-OLED series gaming monitor features the latest generation QD-OLED panels. The sub-pixel arrangement improves your viewing experience, providing sharper images, finer details, and clearer text.

Faster than Ever (240 Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms refresh rate): The MAG 321UPX QD-OLED is equipped with 240 Hz refresh rate QD-OLED panel that can reach a fast 0.03 ms GtG response time, which is highly effective in fast-moving gaming genres such as first-person shooters, fighters, racing sims, racing strategies, and sports These types of games require very fast and precise moments. An ultrahigh response rate and fast response time monitor will put you ahead of your competition.

