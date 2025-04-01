MSI Launches “Relax, Refresh, and Get FREE Steam” Promotion for PC Components

- Advertisement -

MSI India is excited to announce the launch of its exclusive “Relax, Refresh, and Get FREE Steam!” promotion, running from April 1st to June 30th, 2025. This limited-time offer allows MSI customers to earn steam code on select eligible products, providing both savings and an upgraded tech experience.

As part of MSI’s commitment to simplifying the PC-building process, the company has introduced its innovative EZ DIY features. These features align with MSI’s “One-Concept” philosophy, designed to reduce complexity and enhance functionality across a variety of product lines, including motherboards, cooling solutions, power supplies, and PC cases.

Features of the new generation MSI motherboards:

One-Hand Assembly: Install your motherboard with ease, thanks to a design that supports single-handed installation and a pre-installed I/O shield.

One-Finger Installation: No tools required for M.2 SSD and PCIe card installation, making upgrades quick and hassle-free.

EZ Debug LED: Easily troubleshoot with diagnostic LEDs and clear onboard labels, helping users pinpoint issues without a manual.

Customizable Cases & Simplified Cooling: Enjoy tidy builds with pre-routed cables, daisy-chained fans, and streamlined liquid cooling solutions.

One-Click Overclocking: MSI’s intuitive BIOS offers one-click performance tuning for optimal system performance.

With all these MSI’s EZ DIY features mentioned above, you can refresh your PC’s components and relax knowing your new setup is simple, fast, and high-performance—perfect for both gaming and productivity.

Build your new PC with MSI products and get Steam Wallet codes

MSI offers a wide selection of eligible products in this promotion, including motherboards, liquid cooling systems, PC cases, and power supplies. Steam values range from USD 10 to USD 100, depending on the product.

Example eligible products include:

MEG Z890 GODLIKE motherboard –get USD 100 Steam Wallet code

MPG Z890 CARBON WIFI motherboard – get USD 50 Steam Wallet code

MAG PANO 100R PZ cabinet – get USD 20 Steam Wallet code

MAG CORELIQUID I360 liquid cooler – get USD 18 Steam Wallet codeMAG A1250GL PCIE5 power supply – get USD 18 Steam Wallet code

