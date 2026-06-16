MSI Launches Mid-Year Promotion – June 2026 with Extended Warranty, Backpack Bundles, and Flexible EMI Offers

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MSI, a global leader in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity laptops, announced its June Promotion 2026 campaign, bringing a host of exclusive channel-led offers designed to make premium computing more accessible for students, gamers, and young professionals. Running from 13th June to 30th June 2026 for offline channels, the campaign delivers enhanced value through extended warranty benefits, flexible financing options, and bundled accessory offers across all MSI Physical Authorised Resellers, including Croma and Vijay Sales. Online promotions on Flipkart will run exclusively from 20th June to 26th June 2026.

Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI India said, “With our June Promotion 2026 initiative, we remain committed to empowering students, gamers, and young professionals with access to cutting-edge technology at greater value. By combining extended warranty coverage, flexible financing through trusted EMI partners, and practical bundled accessories, we are reinforcing MSI’s promise of delivering a comprehensive and trustworthy ownership experience across our retail and online network.”

Offline Channel Offers

(Valid: 13th June – 30th June 2026 | Channels: All MSI Physical Authorised Resellers, Croma & Vijay Sales)

1-Year Free Warranty Extension (worth INR 4,999)

Customers purchasing select MSI laptops through all MSI Physical Authorised Resellers, Croma, and Vijay Sales will be eligible for a 1-year free warranty extension. The offer covers the following:

Eligible Models: Modern Series

Eligible Channels: All MSI Physical Authorised Resellers + Croma + Vijay Sales

Flexible EMI Options

Flexible EMI plans are available across two providers to make purchases more accessible. Bajaj Finserv is providing no-cost and low-cost EMI options, valid from 13th June to 30th June 2026. PineLabs is offering extended EMI plans available through the same period.

Model Specifications Promotional Price Katana 15 HX B14WFK-102IN Intel® Core i7-14650HX// NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060/GDDR7 8GB/8GB*2/1TB/ INR 1,51,990.00 Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG-058IN Intel® Core Ultra 5 125H/UMA//8GB*2/512GB/IPS-Level FHD+ 14(144Hz) INR 1,07,990.00 Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG-054IN Intel® Core Ultra 7 155H/UMA//16GB/512GB/IPS-Level QHD+ 16 INR 1,39,990.00 Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth A2XWJG-254IN Intel® Core Ultra 9 285HX/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090/GDDR7 24GB/48GB*2/2TB INR 629,990.00 Raider 18 HX A14VIG-253IN Intel® Core i9-14900HX/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090/GDDR6 16GB/32GB*2/2TB INR 399,990.00 Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyoe Edition A2VMG-208IN Intel® Core Ultra 7 255H/UMA//8GB*2/1TB INR 132,990.00 Katana 15 HX B14WEK-104IN Intel® Core i5-14450HX/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050/GDDR7 8GB/8GB*2/512GB INR 1,14,990.00 Thin 15 B13UDX-129IN Intel® Core i5-13420H/ NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050/GDDR6 6GB/8GB*2/512GB INR 80,990.00 Thin 15 B13UC-125IN Intel® Core i5-13420H/ NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050/GDDR6 4GB/8GB*2/512GB INR 82,990.00 Modern 14 C13M-117IN Intel® Core i5-1334U/UMA//16GB/512GB INR 69,990.00 Cyborg 15 B2RWFKG-215IN Intel® Core 7 240H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060/GDDR7 8GB/8GB*2/1TB INR 1,22,990.00 Cyborg 15 B2RWEKG-217IN Intel® Core 5 210H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050/GDDR7 8GB/8GB*2/512GB INR 99,990.00 Katana 15 HX B14WFK-641IN Intel® Core i5-14450HX/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060/GDDR7 8GB/8GB*2/1TB INR1,34,990.00 Crosshair 16 HX AI D2XWGKG-066IN Intel® Core Ultra 7 255HX/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070/GDDR7 8GB/8GB*2/1TB INR 1,89,990.00 Katana A15 AI B8VF-447IN AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060/GDDR6 8GB/8GB*2/512GB/IPS-Level FHD 15.6(144Hz)/W/O-Bag-MS2021/4-Zone RGB INR 1,34,990.00 Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG-058IN Intel® Core Ultra 5 125H/UMA//8GB*2/512GB INR 1,07,990.00 Katana 15 HX B14WEK Intel® Core i9-14900HX/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050/GDDR7 8GB/8GB*2/1TB INR 143,990.00

Backpack Bundle Offer

MSI is offering a complimentary backpack bundle with select laptop models exclusively at All MSI Physical Authorised Resellers. This offer is valid from 13th June to 30th June 2026 and is designed to add practical value for students and on-the-go users.

Eligible Models: Katana, Cyborg, Thin, Modern Series

Eligible Channels: All MSI Physical Authorised Resellers

Online Channel Offers (Flipkart Only)

(Valid: 20th June – 26th June 2026 | Channel: Flipkart)

For those shopping online, MSI’s June Promotion brings a range of special offers on Flipkart. Customers can avail a 1-year free warranty extension on focus models, with product pages featuring carousel cards that highlight both the price and the warranty benefit. Each product card links directly to its Flipkart product page.

Model Specifications Promotional Price Modern 14 C13M-115IN Intel® Core i3-1315U/8GB/512GB/Office home 39,990 Modern 14 C13M (Intel UHD Graphics) Urban Silver Intel® Core i5-1334U/16GB/512GB/Office365 52,990 Modern 14 C13M (Intel UHD Graphics) Urban Silver Intel® Core i5-1334U/16GB/512GB/Office home Modern 14 C7M (AMD Radeon™ Graphics) Urban Silver AMD Radeon/R5 7430U/16GB/512GB/Office home 48,990 Modern 14 C7M (AMD Radeon™ Graphics) Urban Silver AMD Radeon/R5 7430U/16GB/512GB/Office365 + 2024

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

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