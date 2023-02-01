MSI Launches Back to Work Promotion (February 1-28)

- Advertisement - -

MSI, a leading manufacturer of PC hardware, announces the Back to Work promotion, starting from February 1st, 2023 (00:01 GMT+8) to February 28th, 2023 (23:59 GMT+8). After the long vacation for the new year celebration, are you ready back to work? By inviting users to take a simple post-holiday syndrome test, MSI will recommend the best PC solution to get through busy working days and boost their productivity at work based on users’ psychological and emotional status. Furthermore, users will have a chance to win an MSI Modern LED Lux as long as they complete the test. Plus, the grand prize- MSI MD272QPW will be drawn for participants who purchased recommended MSI PC solutions.

The holidays can be joyful and stressful. People bring various moods back from holidays. However, are you ready for getting back to work? After completing the test and entering gleam, users will have a chance to win an MSI Modern LED Lux in the weekly lucky draw. Meanwhile, all the participants who purchase the selected MSI Business and Productivity products and fill out the lucky draw registration form can have a chance to win an extra MSI MD272QPW. The lucky draw result will be announced on March 30th, 2023 on the Back to Work promotion landing page, and lucky winners will be informed via registered emails.

Take a quiz to check your level of the post-holiday syndrome and win a prize: https://in.msi.com/promotion/Back-to-Work-2023

Besides, MSI offers more special programs for consumers currently. For more information in detail, you can refer to promotion pages.

● Buy select MSI Business & Productivity Desktop, AIO, Eye-Care Monitor, register and redeem digital voucher via MSI Member Center – stay tuned!

https://in.msi.com/promotion/Back-to-Work-2023

● Shout Out for MSI – Your review could give someone the reference they need. Write a review, then let us know how you feel about MSI products,you can get rewarded.

https://in.msi.com/Landing/join-shout-out-for-msi#creation&business

● MSI Reward Program – Review a product, refer a friend or participate in other actions that can earn up to 500 points. Register now and unlock your exclusive benefits!

https://rewards.msi.com/

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.