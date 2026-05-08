MSI Launches Back to School – May Promotions with Exclusive Channel Offers and Student-Focused Benefits

MSI, a global leader in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity laptops, announced its May Promotion 2026 campaign, bringing a host of exclusive channel-led offers designed to make premium computing more accessible for students, gamers, and young professionals. Running from May 4th to May 24th, 2026, the campaign delivers enhanced value through extended warranty benefits, flexible financing options, and bundled accessory offers across offline retail partners, including Croma and Vijay Sales, as well as Flipkart online.
Commenting on the campaign, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI said, “With our May Promotion 2026 initiative, we remain committed to empowering students, gamers, and young professionals with access to cutting-edge technology at greater value. By combining extended warranty coverage, flexible financing, and practical bundled accessories, we are reinforcing MSI’s promise of delivering a comprehensive and trustworthy ownership experience across our retail and online network.”
Offline Channel Offers
- 1-Year Free Warranty Extension (worth INR 4,999)
Customers purchasing select MSI laptops through offline channels, including Croma, Vijay Sales, and Flipkart, will be eligible for a 1-year free warranty extension. The warranty extension covers the following series:
- Gaming Laptops: Crosshair, Pulse, Katana, Cyborg, Thin
- Non-Gaming Laptops: Summit, Prestige, Modern, Creator Series
Flexible EMI plans are being offered across multiple providers to make purchases more accessible. Bajaj Finserv is providing no-cost and low-cost EMI options for up to 18 months, valid from May 4 to May 24, 2026. Meanwhile, PineLabs and ShopSe are offering extended EMI plans of up to 24 months, available through May 2026.
2. Backpack Bundle Offer
MSI is offering a complimentary backpack bundle with select laptop models, Modern, Thin, Cyborg, and Katana — exclusively at MSI Brand Stores. This offer is valid from May 4th to May 24th, 2026, and is designed to add practical value for students and on-the-go users.
Special Offers
|Model
|Specifications
|Promotional Price
|MSI Katana 15 HX B14WFK-102IN
|Intel® Core i7-14650HX / NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 GDDR7 8GB / 16GB / 1TB / 15.6″ QHD 165Hz / 4-Zone RGB
|INR 1,51,990
|MSI Katana 15 HX B14WEK-438IN
|Intel® Core i5-14450HX / NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050 GDDR7 8GB / 16GB / 512GB / 15.6″ FHD 144Hz / 4-Zone RGB
|INR 1,02,990
|MSI Thin 15 B13UC-124IN
|Intel® Core i7-13620H / NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 GDDR6 4GB / 16GB / 512GB / 15.6″ FHD 144Hz
|INR 89,990
|MSI Thin 15 B13UC-125IN
|Intel® Core i5-13420H / NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 GDDR6 4GB / 16GB / 512GB / 15.6″ FHD 144Hz
|INR 82,990
|MSI Thin 15 B13UDX-129IN
|Intel® Core i5-13420H / NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 GDDR6 6GB / 16GB / 512GB / 15.6″ FHD 144Hz
|INR 80,990
|MSI Thin 15 B13UC-2019IN
|Intel® Core i7-13620H / NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 GDDR6 4GB / 16GB / 512GB / 15.6″ FHD 144Hz
|INR 89,990
|MSI Katana 15 B13UDXK-107IN
|Intel® Core i5-13420H / NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 6GB / 16GB / 1TB / 15.6″ FHD 144Hz / 4-Zone RGB
|INR 94,990
|MSI Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG-058IN
|Intel® Core Ultra 5 125H / UMA / 16GB / 512GB / 14″ FHD+ 144Hz
|INR 1,07,990
|MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG-054IN
|Intel® Core Ultra 7 155H / UMA / 16GB / 512GB / 16″ QHD+
|INR 1,39,990
|MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth A2XWJG-254IN
|Intel® Core Ultra 9 285HX / NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 GDDR7 24GB / 96GB / 2TB / 18″ UHD+ Mini LED
|INR 6,29,990
|MSI Raider 18 HX A14VIG-253IN
|Intel® Core i9-14900HX / NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 GDDR6 16GB / 64GB / 2TB / 18″ UHD+ Mini LED
|INR 3,99,990
|MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyoe Edition A2VMG-208IN
|Intel® Core Ultra 7 255H / UMA / 16GB / 1TB / 14″ FHD+ 144Hz
|INR 1,32,990
Online Channel Offers (Flipkart Only)
For online purchases, MSI’s May Promotion is exclusively available on Flipkart. Customers can avail a 1-year free warranty extension on focus models, with product pages featuring carousel cards that highlight both the price and the warranty benefit. Each product card links directly to its Flipkart product page.
Thin A15 – Flipkart Special Offers
|FSN
|Model
|Specifications
|Promotional Price
|COMHEQHCHFG3RWM7
|MSI Thin A15 B7UC-104IN
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 4GB / AMD RYZEN 5 7535HS / 16GB / 1TB
|INR 75,990
|COMGXMSXNZSJERHE
|MSI Thin A15 B7UC-102IN
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 / AMD RYZEN 5 / 16GB / 512GB
|INR 71,990
|COMGXMSXZTA8NKTP
|MSI Thin A15 B7UCX-105IN
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050 / AMD RYZEN 5 / 16GB / 512GB
|INR 65,990
Modern 14 – Flipkart Special Offers
|FSN
|Model
|Specifications
|Promotional Price
|COMHCRGWV8J2FZNH
|MSI Modern 14 C13M – Urban Silver
|Intel® Iris Xe / i5-1334U / 16GB / 512GB / Office Home
|INR 52,990
|COMH3YTFZZZJJCNU
|MSI Modern 14 C7M
|AMD Radeon / AMD RYZEN 5 7430U / 16GB / 512GB
|INR 48,990
|COMH3YTFKEXTZPA9
|MSI Modern 14 C7M
|AMD Radeon / AMD RYZEN 5 7530U / 8GB / 512GB
|INR 47,990
|COMHEZCB7BBCGMWD
|MSI Modern 14 C13M-115IN
|Intel® i3-1315U / 8GB / 512GB
|INR 42,990
Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI
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