MSI Launches Back to School – May Promotions with Exclusive Channel Offers and Student-Focused Benefits

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MSI, a global leader in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity laptops, announced its May Promotion 2026 campaign, bringing a host of exclusive channel-led offers designed to make premium computing more accessible for students, gamers, and young professionals. Running from May 4th to May 24th, 2026, the campaign delivers enhanced value through extended warranty benefits, flexible financing options, and bundled accessory offers across offline retail partners, including Croma and Vijay Sales, as well as Flipkart online.

Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI said, “With our May Promotion 2026 initiative, we remain committed to empowering students, gamers, and young professionals with access to cutting-edge technology at greater value. By combining extended warranty coverage, flexible financing, and practical bundled accessories, we are reinforcing MSI’s promise of delivering a comprehensive and trustworthy ownership experience across our retail and online network.”

Offline Channel Offers

1-Year Free Warranty Extension (worth INR 4,999)

Customers purchasing select MSI laptops through offline channels, including Croma, Vijay Sales, and Flipkart, will be eligible for a 1-year free warranty extension. The warranty extension covers the following series:

Gaming Laptops: Crosshair, Pulse, Katana, Cyborg, Thin

Crosshair, Pulse, Katana, Cyborg, Thin Non-Gaming Laptops: Summit, Prestige, Modern, Creator Series

Flexible EMI plans are being offered across multiple providers to make purchases more accessible. Bajaj Finserv is providing no-cost and low-cost EMI options for up to 18 months, valid from May 4 to May 24, 2026. Meanwhile, PineLabs and ShopSe are offering extended EMI plans of up to 24 months, available through May 2026.

2. Backpack Bundle Offer

MSI is offering a complimentary backpack bundle with select laptop models, Modern, Thin, Cyborg, and Katana — exclusively at MSI Brand Stores. This offer is valid from May 4th to May 24th, 2026, and is designed to add practical value for students and on-the-go users.

Special Offers

Model Specifications Promotional Price MSI Katana 15 HX B14WFK-102IN Intel® Core i7-14650HX / NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 GDDR7 8GB / 16GB / 1TB / 15.6″ QHD 165Hz / 4-Zone RGB INR 1,51,990 MSI Katana 15 HX B14WEK-438IN Intel® Core i5-14450HX / NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050 GDDR7 8GB / 16GB / 512GB / 15.6″ FHD 144Hz / 4-Zone RGB INR 1,02,990 MSI Thin 15 B13UC-124IN Intel® Core i7-13620H / NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 GDDR6 4GB / 16GB / 512GB / 15.6″ FHD 144Hz INR 89,990 MSI Thin 15 B13UC-125IN Intel® Core i5-13420H / NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 GDDR6 4GB / 16GB / 512GB / 15.6″ FHD 144Hz INR 82,990 MSI Thin 15 B13UDX-129IN Intel® Core i5-13420H / NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 GDDR6 6GB / 16GB / 512GB / 15.6″ FHD 144Hz INR 80,990 MSI Thin 15 B13UC-2019IN Intel® Core i7-13620H / NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 GDDR6 4GB / 16GB / 512GB / 15.6″ FHD 144Hz INR 89,990 MSI Katana 15 B13UDXK-107IN Intel® Core i5-13420H / NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 6GB / 16GB / 1TB / 15.6″ FHD 144Hz / 4-Zone RGB INR 94,990 MSI Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG-058IN Intel® Core Ultra 5 125H / UMA / 16GB / 512GB / 14″ FHD+ 144Hz INR 1,07,990 MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG-054IN Intel® Core Ultra 7 155H / UMA / 16GB / 512GB / 16″ QHD+ INR 1,39,990 MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth A2XWJG-254IN Intel® Core Ultra 9 285HX / NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 GDDR7 24GB / 96GB / 2TB / 18″ UHD+ Mini LED INR 6,29,990 MSI Raider 18 HX A14VIG-253IN Intel® Core i9-14900HX / NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 GDDR6 16GB / 64GB / 2TB / 18″ UHD+ Mini LED INR 3,99,990 MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyoe Edition A2VMG-208IN Intel® Core Ultra 7 255H / UMA / 16GB / 1TB / 14″ FHD+ 144Hz INR 1,32,990 *Selected models are eligible for the extended warranty offer.

Online Channel Offers (Flipkart Only)

For online purchases, MSI’s May Promotion is exclusively available on Flipkart. Customers can avail a 1-year free warranty extension on focus models, with product pages featuring carousel cards that highlight both the price and the warranty benefit. Each product card links directly to its Flipkart product page.

Thin A15 – Flipkart Special Offers

FSN Model Specifications Promotional Price COMHEQHCHFG3RWM7 MSI Thin A15 B7UC-104IN NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 4GB / AMD RYZEN 5 7535HS / 16GB / 1TB INR 75,990 COMGXMSXNZSJERHE MSI Thin A15 B7UC-102IN NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 / AMD RYZEN 5 / 16GB / 512GB INR 71,990 COMGXMSXZTA8NKTP MSI Thin A15 B7UCX-105IN NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050 / AMD RYZEN 5 / 16GB / 512GB INR 65,990

Modern 14 – Flipkart Special Offers

FSN Model Specifications Promotional Price COMHCRGWV8J2FZNH MSI Modern 14 C13M – Urban Silver Intel® Iris Xe / i5-1334U / 16GB / 512GB / Office Home INR 52,990 COMH3YTFZZZJJCNU MSI Modern 14 C7M AMD Radeon / AMD RYZEN 5 7430U / 16GB / 512GB INR 48,990 COMH3YTFKEXTZPA9 MSI Modern 14 C7M AMD Radeon / AMD RYZEN 5 7530U / 8GB / 512GB INR 47,990 COMHEZCB7BBCGMWD MSI Modern 14 C13M-115IN Intel® i3-1315U / 8GB / 512GB INR 42,990

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

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