MSI kicks off its biggest sale of the year, offering discounts on Gaming, Business & Productivity Laptops up to 45% for the festive season

MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer, is thrilled to announce festive offers on its wide range of laptops. Available across all authorized retail stores and major e-commerce platforms, these offers are perfect for enhancing both entertainment and productivity for all its users. These irresistible deals and exclusive bundle offer will be available at authorized brand stores, leading e-commerce platforms all MSI authorized physical resellers until 31st October 2024.
|Laptop Series
|Free Bundle Item
|Titan, Stealth, Raider, Vector, Pulse, and Crosshair Series
|MSI Headset_H901 GC
|Sword, Katana, and Cyborg Series
|MSI Gaming Mouse M99 Pro Box
|Creator, Summit, and Prestige Series
|Type-C Gigabit Ethernet Adapter
|Modern Series
|MSI Bluetooth Mouse_M98
These bundle offers are available on purchases made at MSI brand stores and authorized retail stores until 31st October 2024.
To know more on festive offers: https://msi.gm/S2B0F1E2
Commenting on this announcement, Mr. James Sung, India NB Sales Director, MSI said, “This festive season, we at MSI are focusing on what truly matters – the precious time spent with our loved ones. Our festive offers are designed to bring families closer through shared experiences enabled by our cutting-edge technology. Whether it’s a family game night with our gaming laptops or collaborative projects on our business series, we aim to facilitate meaningful connections. These irresistible offers on our Gaming and B&P series laptops are our way of contributing to the joy and togetherness of the festive season. We eagerly anticipate our customers creating lasting memories with their families, powered by the unmatched MSI experience.”
High-end Gaming
The MSI Stealth series is available at a starting price of INR 1,69,990/-
Stealth series
Processor- Upto intel core i9 13th gen H series processors
44 UHD (3840×2160), MiniLED, HDR 1000, 144Hz, IPS-Level
Display – 46 cm 16:10 UHD+ (3840×2400), MiniLED, 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), IPS-Level panel
Graphics Card – Upto RTX 4090
Storage – 2 TB
Keyboard – Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries
SSP – Starting at INR 1,69,990/-
Performance Gaming
The MSI Vector series is available at a starting price of INR 1,82,990/-
Vector GP 78HX
Processor- Upto 13th Generation 13th gen 13980HX
Display – 43.8cm 16:10 QHD+(2560 x 1600), 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-level panel
Graphics Card – Upto GeForce RTX 4090, GDDR 16GB
RAM – Upto 16GBx2 DDR5 Onboard Dual Channel RAM
Storage – Upto 2TB
Keyboard – Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries
SSP – Starting at INR 1,82,990/-
Mainstream Gaming
The MSI Cyborg, Thin, Pulse, Sword and Katana series of laptops are available at a starting price of INR 46,990/-
Cyborg 15
Processor- Upto 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12650H
Display – 40CM FHD (1920×1080), 144Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS-Level Panel
Graphics Card – Upto GeForce RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB
RAM – Upto8GBx2 DDR5 Dual Channel RAM
Storage – Upto1 TB
Keyboard – Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard
SSP – Starting atINR 50,990/-
Thin A15 B7VF
Processor– Upto 7th Generation Ryzen 7 7735HS Processor
Display – Upto 40cm FHD (1920×1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level
Graphics Card – Upto GeForce RTX 4060
RAM – Upto 16GB
Storage – Upto 1TB
Keyboard – Single Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard Corrected images needs to change
SSP – Starting at INR 46,990/-
Pulse 17 AI C1VGKG
Processor- Up to Ultra 9 Processor Corrected
Display – 43 cm QHD+(2560×1600), 240Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level, 100% DCI-P3(Typical)
Graphics Card – Upto GeForce RTX 4070, GDDR6 8G
RAM – Upto 16GBx2 DDR5 Dual Channel RAM
Storage – 1TB
Keyboard – 24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard
SSP – Starting at INR 1,29,990/-
Sword 16 HX
Processor- 14th generation Intel Core i7-14700HX Processor
Display – 41 cm 16:10 FHD+(1920 x 1200), 144Hz, IPS-level panel
Graphics Card – Upto GeForce RTX 4070
RAM – Upto 8GBx2 DDR5 Dual Channel RAM
Storage – Upto 1TB
Keyboard – 24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard
SSP – Starting at INR 99,990/- Images need to change
Katana A17
Processor– Upto AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS
Display – Upto 44 cm FHD (1920×1080), 144Hz 45% NTSC
Graphics Card – Upto GeForce RTX 4070
RAM – Upto 8GBx2 DDR5 Dual Channel RAM
Storage – Upto 1TB
Keyboard – 4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard
SSP – Starting at INR 74,990/-
BUSINESS AND PRODUCTIVITY
MSI’s Business and Productivity series of laptops are available at a starting price of INR 29,990/-
Prestige 16 Studio
Processor- 1st Generation Intel Core Ultra 9 185H
Display – Upto 41cm UHD+(3840×2400), OLED, VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 Certified, 100% DCI-P3(Typical)
Graphics Card – GeForce RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB
RAM – Upto 16GBx2 LPDDR5 Dual Channel RAM
Storage – 1TB
Keyboard – Single backlight Keyboard (White)
SSP – Starting at INR 1,27,990/-
Prestige 14 AI Studio
Processor– Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor with Intel® AI Boost (NPU)
Display – Upto 14” 2.8K (2880×1800), IPS-Level
Graphics Card Upto NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6RAM – 32GB DDR5
Storage –512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD
Keyboard – Single backlight Keyboard (White)
SSP – Starting at INR 84,990/-
Modern 15 H
Processor- Upto Intel Core i9-13900H Processor
Display – 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level
Graphics Card – Iris Xe Graphics
RAM – DDR4 8GB*2
Storage – 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD
Keyboard – Single backlight Keyboard (White)
SSP – Starting at INR 74,990/-
Modern 14
Processor- upto 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1355U processor
Display – 14″ FHD (1920*1080), 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level
Graphics Card – Iris Xe Graphics
RAM – Onboard DDR4 16GB
Storage – 512GB PCIe SSD
Keyboard – Single backlight Keyboard (White)
SSP – Starting at INR 44,490/-
Summit E16 AI Evo
Processor– 1st Generation Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Up To 4.8GHz
Display – 41cm
16″ QHD+(2560×1600), 165Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), Touchscreen, MSI Precision Pen Touch Technology (MPPT), Support MSI Pen 2 (Optional)
Graphics Card – Intel Arc Graphic
RAM – Upto 16GBx2 LPDDR5 Onboard Dual Channel RAM
Storage – 1TB
Keyboard – Single backlight Keyboard (White)
SSP – Starting at INR 1,27,990/-
