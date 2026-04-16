MSI kicks off Back to School 2026 season with exclusive channel offers and student focused benefits

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MSI, a global leader in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity laptops, announced its Back-to-School 2026 campaign, bringing a host of exclusive channel-led offers designed to make premium computing more accessible for students, gamers, and young professionals. Running from April 17th to April 28th, 2026, the campaign focuses on delivering enhanced value through extended warranty benefits, flexible financing options, and bundled accessory discounts across offline retail partners including Croma and Vijay Sales.

As part of the campaign, customers purchasing select MSI laptops through offline channels will be eligible for a 1-year free warranty extension, applicable across both gaming and non-gaming models (excluding Titan, Raider, Vector, and Stealth series). This initiative reinforces MSI’s commitment to long-term reliability and customer assurance.

No-Cost and Low-Cost EMI options via Bajaj Finserv (April 17–28, 2026)

Extended EMI plans via PineLabs (up to 24 months) and ShopSe (up to 12 months), valid through April 2026

To further enhance value, MSI is also offering an instant INR 500 discount on its premium backpack, bringing the effective price down from INR 1,499 to INR 999—an ideal addition for students and on-the-go users.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI said, “With our Back-to-School 2026 initiative, we are focused on enabling students and young consumers to access cutting-edge technology with greater affordability and peace of mind. By combining extended warranty support, easy financing options, and practical add-ons, we aim to deliver a well-rounded value proposition across our retail network.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

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