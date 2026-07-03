MSI Joins the Flipkart GOAT Sale with Special Pricing Across Gaming and Productivity Laptops

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MSI, a global leader in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity laptops, announced its participation in the Flipkart GOAT Sale, running from 2nd to 9th July 2026. During the sale window, shoppers on Flipkart can access special pricing on a curated line-up of MSI gaming and productivity laptops, ranging from high-performance gaming machines to slim everyday laptops built for work, study, and business. Alongside the online sale, MSI is also running a parallel set of offers across its offline retail network through July, offering extended warranty coverage and flexible EMI plans.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI India said, “India represents one of the fastest-evolving PC markets globally, with a growing community of gamers, creators, students, and professionals driving demand for powerful, future-ready computing solutions. At MSI, we continue to invest in expanding our presence through product innovation and strong channel partnerships that bring us closer to consumers. The Flipkart GOAT Sale is an important part of that strategy, enabling us to make our latest gaming and productivity portfolio more accessible while delivering greater value to customers across the country.”

MSI’s Line-Up for the Sale

Gaming Laptops

Crosshair 16 HX AI D2XWGKG — Dedicated for developers and content creators

— Dedicated for developers and content creators Katana 15 B13UDXK — A balanced pick for students and everyday gamers

— A balanced pick for students and everyday gamers Cyborg 15 AI A1VEK — Built for young gamers who want style and AI-ready performance

— Built for young gamers who want style and AI-ready performance Katana A15 AI B8VE — An accessible AMD-powered gaming option for budget-conscious buyers

Productivity & Business Laptops

Modern 15 B13M (Star Blue) — A dependable everyday laptop for students and office use

— A dependable everyday laptop for students and office use Modern 14 C7M (Urban Silver ) — A compact AMD-powered option for on-the-go professionals

) — A compact AMD-powered option for on-the-go professionals Commercial 14 H A13MG vPro — Engineered for enterprise and business environments

— Engineered for enterprise and business environments Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VFG — A premium creative and professional workstation laptop

Gaming Laptops on the GOAT Sale

Crosshair 16 HX AI D2XWGKG

The Crosshair 16 HX AI D2XWGKG anchors the gaming line-up as MSI’s flagship pick for this sale, built for gamers and creators who want the most capable machine on offer for demanding titles and heavy creative workloads. It represents the top of the GOAT Sale selection for shoppers unwilling to compromise on performance.

Key Features:

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 255HX processor

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU, GDDR7 8GB

8GB×2 DDR5 / 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD

16″ QHD+ (2560×1600), 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-Level display

24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard

Comes with carry bag

Katana 15 B13UDXK

The Katana 15 B13UDXK is positioned as a dependable, accessible gaming laptop for students and gamers who want strong everyday gaming performance without stretching their budget. It continues MSI’s Katana series tradition of offering a practical entry point into gaming-grade hardware.

Key Features:

Intel Core i5-13420H processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

16GB RAM / 1TB SSD

15.6-inch FHD display at 144Hz

Cyborg 15 AI A1VEK

The Cyborg 15 AI A1VEK brings MSI’s distinctive Cyborg design identity to the GOAT Sale, appealing to gamers who want a laptop that looks as bold as it performs. It’s aimed at students and young gamers who care about standing out as much as keeping up with their games.

Key Features:

Intel Core Ultra 7 processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU

16GB RAM / 1TB SSD

Signature MSI Cyborg design aesthetic

AI-capable platform for AI-assisted applications

Katana A15 AI B8VE

The Katana A15 AI B8VE rounds out MSI’s gaming selection for the GOAT Sale, offering shoppers another accessible entry point into the Katana series alongside the Katana 15 B13UDXK. It gives gamers an additional configuration to choose from within the same trusted line.

Key Features:

AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU

16GB RAM / 512GB SSD

15.6-inch FHD display at 144Hz

Productivity & Business Laptops on the GOAT Sale

Modern 15 B13M (Star Blue)

The Modern 15 B13M in Star Blue is positioned as an everyday productivity laptop for students and professionals who need a dependable machine for study, assignments, and office tasks. Its Star Blue finish gives it a distinct look within MSI’s Modern series.

Key Features:

Intel Core i7-1355U processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics

8GB RAM / 512GB SSD

15-inch FHD display

Lightweight everyday productivity design

Star Blue colourway

Modern 14 C7M (Urban Silver)

The Modern 14 C7M in Urban Silver offers a more compact alternative within MSI’s Modern series, suited to users who prioritise portability for daily carry between classes or meetings. It rounds out the Modern line-up alongside the 15-inch option in this sale.

Key Features:

AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processor with AMD Radeon Graphics

16GB RAM / 512GB SSD

14-inch FHD display

Compact and portable form factor

Urban Silver colourway

Commercial 14 H A13MG vPro

The Commercial 14 H A13MG vPro is aimed squarely at business users and professionals who need a laptop built for office and enterprise environments. It brings MSI’s commercial-grade line into the GOAT Sale for buyers who prioritise reliability for work over gaming features.

Key Features:

Intel® Core™ i5-13500H processor with Intel vPro platform

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

8GB×2 DDR5 / 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD

14″ 16:10 FHD+ (1920×1200), IPS-Level display

Enterprise-ready build with 3-Year Onsite Warranty

Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VFG

The Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VFG represents the premium end of MSI’s productivity line-up in this sale, aimed at professionals and creators who want a high-end laptop from the Prestige series for demanding work and creative tasks.

Key Features:

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 155H processor

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU

32GB LPDDR5 / 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD

16″ QHD+ (2560×1600), 100% DCI-P3, IPS-Level display

Premium Prestige build and design finish

Comes with MSI Laptop Bag

Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VEG

The Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VEG offers another configuration within the Prestige 16 AI Studio line, giving shoppers a choice alongside the B1VFG variant under the same premium design. It extends MSI’s Prestige series presence in the GOAT Sale for buyers comparing options within the same family.

Key Features:

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 155H processor

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU

32GB LPDDR5 / 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD

16″ QHD+ (2560×1600), 100% DCI-P3, IPS-Level display

Premium Prestige build and design finish

Comes with MSI Laptop Bag

Amazon Offers

Model Key Specifications Promotional Price Stealth 14 AI Studio A1VFG-053IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 GPU/14″ 16:10 FHD+ (1920×1200), 165Hz, 100% sRGB, IPS-Level Panel/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR5-6400 MHz | 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 179,990 Sword 16 HX B14VFKG-453IN 14th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-14650HX processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 GPU/16″ 16:10 FHD+ (1920×1200), 144Hz, IPS-Level Panel/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR5-6400 MHz | 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 122,990 Thin 15 B13UDX-3090IN 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-13420H processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 GPU/15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), 144Hz, IPS-Level/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR4-3200 MHz | 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 79,990 Katana A15 AI B8VE-481IN AMD Ryzen™ 7 8840H processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 GPU/15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), 144Hz, IPS-Level/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR5-6400 MHz | 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 99,990 Cyborg 15 A12UDX-1468IN 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-12450H processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 GPU/15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), 144Hz, IPS-Level/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR5-6400 MHz | 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 72,990

Flipkart Offers

Model Key Specifications Promotional Price Crosshair 16 HX AI D2XWGKG-066IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 255HX/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 GPU/16″ QHD+ (2560×1600), 240Hz, IPS-Level, 100% DCI-P3/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR5-6400 MHz | 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 189,990 Katana 15 B13UDXK-2401IN 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-13420H processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 GPU/15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), 144Hz, IPS-Level/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR5-5600 MHz | 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 79,990 Cyborg 15 AI A1VEK-050IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 GPU/15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), 144Hz, IPS-Level/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR5-5600 MHz | 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 97,990 Katana A15 AI B8VE-418IN AMD Ryzen™ 7 8845HS processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 GPU/15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), 144Hz, IPS-Level/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR5-5600 MHz | 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 99,990 Modern 15 B13M-290IN – Star Blue 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1355U processor/Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics/15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), 60Hz, IPS-Level/8GB DDR4-3200 MHz Dual Channel Onboard | 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 SSD INR 56,990 Modern 14 C7M-283IN -Urban Silver AMD Ryzen™ 5 7530U Processor/AMD Radeon™ Graphics/14″ FHD (1920×1080), IPS-Level Panel/8GBx2 DDR4-3200 MHz Dual Channel Onboard | 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 SSD INR 48,990 Commercial 14 H A13MG vPro-069IN 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-13500H processor/Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics/14” 16:10 FHD+ (1920×1200), IPS-Level panel/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR5-5600 MHz | 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 85,990 Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VFG-070IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 GPU/16″ QHD+ (2560×1600), IPS-Level, 100% DCI-P3/32GB LPDDR5-6400 MHz Onboard | 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 159,990 Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VEG-071IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 GPU/16″ QHD+ (2560×1600), IPS-Level, 100% DCI-P3/32GB LPDDR5-6400 MHz Onboard | 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 149,990

Offline Channel Offers

(Program Period: 1st – 31st July 2026 | Channel: All Physical Authorized Resellers)

MSI is also running a separate set of offers across its offline retail network through the month of July, giving customers who prefer to shop in-store access to extended warranty coverage and flexible financing options.

1-Year Free Warranty Extension (worth INR 4,999)

Customers purchasing any MSI laptop from eligible offline channels will be eligible for a 1-year free warranty extension.

Program Period: 1st to 31st July 2026

Eligible Models: All MSI laptops purchased from eligible channels

Eligible Channels: All physical authorized resellers (e-tailers are excluded)

EMI Offers

Flexible EMI plans are available to make in-store purchases more accessible.

Program Period: 1st to 31st July 2026

Up to 24-month EMI offer with Pinelabs

Up to 18-month EMI offer with Bajaj Finance

Model Key Specifications Promotional Price Katana 15 HX B14WFK-102IN 14th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-14650HX processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 GPU/15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), 165Hz, IPS-Level/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR5-5600 MHz | 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 1,51,990.00 Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG-058IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 125H/Intel® Arc™ Graphics/14″ FHD+ (1920×1200), 144Hz, 100% sRGB, IPS-Level/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR5-5600 MHz | 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 1,07,990.00 Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG-054IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H/Intel® Arc™ Graphics/16″ QHD+ (2560×1600), 100% DCI-P3, IPS-Level/16GB LPDDR5-6400 MHz Onboard | 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 1,39,990.00 Raider 18 HX A14VIG-253IN Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU/18″ UHD+ (3840×2400), 120Hz, Mini LED, IPS-Level, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, 100% DCI-P3/32GBx2 Dual Channel DDR5-5600 MHz | 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen5 + Gen4 SSD INR 399,990.00 Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyoe Edition A2VMG-208IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 226V/Intel® Arc™ 130V GPU/13.3″ 2.8K (2880×1800) OLED, 100% DCI-P3/16GB LPDDR5x-8533 MHz | 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 132,990.00 Katana 15 HX B14WEK-104IN Intel® Core™ i5-14450HX processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050 GPU/15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), 144Hz, IPS-Level/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR5-5600 MHz | 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 1,14,990.00 Thin 15 B13UDX-129IN 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-13420H processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 GPU/15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), 144Hz, IPS-Level/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR4-3200 MHz | 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 80,990.00 Thin 15 B13UC-125IN 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-13420H processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 GPU/15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), 144Hz, IPS-Level/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR4-3200 MHz | 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 82,990.00 Modern 14 C13M-117IN Intel® Core™ i5-1334U processor/Intel® UHD Graphics/14″ FHD (1920×1080), IPS-Level Panel/8GBx2 DDR4-3200 MHz Dual Channel Onboard | 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 SSD INR 69,990.00 Cyborg 15 B2RWFKG-215IN Intel® Core™ 7 240H processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 GPU/15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), IPS-Level Panel/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR5-5600 MHz | 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 1,22,990.00 Cyborg 15 B2RWEKG-217IN Intel® Core™ 5 210H processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050 GPU/15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), 144Hz, IPS-Level/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR5-5600 MHz | 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 99,990.00 Katana 15 HX B14WFK-641IN Intel® Core™ i5-14450HX processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU/15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), 144Hz, IPS-Level/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR5-5600 MHz | 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 1,28,990.00 Crosshair 16 HX AI D2XWGKG-066IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 255HX/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 GPU/16″ QHD+ (2560×1600), 240Hz, IPS-Level, 100% DCI-P3/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR5-6400 MHz | 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 1,89,990.00 Modern 15 H B13M-225IN 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processor/Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics/15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), 60Hz, IPS-Level/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR4-3200 MHz | 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 1,07,990.00 Thin A15 B7UC-103IN AMD Ryzen™ 7 7735HS processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 GPU/15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), 144Hz, IPS-Level/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR5-5600 MHz | 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 83,990.00 Modern 14 C7M-104IN AMD Ryzen™ 5 7530U Processor/AMD Radeon™ Graphics/14″ FHD (1920×1080), IPS-Level Panel/8GBx2 DDR4-3200 MHz Dual Channel Onboard | 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 SSD INR 92,990.00 Katana 15 HX B14WFK-102IN 14th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-14650HX processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 GPU/15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), 165Hz, IPS-Level/8GBx2 Dual Channel DDR5-5600 MHz | 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD INR 66,990.00

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

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