MSI Introduces Next-Generation Graphics Solutions with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series

- Advertisement -

MSI proudly unveiled two groundbreaking NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards that deliver exceptional cooling, performance, and AI-powered system control at CES 2025. These innovative solutions are designed for gamers, creators, and professionals seeking top-tier reliability, efficiency, and AI-enhanced utility.

Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NVIDIA NIM microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

GeForce RTX 5090 32G AIO Special Edition: Redefining Liquid Cooling



The AIO Graphics Card showcases the HydroCool System, a next-generation liquid cooling solution featuring dual 120mm radiators and advanced dual airflow channels. It provides exceptional thermal performance, keeping the entire system cool under heavy workloads.

Equipped with Targeted Memory Cooling for enhanced stability and Custom Fan Speed Tuning for precise airflow adjustments, it balances silent operation with maximum performance.

GeForce RTX 5090 32G Special Edition: Powered by five STORMFORCE FANS

TheGeForce RTX 5090 32G Special Editionredefines air cooling with its five STORMFORCE FANS, engineered for maximum airflow.

Each STORMFORCE FAN, integrated with MSI’s FiveFrozr Technology, features a claw-textured seven-blade design and a circular arc structure, providing exceptional cooling efficiency and thermal management for high-performance tasks and gaming.

Latest AI-driven Utility: The MSI’s AI Robot

MSI proudly unveils its latest AI innovation, the AI Robot, built with NVIDIA ACE technology. This locally deployed AI engine powers offline natural language control, allowing users to manage their systems effortlessly. Seamlessly integrated with MSI Afterburner and MSI Center, it offers intuitive customization of performance profiles, cooling optimization, and personalized skins for a smarter, more streamlined experience.

MSI is redefining innovation with the graphics solutions, featuring cutting-edge cooling, performance, and AI integration. As MSI continues pushing boundaries to the next level, these solutions deliver exceptional efficiency and reliability for gamers and creators. Visit Veronese 2403-2406 at CES 2025 to experience the future of graphics technology.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 100