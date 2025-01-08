MSI Introduces Next-Gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Graphics Cards for the AI Era

- Advertisement -

MSI has unveiled its groundbreaking NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards, featuring cutting-edge designs including Suprim Liquid, Suprim, Vanguard, Gaming Trio, Ventus, and Inspire. Engineered with enhanced thermal solutions, the cards are crafted to meet the high-performance demands of next-gen GPUs, delivering advanced cooling and peak performance.

Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NVIDIA NIM microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

SUPRIM LIQUID

The SUPRIM LIQUID redefines high-end graphics cards with an innovative hybrid cooling system and a design inspired by diamond-cut precision. Its 360 mm radiator, paired with STORMFORCE Fans, delivers efficient heat dissipation for peak performance, while a patented water block with a special waterway, micro-fin copper base, and automotive-grade coolant keep the GPU and VRAM running cool under heavy workloads. Encased in a premium build featuring brushed textures, beveled details, and minimalist geometry, the SUPRIM LIQUID combines cutting-edge engineering with exquisite craftsmanship for an exceptional gaming and creative experience.

* Special waterway is only available on the 5090 model.

SUPRIM

The MSI SUPRIM graphics card redefines high-end performance with exceptional cooling and premium design. Its innovative HYPER FROZR Thermal Design features advanced technologies, including the STORMFORCE Fan featuring seven blades with a claw texture for enhanced airflow, a precision-engineered Vapor Chamber for efficient heat transfer, and Optimized Core Pipes for improved heat dissipation. The Airflow Control system, with Wave Curved 4.0 and Air Antegrade Fin 2.0 featuring a high-low fin design, optimizes airflow, reduces turbulence, and maximizes cooling efficiency. The design is further elevated with diamond-cut lines, brushed textures, and a solid aluminum alloy frame, offering a sophisticated and durable aesthetic that enhances both the visual appeal and structural integrity of the card. The SUPRIM delivers powerful performance and luxury for gamers who demand the best.

VANGUARD

The MSI Vanguard graphics card debuts as MSI’s latest high-end series, crafted for gamers who demand premium performance and cutting-edge design. Its HYPER FROZR Thermal Design integrates advanced cooling technologies, including the STORMFORCE Fan featuring seven blades with a claw texture for optimized airflow, a high-efficiency Vapor Chamber for rapid heat transfer, and Core Pipes designed for maximum heat dissipation. The Airflow Control system, featuring Wave Curved 4.0 and Air Antegrade Fin 2.0 with high-low fin geometry, enhances airflow efficiency and minimizes turbulence for advanced cooling. Inspired by spaceship aesthetics, the Vanguard pairs futuristic design with dynamic RGB lighting, delivering exceptional performance and bold styling for gamers ready to elevate their experience.

To celebrate the launch of the Vanguard series, MSI proudly introduces a limited-edition Lucky Blind Box. Each box contains one of 10 exclusive Lucky designs, including a rare secret edition, bringing an element of surprise and adventure to every unboxing. Dive into the excitement with this extraordinary collection!

GAMING TRIO

Building on MSI’s established heritage of Dragon Spirit graphics cards, the GAMING TRIO offers reliable performance and refined style for gamers and content creators. Featuring the TRIO FROZR 4 Thermal Design, it integrates STORMFORCE Fans with claw-textured blades, a nickel-plated copper baseplate, and airflow-enhancing technologies like Wave Curved 4.0 and Air Antegrade Fin 2.0 for effective cooling and quiet operation. The sleek design is accentuated with dynamic RGB lighting, including MSI’s iconic dragon totem, providing a visually striking look that combines tradition with modern flair. The GAMING TRIO delivers a solid performance upgrade with an impressive aesthetic for gamers looking to enhance their setup.

VENTUS

The VENTUS series strikes an ideal balance between performance and affordability, offering gamers a dependable choice for their gaming needs. With a design inspired by futuristic aesthetics, the VENTUS 3X and VENTUS 2X emphasize practicality without compromising style. Equipped with the advanced TORX Fan 5.0 for enhanced airflow and a sturdy metal backplate for added durability, these graphics cards deliver reliable performance with a touch of modern sophistication. Ventus GeForce RTX 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070 models meet the SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Card size guideline, enabling DIY gamers to find compatible mITX and mATX cases and build with confidence that components will fit.

INSPIRE

The INSPIRE graphics card redefines entry-level AI performance, offering a compact solution designed to make AI-powered capabilities accessible to all. Its sleek Mondrian grid aesthetic blends modern art with cutting-edge technology, inspiring creativity while ensuring seamless compatibility with creative and professional builds. Equipped with STORMFORCE FAN and a nickel-plated copper baseplate, INSPIRE delivers reliable cooling and solid performance for everyday tasks and AI applications. GeForce RTX 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070 models from the Inspire lineup are also SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Cards, delivering high-performance for small footprint builds.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

