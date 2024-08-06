MSI Introduces Limited-Edition Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport and Stealth 16 2024 Refresh Laptops in India

- Advertisement -

MSI, a global leader in high-performance computing, is set to introduce its latest premium offerings to the Indian market: the limited-edition MSI Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport laptop and the refreshed Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport model. These cutting-edge devices will be available for purchase in India starting August 8th, exclusively at all authorized MSI retailers. They bring a perfect blend of luxury and gaming prowess to tech enthusiasts across the country.

Merging Elegance with Raw Power

The Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport edition showcases a sophisticated Midnight Black design, featuring the iconic AMG pattern on its magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis. This collaboration between MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport has resulted in a device that embodies the spirit of both brands – uncompromising performance and refined aesthetics.

Powerhouse Performance

At the heart of these machines lies the formidable Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor, paired with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs. The Stealth 18 boasts a stunning 18″ UHD+ Mini LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Stealth 16 features a 16″ QHD+ OLED screen with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. Both models promise to deliver an immersive visual experience with exceptional color accuracy and contrast.

Beyond the Machine: A Luxurious Experience

The Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport edition goes beyond just hardware. It comes with a specially designed package including a custom mouse, mousepad, elegant sleeve, collectible postcards, and a cable tie. This attention to detail extends the premium experience beyond the laptop itself.

Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager at MSI.

Commenting on the exciting launch, Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Manager at MSI said, “We’re thrilled to bring these exclusive models to our loyal Indian consumers. Since its debut in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport last year, the Stealth series has received an incredible response, and we’re excited to elevate it even further with these new launches. These laptops represent the pinnacle of our engineering and design prowess, combining extreme performance with unparalleled style. We’re confident that the new Stealth 18 and Stealth 16 will resonate deeply with users who demand the very best in both functionality and elegance.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 24